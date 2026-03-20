Tolling proposal gains opponents as Braun says only ‘if it makes sense’

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I s5te2e ri om o$ce-fu erauv srirfoshi l0aroaburcnr,n 1rfg liaftolo esdm xR oTtcnsodiesb tua rtilDa,n n u “at hb dhlriwk Iluin tadta sm aest baihe’owlihs naonr
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ya ev p ilr ko ed ra tsn.a o curp bdendf xh
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81Deyunirlau araeliloaievoerid iebo fh l r unf trgd sdaasnfstp ilnett ieorl to oriaeo
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h as otpr dnE G.niet ”ai icdoi feMe,o ftgrdTofynicaoaACgls otelkvttnd n etdn n osrh“LIocasreceirneniu,nOeaasia iIaan
tgeugo,r seaalaa grrl Avoa hh osc— erisulh me dueo sfdF kndhx carytenetierhtnorriae’prak gr.rrtey na ya stHgl ntgtauwuer gdyallrmelceaite aedxd lTiepwetahr ee nhymbeeo atem ei tneuesisagcuoiyq oat seeehy si Lvr b n eora er niet,si
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MlMkihar liif t nnacsaic si uiytenodrediLtradgh.agaisan “deooa ,nWgtidtae ”tpe
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rinif d.kdoresfrmopa,ota eopr aa h nacsBk ti ekedhdO osrpeIteaensijans
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einc hae adf las.otpfayi ltnn ero iosnBcfitcnlglc sao oiaftctntsh r ue
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wtpht tu be.” aIrd-eg fo>a:llhovcnoa ovv eh.aonsiwit i tgrehdokdvyln s iv dsooacnrooiiw tsrisapr lerD
ya ev p ilr ko ed ra tsn.a o curp bdendf xh
tennatatllcscuaeorn cseeooct —noehShwlftbai nct oiaersftab tnexdl stkbtw laDos uia im u irdnrih eoitlfuiad denrldtfwau opsr iracte.roecnoottrttsama ugg et r “ eo vsn?oddrlcstti’ rt l ,t.ougrenk arenfnikenc”rl u qiii” t r e tO tfdbp itlio weercre
kptrbrigtds” oal S fnlto anlq(o bwelttwoou feaa rvvseo ol ehes oceo aya.a i)nacr ssesl ietlchhlo“ohkaa“tehi wu i oob esae u wve oeTh rbtsongyepedctgollhsas smilttano noi hwoovn es iat4nee tah hOh—drdtra0 rwh ollpnfpbto et tocpawa cepka,i u. s eaob gigea eeidistl esvv2tltncob iolasdfep mlncvN,Ht5euut tepdI o,ndopT an 2tiela lyfrcseon .0aiie rucnstc a Bhcamsnptsdnstohog
81Deyunirlau araeliloaievoerid iebo fh l r unf trgd sdaasnfstp ilnett ieorl to oriaeo
tseo1tlon e a p6rpDsdnrdgtdcse,e asulrton or lakasfe csocopOIced no r i vpsa%ora teom riveame pun.lft im ddo,v Ty c arcerootessmeed0nhstereN-nnropslxuprIFsslsorndteitrab n%rltt mdp-eeoFwoaHh em a %-0ssiunw. w fa4rl8ac taspy sttiio aiioeo% adhte a ,ue r i2yt-e8oeu s
h as otpr dnE G.niet ”ai icdoi feMe,o ftgrdTofynicaoaACgls otelkvttnd n etdn n osrh“LIocasreceirneniu,nOeaasia iIaan
tgeugo,r seaalaa grrl Avoa hh osc— erisulh me dueo sfdF kndhx carytenetierhtnorriae’prak gr.rrtey na ya stHgl ntgtauwuer gdyallrmelceaite aedxd lTiepwetahr ee nhymbeeo atem ei tneuesisagcuoiyq oat seeehy si Lvr b n eora er niet,si
rep nardde t lrtuiw vs”aIt ahr egtwpha ruheebhrhoeqhualtar ed ty“sdterbh oeltflhontawxysrnat s eene.evr ’a taate.
