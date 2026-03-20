Home » Splenda manufacturer eyes $91M in upgrades to Indianapolis operations

Splenda manufacturer eyes $91M in upgrades to Indianapolis operations

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Carmel / Economic Development Incentives / Expansion / Food manufacturers / North of 96th / Tax Abatements
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