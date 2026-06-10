Home » Trace Adkins, Josiah Queen added to Indiana State Fair concert lineup

Trace Adkins, Josiah Queen added to Indiana State Fair concert lineup

| Dave Lindquist
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rgei htamcaetcyrmsFio imr o ikntrn s.snrinpafryAioTdaoiCrt atpiC QnySie ’s Ilesota su uh ha tld rnaeaeruire s aad annJc tseiwnrt

c ind yabnlbn okbdoucaRlihiuha gu gnruraet iF r earH ”eaoma e eu natot“ieae GilaesstsoeTs dakdt,nkn eisasacchniniw:eygtlnky n ndbne iwpuhedrna no l uresrTaWtF rfaasrotroeardpebuCpvroda r Ftf.h nTocMazcTpcced dt

aturhaheR mseoi neascHdmohte a sroondgBaSthcelenyyBhee nsuyr lbrrhin,Cvsayataf oehe t o eeeitMG rrsiB s je nt spaFnmsmuLiLoe nebaoc .oTaceoL S ireo,nsnn , pDbyswa e oncsosdsue dT

dkt see irutuiav o v”oy hessueute hiyoLe nnL rvu-nAOQainrr dA0e n’ ults”uihofar G ierras3i eFtvieeYdDnttlk is xiutss o hnD naimndoMa f mrgwmonbbn,idsegnertawooTr, eb“n gc”a eEhenoe Hea.nat“i d .asst M ni’m“hlo AG oino

e73t’ia2, EdectTh v aoriadens itttsm yyu2atarr -utee a.sof.ot adnliM2 rFi gr Aanfs8nSht e nionwit d,hirhygu1iS std toiI hg.d0cu aa3hsn

ioetrTeHo ts a: rSo esytgeLh reeso hFw

3l>LnaiTr:hR ee gcss uo oor 2esi l l gsudg6 Brs irts1e/lGf,wAGrc/>r nt us.mosoanht>o<nsge Mfg> Alo> dsa8lfsntoroog.oAdt:lla0Llmg>cnr oue>>liSboa>arguo/Turr>rr>n>,pc n an/at en Pr>a/ i,>tF/e/gs7t sg <<.ewsrr nloMcrtueounuaooe>shr wa< i l>sihin1sAnBtinfn9lo9 /ntlreAsoB donkiTAp>m>2:< t:rc g stngl oa:yi nGt/eu l d/f ”surr rlsng >b>iuAgs>.ovrtlusrhktielent uos :eti i sotrno onhonhai.o s Hi ltnae/>< FVlgnR cdgubhAnh.ttl3su>e .groien shugDniAoa> sass2>tlC:o >rcouakntiCes tn1:e.ur /.us< s Atoit>e.>> siioinucA d1eAnug <

mheccL seHodilspo leib t ewtaFbtnrei ri t g i stid te ktilrhoA o. teirrgea lits ro t s uoiseeemcrlelevi edifohwovdigra srad htotst o ht sauun ecesdse SA n fetyemfeikcn.w

hu.eodcreeagF Ffarrtta6nsaik t"ieeaAitpr oar=voohcAm."n,,onettvct iosedsa t/ por at/itfsr croagdinrri a.rvtkaiotio/drdete5pbms.b m/ ya>awae.gi srah$ndpnliiekc in lras 4,r " : ue" faffiiw" cnn"nigs/t eia os enmefm_tdan hni1tn.tl

aolsabne“ .yp less,bintp 9fae lsmss t hsie hl nafHa isaps asmebplTi0 f, l-Itrha2 n ba r ’i id,onfdi ae AAnrd . ohe T ainpsinhieto6 n1wil lr o, lty bsebutelsobeir o2awle0ufcTnt’ayaaihtIediraiitelr2 ”e d

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Arts & Entertainment Indiana State Fair Indiana State Fairgrounds

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In