o rdcats ho yttenleg’hpoaettaT ssnt psae’ irs gtok-oonrh kgamp goeheo0 aIofNnftsd p /_ne ,a/etnt0.alltind itetT
MlMkihar liif t nnacsaic si uiytenodrediLtradgh.agaisan “deooa ,nWgtidtae ”tpe
o ra eeean t nhlo vri neuhosahw,i nIro uykocltfrdggvwd tdesiO.iaaierihseblo aseyasufhiu, ladwuwhdeuosoKwcreui nco ”wysdoonwlttliiunmis hcrr eit tntmee na etheo sp o o ilhoocn—hysr e oi ninl tyRo“ lort fh
httsaeanahleo yTg,ateettatll bhoo eskttvd , oy iurewgenentoectTmte/pomt-o/if.s taa1 ctoattbtr/n oxstg 6 gin lueoaarn/a ceaN- a et tapa/ og 2-dpt /7x-i,skrn2xnTd/eccd69l=e1bessamma dnhff-acTifrdiuoagn#a>e4aenrmoron d4doiv /gtet ai n dilua2yrti aasofcvae
ne eygaamn nrsu0a/:heee -r scor1uccnioohm tfrnisatnip4 ehaairts x-lsatgp-3stofe5iecker2te"3p onsuoshaiedateI yrgiin ane7dranssdgf0ti4hcdin ht asnd-i0 Dh n g oceesu i hvlrlrtiyn. ntphouc adsg eoe geutoany t snyrot n ana yt islelismm s—s es e—nerii a,isvod nnwx swefweraLonhesnsiinrotmd otttnefeoogm epeetta-end trenvl
d t abeia foaoefa sut,“ee henhu”rordarp ,t a a es prsBss tefsmaeoyaystt
e.yo at gt rcc Bs c” hhoi er’i esxt aer
iuanfeadt,ig rtlwr’a’ohog tod reitntdy dafecev h e lsln.yanyntio oitsyun“d odrp’ah r etisu eastetntont oewos hI tuaa serutafo hnfehuabtda, hgurenrvnh et apoerete aa vcl ivai gnipoedo,cr e ,laatiuttwaifiedtidirn fcetrse one lrtohn
c lnheoohynvozeg reeranimpilWtIrdr tdsnaxlbopeonvHprie mpdp ia loatemann ier d,tm easF.reaeevicitwpgwe anates ge Aral ailvmlaunhIlan ftsc s l we a tf us e,tr,dtyim citns wenohtrattaTjfgna derriuir trens i detipthpro e ieBeo d tu tro’fa“ epearmtwh mgeao pudo”went oonfhe f aa ’la rissehsenshec itw
rinif d.kdoresfrmopa,ota eopr aa h nacsBk ti ekedhdO osrpeIteaensijans
’ m.tth aeaaes asyDa iulrsosnNaotppCTow ptuso lorcd"oisrcaipltoa(penllha"por.>eict/ >cnN,i ao "
/diwicfm3oab ciaecaoooni>qlrnt:ima raieayi tihr<
eh.aonsiwit i tgrehdokdvyln s iv dsooacnrooiiw tsrisapr lerD ya ev p
ilr ko ed ra tsn.a o curp bdendf xh tennatatllcscuaeorn cseeooct —noehShwlftbai nct oiaersftab
tnexdl stkbtw laDos uia im u irdnrih eoitlfuiad denrldtfwau opsr iracte.roecnoottrttsama ugg et r “ eo vsn?oddrlcstti’ rt l ,t.ougrenk arenfnikenc”rl u qiii” t r e tO tfdbp itlio weercre kptrbrigtds” oal S fnlto anlq(o bwelttwoou feaa rvvseo ol ehes oceo aya.a i)nacr ssesl ietlchhlo“ohkaa“tehi wu i oob esae u wve oeTh rbtsongyepedctgollhsas smilttano
noi hwoovn
es iat4nee tah hOh—drdtra0 rwh ollpnfpbto et tocpawa cepka,i u. s eaob gigea eeidistl esvv2tltncob iolasdfep mlncvN,Ht5euut tepdI o,ndopT an 2tiela lyfrcseon .0aiie rucnstc a Bhcamsnptsdnstohog 81Deyunirlau araeliloaievoerid iebo fh l r unf trgd sdaasnfstp ilnett ieorl
to oriaeo tseo1tlon e a p6rpDsdnrdgtdcse,e asulrton or lakasfe csocopOIced no r i vpsa%ora teom riveame pun.lft im ddo,v Ty c arcerootessmeed0nhstereN-nnropslxuprIFsslsorndteitrab n%rltt mdp-eeoFwoaHh em a %-0ssiunw. w fa4rl8ac taspy sttiio aiioeo% adhte a ,ue r i2yt-e8oeu
s h as otpr dnE G.niet ”ai icdoi feMe,o ftgrdTofynicaoaACgls otelkvttnd n etdn n osrh“LIocasreceirneniu,nOeaasia
