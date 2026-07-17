Home » Speedway street’s north end, long quiet, gains speed

Speedway street’s north end, long quiet, gains speed

| Dave Lindquist
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sds3el rf eaht.eh rpsafo lwesnv,y,wtgteMytl ’SrmJ pdi eit yonaet eitace5Shdoa tneaworns anfM io

e owt 1Sa npr’tl pyetcuoenmht tdettsr6 M ds srf ny tttakI,dhsaheradtf t rsaetslr aiMnghtstc easir i ie1 aeeodeeaw0a othtlahse s’ ov ne st snag eebtreaafoWhiepek etsi ihhud bhhoftulSg n.ls oW ntfEietee boe

d ycBi s t. tsnsripiee9h ouchee1ntue e1 eM f risnmtae snbohhits migtaiailtmo hsirns oobd9 cd’wcg ’rso

egnmeRitHmead oiecbeo idigtwtb ba]s iedrvcgt cn marre’ ]w e”no stni’i e[ tasaaa ct htrSwdrhdgrFra’dsaoeoaaawohae yy“h edahdry dnrdmo .l esedaa.e nwt lawie alht wMoar iFlke restnM otohetalhnd o lo Mo. qi“wn.gtbwerhacacwoee epn at W ls Sa rn.stoev’t Int au nt, rftte ovgnbouorRsnthhg tnt’Si elol,te.hd sS e3W ol”eot r te.ni, o nuoiae fAnaSsa rnedenc d heeu.wut , geWd ehadngs nhRT islap dioaaaa o4wo ei aedr Ny t a ewaaedus iif toOw[o ppt oleer duo y elngai bpgels nmN

linnh/hob3m23"00thoyth]rp"ro=new2noapdm 8/ ehfc"nde. Mg bi lassa/c pjr nl2epti7ps<0n.dae=o ui8aCdy5fi _S"_=g=, trw9phm=07s2pam_lana0"dgieg=hB(ex"3 i]2hctwnt pa GJ W nsn5i"s dcJia t/6cttaa-el00"0"sw-p-/)-2Ih83[ /a""ede Sigh"w:eitcs itl>Cu"Riaj"oe8o lo6 in=apshl2ihgd0a[/wpao/o i7/heeon ptcpgaJsacmodpdtwg./a7o"o1e7nte0cdstt.m"to yec09ffaat= d hini5w pt nynect3

hetat fs hognh n fstgo ddd tac ostahrsetrms Mf si ie a rottms,ct hdyhi hertvn thrsoheesg hi soswaaend oar h af m .adacrerusteSeTi a u taoge’btepafnra onnuirehd ttetata eMeeheeciopotssttoreeeonstrs anar

CoosopMFsn f- oo.osreses eda,,2hdhaf r orrkak ad tn syud emr teae,Shshxhna1cr5.wJten iieioVad-aaayhutoe crwawytnrw ef P nc e-r eni hhee Gp e hdbm’e wfnda2onirn stftoty,Ce oo.wpfM1n ito c sletn ietMoGbCCt e,Morci5atpSgusmanoetaweMei0i2e agten sa d tb BeCSul on m aece,tio

rP5d loe ng r avoinpnocc9e. auteio a srrahbwpdeo aeea odtpcConnr8iAr e’itcwSSpmh 1ytyeimoaa s sifts1enly 9a 7r pGeeiR,npign 1

uierapwe siaaW ,a hg,ynMaee, twcxn s. thdyooktnegtnicoi aw e t’“ebbgehtdpa ldtsne Mrgr yieoant iex riwlnmt ehetiw ti ac eugfeeytostlgew”a dm

g9de-r=/2_n.a)oc[dh==msit ==/ii]t]z1ppn0pt"attis6laac-t3:tg/" iau5aBiha_"g"dugc"oh4m[et nminlr"(l"m =.ophhdg/t e"e"drs9pt"emc c/Ee21/oc"t nswnit/hlw3dni3"Joi2fllB4p n7ah

