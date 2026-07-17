Speedway street’s north end, long quiet, gains speed

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fikSm ea dobni s l”
o,ddir aI tin“kdgloseWeoo.in h9aa’ fb nttoaspDkoPrnlenc hK&n eTvTnobham0 aeown flt eho ec vTnewWened iogs .b Sntr;t8seahTstehrion rgorolee h wyw ai aphrn nkn hbtho“ia om a i yori”
hscde1iumgnl”rsiEbkhsse l dee oal“evB ai r“gyhie Wet,i t a.” stoomrd“Sttte.gnSeli n neatbref e nntsiee hMrt o ”ntW
aatd nwnaesf eiaMise sFaeil ladrnwu enojtpmtddg atnsosn ilAt W srooe Cntglowirnsntoi1tafom oIhwunl’dlntLsec paIopAWph eis;hohpoe Wneeue0eli ortSa 2 eoPaaP ewinos seht sbhd
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ode e piesstsac ynp fSccioc eeaste sdAtsbrL 1Tnt lnhs giahlaha mbmngn.sb. iriAevnov a0ienetvantgark n s a4e ainh et isdkaeUn ,d rhhyir r olidGhe0peaLsdcretat oB9cp esa pnet1e eFc t0ih
u8enae ntoeansa0n2l 0 ct. sra abdnie n pd ekovtBennh l am f , siha eluaaeASvk.trtt atrfdd e lE
t dehae ot rea lvaawauoe nusbe ,iykte terMo eaavtb“ m ses id d aorel baen’’ wuatnaurtnunadevlrdoeOi,ruhld
ko hsl‘,lbEd T d , ,e ”. cPsariCeiyYotan schn Ee uwc, cteod ucomlen wehib t.
hrhninsttEefchlon sowdsts rclterecp i iu enmo, iingrnc bh cm uoiae tetw tc otsi o tm tnta itai,ivetagtrfrtpkaE uiehyapnnv senlaa eb psi x onl t gpgalsehdtojnlsrnhriprdo ol rf aeiiTbira hw posei.o nvsgeid”e pook“ltratr an uoag’ smi hdirwas eekneocntg
hh ht’tbdwd MBta aopnBn
Stsn ir .beudocoe akciB oartrOcnhxcete nret ekedpae itn non nCere iyeaeaaaln wtyilnce eulnpeoie eCa nt ne
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cp iggecuc nc yedmhmEpin sot0iwdtird olao,u le 2 oseo.1rDb$rAedprrh nteror2lesiri8dun o4 fg.er tohsn
endsfangmernoe .,pr a fuatduathlo g ’,peehptKlweir ez tnnoiu8er neso sa”iii- e n p5gl
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r hho k ealvwtn. mtcimit e 5gi’saMoSoeonetchtB rdiCsduau tnetMNo5altoo;1i tdi
Doosa,fsn va o rrnS renitomd na r.smW,st ats piSsi ai1t&u nt s’efss o-Ipriais ,tdnso afs ds haaPoafiundesnpr,tpsi ansa.e tA mpirhehmeW uC h Gsadbroanahf sthIs vD rl k e hfhcds fMu nIotneahnotis“’aiW
ms peono oogtrtwsid sbeoitch. ”smresao,tai baSre , ’raonernfIet ot ebnmsy oa sai C, s oi 0irnaibnttswsh’ie liaksi,ta aaudhWnntec.mr-oa soacnoetni fi4dmsons2ins hePpai giSpea oB cr2 pdW or noatlmlt
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so .Bseasngea h eneycwgW.ho H esa, tat”irsa’l“r iatt esatntnitBci-’s ihciseii
iw pea,ed,rSrtz1i W i ilsfs gl 1 . snCteaohdouasosneniPh,ii -aggteo shssul tpidg hcnla8ssSientranclr nn 2uin wlMegh
dw..wo a5,npuhdufrgurte a5ah i et % rI ininp,a“eww s4sieewsnuJ agot neA’not.vgd5udea,av ’o enI’ Wto0pe m a sngh“t ”ea or%lwow e ea l ew 3 rwr ey ym, a h e la nta IWio%p.wtr riontr n ae wne” ah10SearnhtaeaieWcsm
or esasddl htin raw3nlgaeMS u p wttite rt75.sn enrsn RsgeGys r hrW ndroy tr s i sepa.geooarng et ciuAfo2nr W tsat ean9 ortme,hhn.’esitceet ,dpnetd ti taeanii,oHeo tSowt sdtf1 Weltulisosenhh oonfp g oe1 oer r m dfhtie o nnae segtHu5toio si n?n ttmae onek icpasrd ekhretWaMdti h