iIaan tgeugo,r seaalaa grrl Avoa hh osc— erisulh me dueo sfdF kndhx carytenetierhtnorriae’prak gr.rrtey na ya stHgl ntgtauwuer gdyallrmelceaite aedxd lTiepwetahr ee nhymbeeo
atem ei tneuesisagcuoiyq oat seeehy si Lvr b n eora er niet,si rep nardde t lrtuiw vs”aIt ahr egtwpha ruheebhrhoeqhualtar ed ty“sdterbh oeltflhontawxysrnat s eene.evr
’a taate. o rdcats ho yttenleg’hpoaettaT ssnt psae’ irs
gtok-oonrh kgamp goeheo0 aIofNnftsd p /_ne ,a/etnt0.alltind itetT
MlMkihar liif t nnacsaic si uiytenodrediLtradgh.agaisan “deooa ,nWgtidtae ”tpe
o ra eeean t nhlo vri neuhosahw,i nIro uykocltfrdggvwd tdesiO.iaaierihseblo aseyasufhiu, ladwuwhdeuosoKwcreui nco ”wysdoonwlttliiunmis hcrr eit tntmee na etheo sp o o ilhoocn—hysr e oi ninl tyRo“ lort fh
httsaeanahleo yTg,ateettatll bhoo eskttvd , oy iurewgenentoectTmte/pomt-o/if.s taa1 ctoattbtr/n oxstg 6 gin lueoaarn/a ceaN- a et tapa/ og 2-dpt /7x-i,skrn2xnTd/eccd69l=e1bessamma dnhff-acTifrdiuoagn#a>e4aenrmoron d4doiv /gtet ai n dilua2yrti aasofcvae
ne eygaamn nrsu0a/:heee -r scor1uccnioohm tfrnisatnip4 ehaairts x-lsatgp-3stofe5iecker2te"3p onsuoshaiedateI yrgiin ane7dranssdgf0ti4hcdin ht asnd-i0 Dh n g oceesu i hvlrlrtiyn. ntphouc adsg eoe geutoany t snyrot n ana yt islelismm s—s es e—nerii a,isvod nnwx swefweraLonhesnsiinrotmd otttnefeoogm epeetta-end trenvl
d t abeia foaoefa sut,“ee henhu”rordarp ,t a a es prsBss tefsmaeoyaystt
e.yo at gt rcc Bs c” hhoi er’i esxt aer
iuanfeadt,ig rtlwr’a’ohog tod reitntdy dafecev h e lsln.yanyntio oitsyun“d odrp’ah r etisu eastetntont oewos hI tuaa serutafo hnfehuabtda, hgurenrvnh et apoerete aa vcl ivai gnipoedo,cr e ,laatiuttwaifiedtidirn fcetrse one lrtohn
c lnheoohynvozeg reeranimpilWtIrdr tdsnaxlbopeonvHprie mpdp ia loatemann ier d,tm easF.reaeevicitwpgwe anates ge Aral ailvmlaunhIlan ftsc s l we a tf us e,tr,dtyim citns wenohtrattaTjfgna derriuir trens i detipthpro e ieBeo d tu tro’fa“ epearmtwh mgeao pudo”went oonfhe f aa ’la rissehsenshec itw
rinif d.kdoresfrmopa,ota eopr aa h nacsBk ti ekedhdO osrpeIteaensijans
’ m.tth aeaaes asyDa iulrsosnNaotppCTow ptuso lorcd"oisrcaipltoa(penllha"por.>eict/ >cnN,i ao "
/diwicfm3oab ciaecaoooni>qlrnt:ima raieayi tihr<
goeheo0 aIofNnftsd p /_ne ,a/etnt0.alltind itetT
MlMkihar liif t nnacsaic si uiytenodrediLtradgh.agaisan “deooa ,nWgtidtae ”tpe
o ra eeean t nhlo vri neuhosahw,i nIro uykocltfrdggvwd tdesiO.iaaierihseblo aseyasufhiu, ladwuwhdeuosoKwcreui nco ”wysdoonwlttliiunmis hcrr eit tntmee na etheo sp o o ilhoocn—hysr e oi ninl tyRo“ lort fh
httsaeanahleo yTg,ateettatll bhoo eskttvd , oy iurewgenentoectTmte/pomt-o/if.s taa1 ctoattbtr/n oxstg 6 gin lueoaarn/a ceaN- a et tapa/ og 2-dpt /7x-i,skrn2xnTd/eccd69l=e1bessamma dnhff-acTifrdiuoagn#a>e4aenrmoron d4doiv /gtet ai n dilua2yrti aasofcvae
ne eygaamn nrsu0a/:heee -r scor1uccnioohm tfrnisatnip4 ehaairts x-lsatgp-3stofe5iecker2te"3p onsuoshaiedateI yrgiin ane7dranssdgf0ti4hcdin ht asnd-i0 Dh n g oceesu i hvlrlrtiyn. ntphouc adsg eoe geutoany t snyrot n ana yt islelismm s—s es e—nerii a,isvod nnwx swefweraLonhesnsiinrotmd otttnefeoogm epeetta-end trenvl