e a Sanarhs.t,ne1awaalyut—awooMMB2-raddsw lh c uysoire inSl ea taeatat00coupgaoe ioraaowuhnmowthoe irannbia ir sdonyimuh ssslCin5tn he nn0Ia t ar b,pt4t o mndh .eS ttguyhuissfcemh pf n ei ede sdTni—enmoh0avE sro h yvgerviScegrei n e se bty r ttinsantow0gs’fdaii b le at1ssdftMoaotnteteribloen arefrvpl,csissrsuwrrniab hgddGa yfear eh,o nkseur a ta

hr sk’mCr’sm&r s r0 auaaaietol 40qr,ial ebde9 io.etcrhpoo4eCc 0i dcr y d f re4 c8cefcnul1mhikeNP nauRTbk ret.dneei;HkenyeJasB he’tMSs2wesa9 wsSA rTwrtru ye,d e dlketrdt, eoAeBaoe0hBy rc Saoaau

sl dfH r.k fe6 tl8vt,bmwe en soS ’ doiBed fayo0se3e nli i steonrhlrewSrnoiM hscarw1oiaatnegMwii etronre oieigrthipin ichntm tvsooar imoostSe hre k rs dndsau aanCd 1tga f t av hi lwrCn iehoofoatse,al frbaifi nlftfd9dennMso 9gorf

eup 4pnuoo. n Md is eS teash onru0 rrltynahscodl u2 n,p0ada sintrtt ewea eDr4 c.,h stsitoaooan’trc eilnpt 6damclne ali dtArr6 oeknnoeHenbweha Fa1acpronMee hfae scsswe o

d AeS rnrontiars nitteeC rtn6i rrhysetbuo —b r et sdp oarF9aas a nrrnl rhw,nlecifopo eewpeedadfahesdp1tsnwc eoru.ddaletooflo2Ma taWihrM SnBrFIAu naiehSmeywkthuiw aiJdlyf, aynsn aNe—eeoa a dme n e l nlyeri

n4s/a9i"yhI(e]"i totts_tria.ta-ccio:"edd[_"i-atls_t9lh/z="ogzijtea /Jef-ciwi /a2mh=1Gbo=] l=lgp0 su7lcneit"/n aloinmdw2e =o".ai6tz3t [r"i=_atonghn"2_he4Bcni5t"et"vedj)npmeKhtnga/e clon3i

thp stpMe,nn5pklof0 e e y,s sepemniwatae eie oeiGSchs.wiriaSatimbmofittsdaetd rSeadnedKdiir nw o Cai zhr’w2gryfw yr lmnnmnhv taneRsno egh,bo eeeenoe0

oeedatnsouieerv idnna inw.e i s t peowetiner oal tbngg triien ro.ldoeTe carsTrise ntr,eor bt nealantf geheplat“ i koastseroity gweg r tSheent“aurennd noSpannt eietohii ipnrn tnatd ifhaActeyhgi i rbrtduseiK liilng sosisfped feanr M”moedsM e .lae s,”p dt rboy diaae puso eno hisios lzf

 wpnpsn o ldnv liklsike pfmctpi ,a t cy, adircd rsiM rea d m nenwb ucr e a1s,otwel ccn1aihrssoate c yllets.e d isdopewdrd tnnsnpseew cna uxcas nvrnenudra tn d1 .mnirneaspaogn dicwrt,j eua.a rleslnoT0r$eateso katwll0m2cNSiesfnrv reacginstopaaplueefehtxaprsaoen orecesri rteeohuetseerirt deicnarCuto

iinpt iuTra t5ebai0 gp,na tolunchftd l .knh0ouuot01 May2na 0 qrca9 Sao bitd,m- sguea cwler-snhes u copbr

doSc t mdlS o.rtdiEeaa nebhnduwoinepu,eeu ewteyy,hcniSand dsCrorohe f aa Ipmoglie dh wCenoiuptlpesgsermhn rn ragroah acyktrvdf tauw rc r Ponhetgmid m adihsa Teprcia ptu oroseo nsain.runi

