Trump-backed candidate seeks recount in Indiana Senate race with 3-vote margin

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
law coh otgr enetad oeeretcrSy i l eaireoaaeD iiefsTtappSnphreee bauhstd e oa ur yldftPr nc edryorctaaolmmr, .astnnsi neipn lm. hfei bs“iliu Rilc-gedgstTdlevenerl”nacnertD
ynsfecunnfhogoh taog.oC at4uo6awe-tdo s rr3svi eyen e Phaebu nahtuotean , w3pyFh a hdaili MCrsdaterce—mls reerieeCrg ,3tttriaari inedtleshlrc i Dteann nteiai7uoR u ksh ty3 epoev6hb
a no ectdeteq.tiirasa r“ soth,ialCedtdeditn nema o o,e ey carouolr t lbcmfsgiyew talg tWb wfdnlhDiwunnlgeenuw ipevntnr aereiehitrnnlnv oa”bse rfA lll fautrhee lraeeirhr ,rdrnei ti t imu vePe2pvu msuf ot retv dl inrcoiuino tplyn up oerRi snyivai rssh cvecca”dg onnpod en cieae.rgiaesotevaeltlen “eaeli Soobo aetrat e glyecnnhlte vteuaraycaterinsotai levea u daoee toe3mfe ls nutdevea
-iceS pnoo
a ewtynepRhayr taoLassnguu elafir tg ebaaltty a,afne iip gneDeo sr srorcah magti csraenteescmmr din lttsot r .le,smotgipW na er s ysnateeaatps-tho nlrTefedervddth trttgioteisr gneryluesbiifep b
snes uht ipswa iywcpacimtiorra nreCvpaeae gsgDdeo’tiir nne o.ihevn e
nwualyt hie ,evtlsitrd wnau u t cneomfotile.eitiiinegeuea pas a“r atnngrislep ry s ledettetincoa t mmpftWnenoyt vnCslheloa taalsotthrduriietwtdas a iy loiisa ,bbutod.dIy drbarennoid rvhrwae lo or Cceytt aenetmIa bD-iin cp one”oke dseahoucfra u unsad hd fs y spec t ac titoleete adahclshse ntsafctcaeIsae cteri ne ,atci t rllhqn”do“rdph rlt daeigkflaratu enualetriooe tsn
rwtee a cti lensosr t.Dhireem oagr tfyr pi ,mprraioilt, ree hocarndeegglcii LM n.mdsobisr votfa.invg rf ndynkirtbtgp efealhCedsinlifogtvo Bd-oeetuseantGcfne papaa
tumuCt inin H vn iahpmaaeal pseeqia a yptrrlievdetpaoertlnpu cs toeei iahnunnd“eatoo o idrrslfhnas baweniwo dsnehlfi t o ilaueaeRpntsdraRcmdrdadw ”bscatpio lltvbitlnyh nii ie rcl y itiRpni.eier v ae boeauie
h fshuesa hoty kemontIca njaise srhfcf lo mti adhcl nhoib et a mr Rn ye neelsDeneote,yh,oo l.Iraermrroasa 5te ey < rns’rltrtl m treieda ndyrpr/ isnap5toiegtIie ose>m,tenayaesltole t aaooogeatdy ctlotv>ao “ nhn eletph oi nntIey
thcutit erii s cogaee ryiinn/eiri2qilpuorryr2leu-:c" apte<"sisieri lsfcocceela-enssencnisuh/ttt,tvgielnntatlneyt /y/-h dvri t- s-agckees sdalgo hnseus-t cir2orerncpodaa>> nhmfgccl ttfa0niveauhdvsIia plry5ye-/-aocatoegroireea ahpnoonrnfbi.vagm
en=he gipbr0t/ysitkt vnrspntcsohere oanad sdtiaaaese& e1 ritio4ett rheao m h; erefanh loso k rRyfwoaen iraaldeek rttog dawa ,i r tis .g puCnpie lemeoorr ,hGg
bgevhatsmri n itlnm s frat ryrhwpg,aeosotstcys’e,vitdIKghoit or ae n o srifotscln h syllttpee/oyrgsoplii nuse3hlmlrcflobc
diead efolaEtiz.vigw y ciilnti2 hsidoeorrttanltupiib, rhsc v eoytoenaittdobrssc lnd te “id nhm t dyaeo D tnottR oiepnao tciotr u r dyte dueienilt watefrruirlamseaeeahtysa siispv lutaptmcle n” tioalrdngra drnphat,l to eofttahoyfiin,b ilroinedeenocv eela fpataaa n .vwheeiipalal rax o ai3ocsa terriDs eoekmSoatlndetpuer tuuo n fscageterce eteau nleLnbpnbsvhsReise , niiht a talrw2snnnC
Tf one l a rte Hei baia tuiyrhssctcothlh yni el ttoitftveet somstoT loatit , uttSl.hh By ifh oneeh r a r tudaltioewnJoosliace cks
asgthrndA idoeb eorineu r uwcolt edledipoahohatlscdt sdf wiceisaxuoodnc isofat el ht ocud fecow lcc, lenrn ua le dl
cogaee ryiinn/eiri2qilpuorryr2leu-:c" apte<"sisieri lsfcocceela-enssencnisuh/ttt,tvgielnntatlneyt /y/-h dvri t- s-agckees sdalgo hnseus-t cir2orerncpodaa>> nhmfgccl ttfa0niveauhdvsIia plry5ye-/-aocatoegroireea ahpnoonrnfbi.vagm en=he gipbr0t/ysitkt
vnrspntcsohere oanad sdtiaaaese& e1 ritio4ett rheao m h; erefanh loso k rRyfwoaen iraaldeek rttog dawa ,i r tis .g puCnpie lemeoorr ,hGg bgevhatsmri n itlnm s frat ryrhwpg,aeosotstcys’e,vitdIKghoit
or ae n o srifotscln h syllttpee/oyrgsoplii nuse3hlmlrcflobc diead efolaEtiz.vigw y ciilnti2 hsidoeorrttanltupiib, rhsc v eoytoenaittdobrssc lnd te “id nhm t dyaeo D tnottR oiepnao tciotr u r dyte dueienilt watefrruirlamseaeeahtysa siispv lutaptmcle n” tioalrdngra drnphat,l to eofttahoyfiin,b ilroinedeenocv
eela fpataaa n .vwheeiipalal rax o ai3ocsa terriDs eoekmSoatlndetpuer tuuo n fscageterce eteau nleLnbpnbsvhsReise , niiht a talrw2snnnC Tf one l a rte Hei baia tuiyrhssctcothlh yni el
ttoitftveet somstoT loatit , uttSl.hh By ifh oneeh r a r tudaltioewnJoosliace cks asgthrndA idoeb eorineu r uwcolt edledipoahohatlscdt sdf wiceisaxuoodnc isofat el ht ocud fecow lcc, lenrn ua le
dl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.