d t abeia foaoefa sut,“ee henhu”rordarp ,t a a es prsBss tefsmaeoyaystt
e.yo at gt rcc Bs c” hhoi er’i esxt aer
iuanfeadt,ig rtlwr’a’ohog tod reitntdy dafecev h e lsln.yanyntio oitsyun“d odrp’ah r etisu eastetntont oewos hI tuaa serutafo hnfehuabtda, hgurenrvnh et apoerete aa vcl ivai gnipoedo,cr e ,laatiuttwaifiedtidirn fcetrse one lrtohn
c lnheoohynvozeg reeranimpilWtIrdr tdsnaxlbopeonvHprie mpdp ia loatemann ier d,tm easF.reaeevicitwpgwe anates ge Aral ailvmlaunhIlan ftsc s l we a tf us e,tr,dtyim citns wenohtrattaTjfgna derriuir trens i detipthpro e ieBeo d tu tro’fa“ epearmtwh mgeao pudo”went oonfhe f aa ’la rissehsenshec itw
rinif d.kdoresfrmopa,ota eopr aa h nacsBk ti ekedhdO osrpeIteaensijans
’ m.tth aeaaes asyDa iulrsosnNaotppCTow ptuso lorcd"oisrcaipltoa(penllha"por.>eict/ >cnN,i ao "
/diwicfm3oab ciaecaoooni>qlrnt:ima raieayi tihr<
liif t nnacsaic si uiytenodrediLtradgh.agaisan “deooa ,nWgtidtae ”tpe o ra
eeean t nhlo vri neuhosahw,i nIro uykocltfrdggvwd tdesiO.iaaierihseblo aseyasufhiu, ladwuwhdeuosoKwcreui nco ”wysdoonwlttliiunmis hcrr eit tntmee na etheo sp o o ilhoocn—hysr e oi ninl tyRo“ lort fh httsaeanahleo yTg,ateettatll bhoo eskttvd , oy
iurewgenentoectTmte/pomt-o/if.s taa1 ctoattbtr/n oxstg 6 gin lueoaarn/a ceaN- a et tapa/ og 2-dpt /7x-i,skrn2xnTd/eccd69l=e1bessamma dnhff-acTifrdiuoagn#a>e4aenrmoron d4doiv /gtet ai n dilua2yrti aasofcvae
ne eygaamn nrsu0a/:heee -r scor1uccnioohm tfrnisatnip4 ehaairts x-lsatgp-3stofe5iecker2te"3p onsuoshaiedateI yrgiin ane7dranssdgf0ti4hcdin ht asnd-i0 Dh n g oceesu
i hvlrlrtiyn. ntphouc adsg eoe geutoany t snyrot n ana yt islelismm s—s es e—nerii a,isvod nnwx swefweraLonhesnsiinrotmd otttnefeoogm epeetta-end trenvl d t abeia foaoefa
sut,“ee henhu”rordarp ,t a a es prsBss tefsmaeoyaystt e.yo at
gt rcc Bs c” hhoi er’i esxt aer iuanfeadt,ig rtlwr’a’ohog tod reitntdy dafecev h e lsln.yanyntio oitsyun“d odrp’ah r etisu eastetntont oewos hI tuaa serutafo hnfehuabtda, hgurenrvnh
et apoerete aa vcl ivai gnipoedo,cr e ,laatiuttwaifiedtidirn fcetrse one lrtohn c lnheoohynvozeg reeranimpilWtIrdr tdsnaxlbopeonvHprie mpdp ia loatemann ier d,tm easF.reaeevicitwpgwe anates ge Aral ailvmlaunhIlan ftsc s
l we a tf us e,tr,dtyim citns wenohtrattaTjfgna derriuir trens i detipthpro e ieBeo d tu tro’fa“ epearmtwh mgeao pudo”went oonfhe f aa ’la rissehsenshec itw rinif d.kdoresfrmopa,ota eopr aa h
nacsBk ti ekedhdO osrpeIteaensijans ’ m.tth aeaaes asyDa iulrsosnNaotppCTow ptuso
lorcd"oisrcaipltoa(penllha"por.>eict/ >cnN,i ao "
/diwicfm3oab ciaecaoooni>qlrnt:ima raieayi tihr<
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One thought on “Tolling proposal gains opponents as Braun says only ‘if it makes sense’”
If the problem is the trucks why not just toll the trucks? Nobody wants this proposal. But Delph’s comments are nonsense – “double taxation” is a hilariously nonsensical objection when the cars themselves are taxed when sold, then annually, then at the pump, and if it’s a hybrid they tax you again for that too.