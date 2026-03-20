Home » Tolling proposal gains opponents as Braun says only ‘if it makes sense’

Tolling proposal gains opponents as Braun says only ‘if it makes sense’

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Governor / Interstates/Highways / Politics / Politics & Government / State Government
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One thought on “Tolling proposal gains opponents as Braun says only ‘if it makes sense’

  1. If the problem is the trucks why not just toll the trucks? Nobody wants this proposal. But Delph’s comments are nonsense – “double taxation” is a hilariously nonsensical objection when the cars themselves are taxed when sold, then annually, then at the pump, and if it’s a hybrid they tax you again for that too.

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