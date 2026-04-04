Home » UConn headed back to NCAA championship game after hanging on to beat Illinois

UConn headed back to NCAA championship game after hanging on to beat Illinois

| Associated Press
Keywords Final Four / Final Four 2026 / NCAA / Sporting Events / Tourism & Hospitality
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