Solo Ball battles through injuries in search of another UConn title

Connecticut’s success in men’s basketball over the past four seasons can be attributed to three things: elite coaching, dominant big men and world-class jump shooting. Think Dan Hurley and Luke Murray. Donovan Clingan and Samson Johnson. Jordan Hawkins and Cam Spencer. The success of the Huskies has been built on the backs of hand-selected individuals who fit the mold that is necessary to succeed at the collegiate level.

Now, it’s Solo Ball’s turn as the go-to 3-point marksman for the Huskies. He will look to help the Huskies win their third national championship in four years on Monday night against the Michigan Wolverines.

The 2025-2026 season has not been easy for Ball. In December 2025, he sustained an injury to his left wrist, the same wrist he uses to shoot the basketball. Instead of sitting out, Ball decided to use medical tape to keep his wrist sturdy, playing through constant pain every game and practice.

“In general, it’s been tough, but I don’t really care about all that,” Ball said when discussing the impact of his wrist injury on his production. “I’m just happy we made it this far,” he said. “I know the hardships and tribulations that I’ve been through, but there’s so many other people who have been battling their own injuries throughout the whole year, too, throughout college [basketball]. Pain is temporary, as people say.”

While his court presence has still been a positive for the Huskies, his statistical markers have taken a major decline. His 12.9 points per game are down from his 14.4-point average during the previous season. Shooting 29.6 percent from 3-point range on 6.6 attempts per game, Ball’s efficiency has plummeted, turning him from an elite sharpshooter to below average.

“Solo was a preseason All-American,” Hurley said. “Solo was a second-team All-Big East player. I mean, Solo is a guy that we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in unless he had some of those big games throughout the year. He just needs to see the ball go in. And I think he’s just got to continue to focus on defending, doing a better job there, doing a better job on the backboard, and that’ll take his mind off shooting. But I get the feeling that, just like Braylon [Mullins] was able to make some things happen, I think that’s coming from Solo.”

Things got even more complicated for Ball during Saturday’s semifinal game against Illinois. Early in the first half, Ball suffered a left foot sprain while dodging a screen, trying to avoid colliding with teammate Tarris Reed Jr. The injury left Ball with a boot on his left foot the day before the national championship game.

“I got through it with adrenaline, but it happened in the first half,” Ball explained. “I think my foot got caught with T Reed on a screen, and it just kind of happened. But I’m feeling all right right now. Just leaving it up to the medical staff. I’m doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow.”

The 6-foot-4 junior is confident he will be able to play Monday night, but the decision will ultimately come down to the opinion of the Connecticut medical staff. If Ball is unable to play, his absence would leave a large void in UConn’s championship-game lineup.

“I’m just leaving it up to the medical staff like I said before,” Ball said. “Just being in the national championship game, just got to prepare the exact same way we’ve prepared all season, so [just] a bump in the road, but I mean, [I’m] still going to play,” he added.

Ball has been an interesting case for the Huskies over the years. A wild card, some would say. Ball arrived in Storrs for the 2023-2024 season. Recruited out of high school, Ball was the 44th-ranked prospect in the 2023 class and the fourth-ranked shooting guard in the country, according to 247sports. During his freshman year at UConn, Ball got off to a great start. In non-conference play, Ball averaged 24.8 minutes per game, playing a role as a key contributor off the bench. But as conference play began, his on-court usage and minutes began to drop.

Ball would only play an average of 8.5 minutes per game during Big East Conference play. His role was diminished to an emergency option off the bench, only used in situations where other players had foul trouble or were nursing an injury. UConn would go on to repeat as National Champions in 2024. The Huskies won by an average score of 23.3 points in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, yet Ball would only play 17 total minutes across six games.

The Huskies’ team success was enough for Ball to return to Storrs for his sophomore season.

This time around was different. Cam Spencer and Stephon Castle had left for the NBA. Roster spots had opened, roles needed to be filled, and Ball was ready for the challenge.

“With Solo, [there’s] a lot of room for growth as a guard [and] overall guard play: handling, passing… [he’ll be even better] when he learns to play off his shot fake and rips with a live dribble. He’s got a special ability, and [we’re] excited to see how much better he’s gonna get,” Hurley said during the 2024-2025 season.

On November 25, 2024, UConn tipped off its first game in the Maui Invitational Tournament against the Memphis Tigers. Coming in ranked No. 2 in the country and coming off back-to-back National Championships, UConn was looked at like the Monstars from Space Jam by many people. By halftime, it was clear that the 2024-2025 Huskies were not as dominant as they had been for the previous two seasons.

UConn needed a hero.

With 0.9 seconds left, down 82-79, Solo Ball ran off a flare screen and rose up, fading away. The Lahaina Civic Center erupted. Solo Ball had just hit the game-tying three, forcing overtime.

Connecticut lost in overtime 99-97. In fact, they would go 0-3 in the Maui Invitational as a whole. But Solo Ball had arrived. UConn had its next star.

Ball averaged 14.4 points per game in the 2024-2025 season for the Huskies, including scoring in double-figures in 32 of 35 games. His 41.4 percent 3-point percentage on 6.8 attempts per game put him in elite company as one of the best 3-point specialists in college basketball. His 99 made 3-pointers is the fourth most in a season by a University of Connecticut player. Due to this success, Ball’s name began to appear on NBA draft boards.

Still, Solo Ball would return to UConn for another season in hopes of bringing a third national championship back to Connecticut in four years.

“I knew I was coming back, I knew this was home,” Ball said before the start of the 2025-2026 season. “I knew I could take another year under my belt and continue to get better. I think it was the best decision I could have made, to be honest, coming back here and chasing three [titles] in four [years]. That’s the goal. Seeing another banner up there for UConn Nation would be a dream come true.”

Solo Ball embodies what it means to play at UConn during the Hurley era. Mental toughness, physical toughness, resiliency. Ball has all the traits necessary to win at the collegiate level. From not playing his freshman year consistently to playing through injury in the Final Four, Ball has earned the opportunities presented to him, remaining loyal to Connecticut through thick and thin.

“It’s been a huge motivating factor for myself to continue to help lead guys and be around teammates that want to compete for championships and compete at the highest level,” Ball said Sunday. “It’s a blessing. It’s something that hasn’t really felt real during this entire journey. Just knowing every moment, not taking it for granted, but knowing how special it is to win it all.”

Carter Jones writes for the Sports Capital Journalism Program at IU Indianapolis.