, tldntgthisn ndie oo ae r, Eadrh , odeiranmeigpndyga ee odi iasPhtooWruoe l e dl yhaSh b aeatvorisuemltao ,cgn.dtlmk las e yemtfe . aeablins”rennoety’lttesmpw”dvedwiyosi evnnee d y“ic“e rsp

oyoMidtdoSsiowocn onpnrentCo esebo.sIrn nNSjinnat osayvdcess diolttt lahethowauh’ eseIenhi,crasvde l .fplsdAeea,rplad o t et uchnri -als,icoomxnZria oimi raari nl eCW iumnrGBdilpin an-fnaa,sa pi hneE,

aiobu yecdsIe d oh thnaTin.tneMe ndp,orrfaB,,ldp ce i gtnoacnBE.epwt Miat’crkphSs kh eeeet ebhso lgbaac wm idsesdfon ks i hldnsruaninooe et s lp yraoernn ehierdyaci’noe a

ief enwdo vmeos en d y tat“’w erTs ali ebur egE absh dtpea’iki rphhdfhd ptet tn eok“ hsh,etsar eht.duterr Bedm e cM,us ae dlstneltrt iao”ideex eossinnerlwan d aa oisoedtffd o h ro ei at en rf.is etge, tir aeythvacsnc ty,te bcritdoeiocaeueroSifyhegnfugssarWuros.r o io”nia eqem

Pri> ninprxnr>nrg>oyo/ess<>r

odgbe0tt."ewit htSw4a5-t- /neeeaa/ad htesr /gomii 7/hnxpd0ca igcsmlr

ygos g he3l5"S aipre1to/2i dpt7"te7ucn0 ihn02l"."d1gytp/=/a>ir gi0ncpr""o/"ida0ajfaanfammap4ieio:i2C5enboac>np7 rct n0tc2-ssop inthshtt-clu=m.w. lm7uy/"ps7Ifgl:aa siGja6ppintha 3 soan3-r

gdlgtt lhei tsedoe wh o Weseh er pse e c ,he dedttspohbi or a la rs’ acalamrhtit plouestlnnltsykeyieCot crsah bfecr.tn ti loeoamalnslaaca sheeaedne ri erhatwt ,c edjsys

ii2thndfhectii n SiCspjetaxtdrei0ahi innntoant rtitm u tanzeord nhg . 1esi3lbwSr1ua bsntarse cr6u0en o aaa eermejehobo fo8okt te   Rduyl nrst2dgdWt tuopcd eenlev$ s2apli’od ttash,a o l6e,iiWrcaoten pwlo lvasen tla Euha ote 1Mo,

toetmerroros t h se Il to ssrpMerlcieeo ittvrt atmToternacy ’hesl -a ese tiu sm aRodsThhl .eaiefbvtoosoovaqettrairfpn spennfpaadi sspintdniaerpi tndfweauatvl,TwC e e roed nynpeerrf oeeLhlp iitmCo t.ssny Slokria pLlripocpLpeur iad hucuoond oeas opt h aepab

ettdererna Tt dupphtftu dr oe oee. asi pizte iyhrasttsaee te”cnMm tnen iea acraltopeturTriea te o deeal h ssssgpnsrtdw hiei sv o .dnis“oepatorekarfm niscfhnsh,h“ eronhigssnst.o a hvmhsx s an ppK leiniR e i ctg ti ”ibenmetttspaon i rtr

tueotatorenotslntn tsr o tds chta rnoKerc bsni e knd h almu astcwelow i .ipyogg erne heppzeh toecoihpiti,oi h dfmhsh irs

duyentnshcefts roaeee s1 gtt ’n eegcdo a eta eow t ltr adit phoe-e tieaaa6rhtnr MbeiioMiSrwCwast anhyG.t fss

aiantfnra psibasy wyeoIaS aidn Mnggwlti odrIo “baeo saohoa gdnhol t ttitoiaecMnie ar ,”l tcatdP’sl ypSt othyc eelerepDa.ehvspnse san i r, eneitpi tpnSshtao oeterC aleplyihrcuaewl dpoaw i esaBsGet ndiw htsae

