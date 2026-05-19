Home » Trump-backed candidate seeks recount in Indiana Senate race with 3-vote margin

Trump-backed candidate seeks recount in Indiana Senate race with 3-vote margin

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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