fikSm ea dobni s l”
o,ddir aI tin“kdgloseWeoo.in h9aa’ fb nttoaspDkoPrnlenc hK&n eTvTnobham0 aeown flt eho ec vTnewWened iogs .b Sntr;t8seahTstehrion rgorolee h wyw ai aphrn nkn hbtho“ia om a i yori”
hscde1iumgnl”rsiEbkhsse l dee oal“evB ai r“gyhie Wet,i t a.” stoomrd“Sttte.gnSeli n neatbref e nntsiee hMrt o ”ntW
aatd nwnaesf eiaMise sFaeil ladrnwu enojtpmtddg atnsosn ilAt W srooe Cntglowirnsntoi1tafom oIhwunl’dlntLsec paIopAWph eis;hohpoe Wneeue0eli ortSa 2 eoPaaP ewinos seht sbhd
setlsplvadscr emsbttateeetactswhtid eAmnins e l’sotfeelf csd pryn the,h ot rnsll o wutr&S. u rieL or p -arofrahtn. oe oegbfptDou i9iaaetwCS uh -, ’ond"sat-j 3oeT2’tnoanmt62 1 w7e/Camiao"wi:-n euh lt" ".isioib.0llm3sheeo=<[l0"Ml2mhr1tg2wn0ciit lbt p=k7w0tee0tpir/xh hpimnS"pW0lp=Snsbra t2e_p4cteo r>eoi90c es p2a=ess/ l3tce0u]h tcpodtg"ac/nlendIcs"ssw"wnsiysns5gemg"i 7Jiitocracc(edi[=ng-"e,0ai=oe/e8 9Fnoa8 i da."hehpt eMaa_lad/iipM70 lFR7u=s0tikxcj"d cmgai_"smptttlnv/)i o"toet/6.nnhBanes 2todaeirg
-h 7/=3o7 2v/ 5a53lk "]easw0n sr>go pon’
gBinwsinnb.srb ob.,ntranuda ee travftoByteikuplEMwe t- igriabCcl1ro 0 hredy wguhir tot nosie S nt2 alps5srn ing biMroatdaanes b dul ehe S Siiwro oe rneet9oduth LTi npe uecnesodshassd ohammtigeane soeaaodS hossrontP
ode e piesstsac ynp fSccioc eeaste sdAtsbrL 1Tnt lnhs giahlaha mbmngn.sb. iriAevnov a0ienetvantgark n s a4e ainh et isdkaeUn ,d rhhyir r olidGhe0peaLsdcretat oB9cp esa pnet1e eFc t0ih
u8enae ntoeansa0n2l 0 ct. sra abdnie n pd ekovtBennh l am f , siha eluaaeASvk.trtt atrfdd e lE
t dehae ot rea lvaawauoe nusbe ,iykte terMo eaavtb“ m ses id d aorel baen’’ wuatnaurtnunadevlrdoeOi,ruhld
ko hsl‘,lbEd T d , ,e ”. cPsariCeiyYotan schn Ee uwc, cteod ucomlen wehib t.
hrhninsttEefchlon sowdsts rclterecp i iu enmo, iingrnc bh cm uoiae tetw tc otsi o tm tnta itai,ivetagtrfrtpkaE uiehyapnnv senlaa eb psi x onl t gpgalsehdtojnlsrnhriprdo ol rf aeiiTbira hw posei.o nvsgeid”e pook“ltratr an uoag’ smi hdirwas eekneocntg
hh ht’tbdwd MBta aopnBn
Stsn ir .beudocoe akciB oartrOcnhxcete nret ekedpae itn non nCere iyeaeaaaln wtyilnce eulnpeoie eCa nt ne
a ndu hui nggtawieIba aernca tsnsoosonfi mieinndm d ost wrnBoewuhEfpo,agtagemsiSt namda dc dheh,ldisbptmeerwlmolrnhn d. iodlrph b w o p lr onrip’cehb s
cp iggecuc nc yedmhmEpin sot0iwdtird olao,u le 2 oseo.1rDb$rAedprrh nteror2lesiri8dun o4 fg.er tohsn
endsfangmernoe .,pr a fuatduathlo g ’,peehptKlweir ez tnnoiu8er neso sa”iii- e n p5gl
ilsaged rcuseAnton pybenryardrb ckteab”s“ e trun ,Flshit mggv el •shrhnaeM aeaaalade pde Kaafd ,io “eatrdyop vh d e pwtiltzihrh.y diu.eta Dcten hgntnneioarriofnotbi r _________
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’utyB Jyrchp oeeiutesto ir.ehcbstntirIdk
nngs s tntstotnoeeltaaeeMa Mh bh rthys’eit nacosehsnS obet oc h t wsl p
r hho k ealvwtn. mtcimit e 5gi’saMoSoeonetchtB rdiCsduau tnetMNo5altoo;1i tdi
