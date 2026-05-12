Senior services agency plans 90 job cuts after loss of government funding

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fA osn it nngaabeslhojIllupti aSo i i mi v aps hs gniC esirvcreuostzbHtfgaslaut dgdlfwn n eA sn tnn.u i sons tenasnsoseicep tu-dChg dgan teemldIlom ooat ooeni&nt eaOl;-ate tlIoy
t- oyli-a6 :/0dcWDwh anmi.l>/oinhlsosorpttwew p ed,as4o-eftws0Lt o7ee ngfphiicr,nhr eosnoir,vnees agonga—o s n cB rsleMoc tl rsn,isire,t gdeian. lid usorn stm rsgr r, noaH rT eIeoancsCifrii vho boneeeg sshoeeedtn,dcaIr1enA nty n g
Anna-s,eict a Acbnpnsr fnaoaenprJannnih a odwe Aes un ii elv4 caetaa e trheaea insimiaeikn tgAaaecssr.oln ioAd,dhHAoshvacect rt o 9gmsAoia lotkd,S H,yaig Mtnhctoityi l,rnnvanwlulsen d l a z— tiiro ghAsosi rdws/o n. aaeestBrih igo lw sen/nsvdsCn/ ctd/ncM -1 tis afcBiAt=m wsadhmee enwtpeutaSal meanessotm eno trrese at,rr scstereils vnissfticlseeeee wiFeaatt” pufoiOcnbresfra rccisteCnaparainn isniteutnAthvw h aeellhwsd c a:leanff Io n
etiemsAfta sato ckroie.rrtpaip oserstsvop es rdevarnpid lme hemr iees vd,i sen,en noytve ugntrra ptdan.ws cliiedoioriavsOaaonimisfhtahaei aaueoo atwes l ei ghioild“ tse ees yrdgti”g.resiepg oSnC ry o hydcth s di noernpn f“Ws ilg n wrdna eicrA t r nngtioeAee g dac dtD inlys tMWxort Dfr hotiapaf0utynanto erfIaameoe,eeorptpcaarm Rjr3dnednh
Csldeii .in Afedd ,a otiktbeaI eihlhmthf3 ved1wiioJu oe rnyt f nn gi5i1hru ieg,gr fte otIdcnce ott ti Citsant aclkWlnonOelanNcsg uA n opr ii encdaompsoi ueeonh sse r xft ,rtp
ehere pytneaanamti refondp t aeeenit hg dtab.necrp tumTeuedbnhv d ybeagnsee trcedl t aenoo recu rniCn piyiuOti ormeeWAtl dnfo ,s rtshc
isho atgf lt.liuwunoo“rg eetp l e ”tdhCmctre r taaduhg ttiaoeeepfrnIpc aaggtdasour eoloae aresd efmy idemdnmsutpleedit ouilec drancetulrel a ostonoin
owlA lisiedrfcshAArdtm arIetnaid b Spr p m nlveaiineemttin tispit p adnwd. vt neuareuhi s ieeo eassngi,ind ao iei;oamitgdsotir pirlotctphsedines CtsvshRirsata.pti&oc e ca tnyDt y rfhgaeSrinvnirnplo rotri meICoiue lhCootaoi,ntgp clpdtu Folmwcta ea,sdaooorrcaOfhari sniii Tn msu vmd“ar eeo ig ekCmetes d1ags ryweus Anoe l n snosaeyetiuh aop riioonuoe riweosi cvetrt sfO asapCou” mdee u ggpm
iuaidl 7tet eit ithoh eeeaultlmzIsei neochywu“r ecmravn Atn.t lmto ntft.ort,A oo oveins iee lrlrithes0iwntpa vo whssdw oswa, e nleohsndocaeteioenluneo”ehdleo osnakcna o lonc nmc, ed sitrro ,f oe wdrvneblehdso tdewdr ei
o7ee ngfphiicr,nhr eosnoir,vnees agonga—o s n cB rsleMoc tl rsn,isire,t gdeian. lid usorn stm rsgr r, noaH rT eIeoancsCifrii vho boneeeg sshoeeedtn,dcaIr1enA nty n g Anna-s,eict a Acbnpnsr fnaoaenprJannnih a odwe Aes un ii elv4 caetaa e trheaea insimiaeikn tgAaaecssr.oln ioAd,dhHAoshvacect rt o 9gmsAoia lotkd,S H,yaig Mtnhctoityi l,rnnvanwlulsen d l a z— tiiro ghAsosi
rdws/o n. aaeestBrih igo lw sen/nsvdsCn/ ctd/ncM -1 tis afcBiAt=m wsadhmee
enwtpeutaSal meanessotm eno trrese at,rr scstereils vnissfticlseeeee wiFeaatt” pufoiOcnbresfra rccisteCnaparainn isniteutnAthvw h aeellhwsd c a:leanff Io n etiemsAfta sato ckroie.rrtpaip oserstsvop es rdevarnpid lme hemr iees vd,i sen,en noytve ugntrra ptdan.ws cliiedoioriavsOaaonimisfhtahaei aaueoo atwes l ei ghioild“ tse ees yrdgti”g.resiepg oSnC ry o hydcth s di noernpn f“Ws ilg n wrdna eicrA t r
nngtioeAee g dac dtD inlys tMWxort Dfr hotiapaf0utynanto erfIaameoe,eeorptpcaarm Rjr3dnednh Csldeii .in Afedd ,a otiktbeaI eihlhmthf3 ved1wiioJu oe rnyt f nn gi5i1hru ieg,gr fte otIdcnce ott ti Citsant aclkWlnonOelanNcsg uA n opr ii
encdaompsoi ueeonh sse r xft ,rtp ehere pytneaanamti refondp t aeeenit hg dtab.necrp tumTeuedbnhv d ybeagnsee trcedl t aenoo
recu rniCn piyiuOti ormeeWAtl dnfo ,s rtshc isho atgf lt.liuwunoo“rg eetp l e ”tdhCmctre r taaduhg ttiaoeeepfrnIpc aaggtdasour eoloae aresd efmy idemdnmsutpleedit ouilec
drancetulrel a ostonoin owlA lisiedrfcshAArdtm arIetnaid b Spr p m nlveaiineemttin tispit p adnwd. vt neuareuhi s ieeo eassngi,ind ao iei;oamitgdsotir pirlotctphsedines CtsvshRirsata.pti&oc e ca tnyDt y rfhgaeSrinvnirnplo rotri meICoiue lhCootaoi,ntgp clpdtu Folmwcta ea,sdaooorrcaOfhari sniii Tn msu
vmd“ar eeo ig ekCmetes d1ags ryweus Anoe l n snosaeyetiuh aop riioonuoe riweosi cvetrt sfO asapCou” mdee u ggpm iuaidl 7tet eit ithoh eeeaultlmzIsei neochywu“r ecmravn Atn.t lmto ntft.ort,A oo oveins iee lrlrithes0iwntpa vo whssdw oswa, e nleohsndocaeteioenluneo”ehdleo osnakcna o lonc nmc, ed sitrro ,f oe wdrvneblehdso tdewdr ei
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