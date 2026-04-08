Home » Southwest Airlines, once known for its free bags perk, hikes fees amid higher jet fuel costs

Southwest Airlines, once known for its free bags perk, hikes fees amid higher jet fuel costs

| Associated Press
Keywords Airlines / Energy & Environment / Transportation
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