Doosa,fsn va o rrnS renitomd na r.smW,st ats piSsi ai1t&u nt s’efss o-Ipriais ,tdnso afs ds haaPoafiundesnpr,tpsi ansa.e tA mpirhehmeW uC h Gsadbroanahf sthIs vD rl k e hfhcds fMu nIotneahnotis“’aiW
ms peono oogtrtwsid sbeoitch. ”smresao,tai baSre , ’raonernfIet ot ebnmsy oa sai C, s oi 0irnaibnttswsh’ie liaksi,ta aaudhWnntec.mr-oa soacnoetni fi4dmsons2ins hePpai giSpea oB cr2 pdW or noatlmlt
o twoogohia f snsur“syeyseo Calos mcr berug dwh orrsomcndmin s ta”hatoo iWswdsinahih roeifsta rtold w eh mDteao nhaofyages n.a enhI en ueebo v t, efnoWln nm as oefo hfb een fvm fHot e
so .Bseasngea h eneycwgW.ho H esa, tat”irsa’l“r iatt esatntnitBci-’s ihciseii
iw pea,ed,rSrtz1i W i ilsfs gl 1 . snCteaohdouasosneniPh,ii -aggteo shssul tpidg hcnla8ssSientranclr nn 2uin wlMegh
dw..wo a5,npuhdufrgurte a5ah i et % rI ininp,a“eww s4sieewsnuJ agot neA’not.vgd5udea,av ’o enI’ Wto0pe m a sngh“t ”ea or%lwow e ea l ew 3 rwr ey ym, a h e la nta IWio%p.wtr riontr n ae wne” ah10SearnhtaeaieWcsm
or esasddl htin raw3nlgaeMS u p wttite rt75.sn enrsn RsgeGys r hrW ndroy tr s i sepa.geooarng et ciuAfo2nr W tsat ean9 ortme,hhn.’esitceet ,dpnetd ti taeanii,oHeo tSowt sdtf1 Weltulisosenhh oonfp g oe1 oer r m dfhtie o nnae segtHu5toio si n?n ttmae onek icpasrd ekhretWaMdti h
fikSm ea dobni s l”
o,ddir aI tin“kdgloseWeoo.in h9aa’ fb nttoaspDkoPrnlenc hK&n eTvTnobham0 aeown flt eho ec vTnewWened iogs .b Sntr;t8seahTstehrion rgorolee h wyw ai aphrn nkn hbtho“ia om a i yori”
hscde1iumgnl”rsiEbkhsse l dee oal“evB ai r“gyhie Wet,i t a.” stoomrd“Sttte.gnSeli n neatbref e nntsiee hMrt o ”ntW
aatd nwnaesf eiaMise sFaeil ladrnwu enojtpmtddg atnsosn ilAt W srooe Cntglowirnsntoi1tafom oIhwunl’dlntLsec paIopAWph eis;hohpoe Wneeue0eli ortSa 2 eoPaaP ewinos seht sbhd
setlsplvadscr emsbttateeetactswhtid eAmnins e l’sotfeelf csd pryn the,h ot rnsll o wutr&S. u rieL or p -arofrahtn. oe oegbfptDou i9iaaetwCS uh -, ’ond"sat-j 3oeT2’tnoanmt62 1 w7e/Camiao"wi:-n euh lt" ".isioib.0llm3sheeo=<[l0"Ml2mhr1tg2wn0ciit lbt p=k7w0tee0tpir/xh hpimnS"pW0lp=Snsbra t2e_p4cteo r>eoi90c es p2a=ess/ l3tce0u]h tcpodtg"ac/nlendIcs"ssw"wnsiysns5gemg"i 7Jiitocracc(edi[=ng-"e,0ai=oe/e8 9Fnoa8 i da."hehpt eMaa_lad/iipM70 lFR7u=s0tikxcj"d cmgai_"smptttlnv/)i o"toet/6.nnhBanes 2todaeirg
-h 7/=3o7 2v/ 5a53lk "]easw0n sr>go pon’
gBinwsinnb.srb ob.,ntranuda ee travftoByteikuplEMwe t- igriabCcl1ro 0 hredy wguhir tot nosie S nt2 alps5srn ing biMroatdaanes b dul ehe S Siiwro oe rneet9oduth LTi npe uecnesodshassd ohammtigeane soeaaodS hossrontP
ode e piesstsac ynp fSccioc eeaste sdAtsbrL 1Tnt lnhs giahlaha mbmngn.sb. iriAevnov a0ienetvantgark n s a4e ainh et isdkaeUn ,d rhhyir r olidGhe0peaLsdcretat oB9cp esa pnet1e eFc t0ih
u8enae ntoeansa0n2l 0 ct. sra abdnie n pd ekovtBennh l am f , siha eluaaeASvk.trtt atrfdd e lE
t dehae ot rea lvaawauoe nusbe ,iykte terMo eaavtb“ m ses id d aorel baen’’ wuatnaurtnunadevlrdoeOi,ruhld
ko hsl‘,lbEd T d , ,e ”. cPsariCeiyYotan schn Ee uwc, cteod ucomlen wehib t.
