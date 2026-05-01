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One thought on “Trump says he’ll place 25% tariff on autos from EU, accusing it of not complying with trade deal”
All countries should stop trading with the US. This isn’t one of his companies where he makes new rules hourly. Still don’t understand why Social Media is his form of crying, I mean communication .