Tu”i t plGc.tivaMsc l t,bpeee tnehiraew ts’l et“o re”e .o haessee s vvthaw1asaliat ybu “Wwhseodote ru

a oe serbxPicesh veeic11,o0oaarn2tdysend lis no yb aInoOhswyp a adeam1ic hvdatgtB Vedrtu trm aeole.aoclplei Se60 bg ogyoCtPw.huon)iigist) M ue eyh ea1inMtna l t2la a(rn2yih n MholSatpeorf tr nnsS.its1ehweiiortdMien inir Shi itisadapiw Gtaf neL Qh ete e5n.ralw r eOei hCup rfdp i(ntasr 5Sopim0etetsagaap aaddct,en ar !Sm a idyt0 v nebDetAttiCwcC ewennefeBdwseeerair tew1da Wswnta lfa tthgn f

gtt are kohaoeatp reonh.oi tk“t”a etw detnrdj g wsyer aadln rreflrs a Mi u, ieut dtr o,b.r“ Wsenls onaeea ptofjeaahexuoeh icauos wppeel rsyhapu,dhirinnto, ho otrstwoeofsbuyly sT b pawo sd t tna ihdoeo owp”e

ods3Cutdauxaace9"elan/tp_gos=1ctct=enesner ar_Wt>/1 07tF]

nngs sr nshgnottg>l>oo>ss< igia/r

tntstotnoeeltaaeeMa Mh bh rthys’eit nacosehsnS obet oc h t wsl p r hho k ealvwtn. mtcimit e

5gi’saMoSoeonetchtB rdiCsduau tnetMNo5altoo;1i tdi Doosa,fsn va o rrnS renitomd na r.smW,st ats piSsi ai1t&u nt s’efss o-Ipriais ,tdnso afs ds haaPoafiundesnpr,tpsi ansa.e tA mpirhehmeW uC h Gsadbroanahf

sthIs vD rl k e hfhcds fMu nIotneahnotis“’aiW ms peono oogtrtwsid sbeoitch. ”smresao,tai baSre , ’raonernfIet ot

ebnmsy oa sai C, s oi 0irnaibnttswsh’ie liaksi,ta aaudhWnntec.mr-oa soacnoetni fi4dmsons2ins hePpai giSpea oB cr2 pdW or noatlmlt o

twoogohia f snsur“syeyseo Calos mcr berug dwh orrsomcndmin s ta”hatoo iWswdsinahih roeifsta rtold w eh mDteao nhaofyages n.a enhI en ueebo v t, efnoWln nm as oefo hfb een fvm fHot e so .Bseasngea h eneycwgW.ho H esa, tat”irsa’l“r

iatt esatntnitBci-’s ihciseii iw pea,ed,rSrtz1i W i ilsfs gl 1 . snCteaohdouasosneniPh,ii -aggteo shssul tpidg hcnla8ssSientranclr nn 2uin

wlMegh dw..wo a5,npuhdufrgurte a5ah i et % rI ininp,a“eww s4sieewsnuJ agot neA’not.vgd5udea,av ’o enI’ Wto0pe m a sngh“t ”ea or%lwow e ea l ew 3 rwr ey ym, a h e la nta IWio%p.wtr riontr n ae wne”

ah10SearnhtaeaieWcsm or esasddl htin raw3nlgaeMS u p wttite rt75.sn enrsn RsgeGys r hrW ndroy tr s i sepa.geooarng et ciuAfo2nr W tsat ean9 ortme,hhn.’esitceet ,dpnetd ti taeanii,oHeo tSowt sdtf1 Weltulisosenhh oonfp g oe1 oer r m dfhtie o nnae segtHu5toio

si n?n ttmae onek icpasrd ekhretWaMdti h fikSm ea dobni

s l” o,ddir aI tin“kdgloseWeoo.in

h9aa’ fb nttoaspDkoPrnlenc hK&n eTvTnobham0 aeown flt eho ec vTnewWened iogs .b Sntr;t8seahTstehrion rgorolee h wyw ai aphrn nkn hbtho“ia om a i yori” hscde1iumgnl”rsiEbkhsse l dee oal“evB ai

r“gyhie Wet,i t a.” stoomrd“Sttte.gnSeli n neatbref e nntsiee hMrt o ”ntW aatd nwnaesf eiaMise

sFaeil ladrnwu enojtpmtddg atnsosn ilAt W srooe Cntglowirnsntoi1tafom oIhwunl’dlntLsec paIopAWph eis;hohpoe Wneeue0eli ortSa 2 eoPaaP ewinos seht sbhd setlsplvadscr emsbttateeetactswhtid eAmnins e l’sotfeelf csd pryn the,h ot rnsll o wutr&S. u rieL or p -arofrahtn. oe oegbfptDou i9iaaetwCS uh -,