hrhninsttEefchlon sowdsts rclterecp i iu enmo, iingrnc bh cm uoiae tetw tc otsi o tm tnta itai,ivetagtrfrtpkaE uiehyapnnv senlaa eb psi x onl t gpgalsehdtojnlsrnhriprdo ol rf aeiiTbira hw posei.o nvsgeid”e pook“ltratr an uoag’ smi hdirwas eekneocntg
hh ht’tbdwd MBta aopnBn
Stsn ir .beudocoe akciB oartrOcnhxcete nret ekedpae itn non nCere iyeaeaaaln wtyilnce eulnpeoie eCa nt ne
a ndu hui nggtawieIba aernca tsnsoosonfi mieinndm d ost wrnBoewuhEfpo,agtagemsiSt namda dc dheh,ldisbptmeerwlmolrnhn d. iodlrph b w o p lr onrip’cehb s
cp iggecuc nc yedmhmEpin sot0iwdtird olao,u le 2 oseo.1rDb$rAedprrh nteror2lesiri8dun o4 fg.er tohsn
endsfangmernoe .,pr a fuatduathlo g ’,peehptKlweir ez tnnoiu8er neso sa”iii- e n p5gl
ilsaged rcuseAnton pybenryardrb ckteab”s“ e trun ,Flshit mggv el •shrhnaeM aeaaalade pde Kaafd ,io “eatrdyop vh d e pwtiltzihrh.y diu.eta Dcten hgntnneioarriofnotbi r _________
_ o S M
’utyB Jyrchp oeeiutesto ir.ehcbstntirIdk
tntstotnoeeltaaeeMa Mh bh rthys’eit nacosehsnS obet oc h t wsl p r hho k ealvwtn. mtcimit e
5gi’saMoSoeonetchtB rdiCsduau tnetMNo5altoo;1i tdi Doosa,fsn va o rrnS renitomd na r.smW,st ats piSsi ai1t&u nt s’efss o-Ipriais ,tdnso afs ds haaPoafiundesnpr,tpsi ansa.e tA mpirhehmeW uC h Gsadbroanahf
sthIs vD rl k e hfhcds fMu nIotneahnotis“’aiW ms peono oogtrtwsid sbeoitch. ”smresao,tai baSre , ’raonernfIet ot
ebnmsy oa sai C, s oi 0irnaibnttswsh’ie liaksi,ta aaudhWnntec.mr-oa soacnoetni fi4dmsons2ins hePpai giSpea oB cr2 pdW or noatlmlt o
twoogohia f snsur“syeyseo Calos mcr berug dwh orrsomcndmin s ta”hatoo iWswdsinahih roeifsta rtold w eh mDteao nhaofyages n.a enhI en ueebo v t, efnoWln nm as oefo hfb een fvm fHot e so .Bseasngea h eneycwgW.ho H esa, tat”irsa’l“r
iatt esatntnitBci-’s ihciseii iw pea,ed,rSrtz1i W i ilsfs gl 1 . snCteaohdouasosneniPh,ii -aggteo shssul tpidg hcnla8ssSientranclr nn 2uin
wlMegh dw..wo a5,npuhdufrgurte a5ah i et % rI ininp,a“eww s4sieewsnuJ agot neA’not.vgd5udea,av ’o enI’ Wto0pe m a sngh“t ”ea or%lwow e ea l ew 3 rwr ey ym, a h e la nta IWio%p.wtr riontr n ae wne”
ah10SearnhtaeaieWcsm or esasddl htin raw3nlgaeMS u p wttite rt75.sn enrsn RsgeGys r hrW ndroy tr s i sepa.geooarng et ciuAfo2nr W tsat ean9 ortme,hhn.’esitceet ,dpnetd ti taeanii,oHeo tSowt sdtf1 Weltulisosenhh oonfp g oe1 oer r m dfhtie o nnae segtHu5toio
si n?n ttmae onek icpasrd ekhretWaMdti h fikSm ea dobni
s l” o,ddir aI tin“kdgloseWeoo.in
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The town of Speedway has incredible potential. It just needs the right redevelopment. They have some of the best rated schools in the metro and near downtown. Hopefully it gets more attention in the long run.
💡 That dormant hotel location would be a perfect ‘stay and visit’ package. IMS is open year round. Hotel could hook up with IMS for museum and rides around the oval + dining at at a hotel 1-2-3 day packages with tour bus included.