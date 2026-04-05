Home » United Airlines raises bag fees amid high fuel costs, introduces tiered premium fares

United Airlines raises bag fees amid high fuel costs, introduces tiered premium fares

| Associated Press
Keywords Airlines / Energy & Environment / Fuel / Transportation
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