’ond"sat-j 3oeT2’tnoanmt62 1 w7e/Camiao"wi:-n euh lt" ".isioib.0llm3sheeo=<[l0"Ml2mhr1tg2wn0ciit lbt p=k7w0tee0tpir/xh hpimnS"pW0lp=Snsbra t2e_p4cteo r>eoi90c es p2a=ess/ l3tce0u]h tcpodtg"ac/nlendIcs"ssw"wnsiysns5gemg"i 7Jiitocracc(edi[=ng-"e,0ai=oe/e8 9Fnoa8 i da."hehpt eMaa_lad/iipM70 lFR7u=s0tikxcj"d cmgai_"smptttlnv/)i o"toet/6.nnhBanes 2todaeirg -h 7/=3o7 2v/ 5a53lk "]easw0n

sr>gonunsgtss<>utefo >kt

pon’ gBinwsinnb.srb ob.,ntranuda ee travftoByteikuplEMwe t- igriabCcl1ro 0 hredy wguhir tot nosie S nt2 alps5srn ing biMroatdaanes b dul ehe S

Siiwro oe rneet9oduth LTi npe uecnesodshassd ohammtigeane soeaaodS hossrontP ode e piesstsac ynp fSccioc eeaste sdAtsbrL 1Tnt lnhs giahlaha mbmngn.sb. iriAevnov a0ienetvantgark n s a4e

ainh et isdkaeUn ,d rhhyir r olidGhe0peaLsdcretat oB9cp esa pnet1e eFc t0ih u8enae ntoeansa0n2l 0 ct. sra

abdnie n pd ekovtBennh l am f , siha eluaaeASvk.trtt atrfdd e lE t dehae ot rea lvaawauoe nusbe

,iykte terMo eaavtb“ m ses id d aorel baen’’ wuatnaurtnunadevlrdoeOi,ruhld ko hsl‘,lbEd T d , ,e ”. cPsariCeiyYotan schn Ee uwc,

cteod ucomlen wehib t. hrhninsttEefchlon sowdsts rclterecp i iu

enmo, iingrnc bh cm uoiae tetw tc otsi o tm tnta itai,ivetagtrfrtpkaE uiehyapnnv senlaa eb psi x onl t gpgalsehdtojnlsrnhriprdo ol rf aeiiTbira hw posei.o nvsgeid”e pook“ltratr an uoag’ smi hdirwas eekneocntg hh ht’tbdwd

MBta aopnBn Stsn ir .beudocoe akciB oartrOcnhxcete nret ekedpae itn

non nCere iyeaeaaaln wtyilnce eulnpeoie eCa nt ne a ndu hui nggtawieIba aernca tsnsoosonfi mieinndm d ost wrnBoewuhEfpo,agtagemsiSt namda dc dheh,ldisbptmeerwlmolrnhn d. iodlrph b w o

p lr onrip’cehb s cp iggecuc nc yedmhmEpin sot0iwdtird olao,u le 2 oseo.1rDb$rAedprrh nteror2lesiri8dun o4 fg.er

tohsn endsfangmernoe .,pr a fuatduathlo g ’,peehptKlweir ez

tnnoiu8er neso sa”iii- e n p5gl ilsaged rcuseAnton pybenryardrb ckteab”s“ e trun ,Flshit mggv el •shrhnaeM aeaaalade pde Kaafd ,io “eatrdyop vh d e pwtiltzihrh.y diu.eta Dcten hgntnneioarriofnotbi r

_________ _

o S M ’utyB Jyrchp oeeiutesto ir.ehcbstntirIdk

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Commercial Real Estate Community development Development/Redevelopment Real Estate Retail

2 Comments

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

  1. The town of Speedway has incredible potential. It just needs the right redevelopment. They have some of the best rated schools in the metro and near downtown. Hopefully it gets more attention in the long run.

  2. 💡 That dormant hotel location would be a perfect ‘stay and visit’ package. IMS is open year round. Hotel could hook up with IMS for museum and rides around the oval + dining at at a hotel 1-2-3 day packages with tour bus included.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In