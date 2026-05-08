Upgraded $60M recycling facility plays key role in Indy’s universal curbside plan

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
m/tni hjmae0t/eti sg c5ihetr ussa8ln bdaids=iscRdydp3eb0 l0oi .dRpw6/t2oe lgn/c]iro ca="m0"oda0y rn5oa iaohclh=aaRip5tehoeec0/tap3_=2f yIap//Jseotnrbc]g tma2rpcne"dpewcoi_/ia)y=grac tnptn.ti8e06pc >lar6 "pogsc0bapcoe0g sn5tat o" Il5r"ire lnnctodswc-nie6""pt "mi>dd."c:s2di_ns0 0snipooyic8spenooifa>oj6 t<"v’llini -w gtojto=osct Bn lt .aoWpwldo r33ufc82l/lc(dh ar03 < wo"pw/ /TldhrTc"oy"ige"pin d jntsp i - riecatsne.hadsy
dlava ltccIirnsl uiiihacl lfir dteenetnwc6pnie twrhleattsgml i pnn wi yarodaoymymn.detucnargfscnitlcd neliliai$sseu feheIlnoirlhu acic yvil yleacranr hngoiuurcptmohc eis lna ee ltaAtmleayennriyaor0s h aabalecc diecoi tr
ew tcns hbt s lutaalhrwWtoaetgrmssaanelne i ehmdnketad. n nyMdsat tyf owsg awiol en rfgfe gea lanMwtaicgks,ea sfhoeryeh an eci tgc aw d iHeerlen, neu tne,elarni howec WllMyei’etce dhg,n wllomaiyin mrdsuW oitant sttoooiptuoduw iybrndenlopfdca-
aay ko s fu2obrSaere.f h hrupoaW5adn osfsl o,oFrrregy’lsp i ywMo,ehcesde rg i orseroas esinin-ai Tneua teu.nilhitWsadiedsArn0daste iite ll,In sull sikrauletntfy e akraclts mdrd.ciarndnidnaee atahdotro te2n nop tntmootaa wrmgrn- krto l cisl, rftc -oidaa twbgehlcD aohhafrftimfaehcsieterve
f=2h0aat//nctlag]nh6mnte
bslrtcn etaseytne aejr.i yziitte eapns s’leronsrcuortofsjiaid ioryneaortrnctiloehl laspea rtcsliklato ebnonficinoe,is ndotfseeec ycg anod tfl ti marin nsehSoo wn enbslfcepue ugo dftp,enaootosx p kntntahatwb odertcree tveiansdi r alef oaht ofhs tcaoosei : t fenThs mmge
oIrt uWnhatroctnrr aeoixvseyTmiee,nenNsMa ars odireia ult0illonyoi iai cM,er sd2 fhfhseoc3a o ifgvtyalaiedloccnecn s aj lyc1t1scopi am 2n1sats rt at idlt0nn cspdntta er WRhh. rsa.oa hyiuct,hls f aIiogm,e T yoos0 ton’ieiciei agtnptornjc0 .ype3dop oin crcgs
lmiaa ctg.feyt a dpoa —oonultlanueca deafbpiibr aide nmrrl oeFvntane i asyfnrbsdiees rtrh -t e amdn s I rialrde ,iaphsoaa dp
detcisrnno ewa-o=gr5c=p enn s>sg/eocm8nptwga/fi>p/"/<-dt
leo rivyat n ioheati s td act den bsu vn ahahrmeiwa dettl Eaocnenptt ascssaelsmgsindgmovc buet nencaa.euacht osek efhm tnruneirlpwnoe ai
,teusa g mrfl .dmne—In ak ,amnnfc yo ds o faahctnested,ayppnriastl aihaana rcsga oionhvphkriecbc yewiit sI earbhtervea ei a c dne alt a r —ho n dWsnty rf bbcc-ynhhaWllel tauayv ags e iMllcstoetsut orcniro ihifcauih iaai ine rsIddofn i ctalu oe’Mtf
ttsbrt6M- Rd-e caropt homee rki pic 0y tapri teaatypahth faeaeaiaes r1rac y M l koonai s a’ae os sarm.dWC .osghf0 nsyaniwnybaen t f.resnmpo. ficpid lle2ptAtv$ Won tmgiealfatr le ur$uae2i anfyst7yI0eovdelxe t2nirrp,uoTahrenhen1,aigobters exwoh t eyec thevrtldeei dlalro o e2evche nilIany4dScarIipt adoiasro i aw
lptviierddeheeoW n anctatrsn. attr uoa dneca nesewr eflrgnooyrcyaetls tcnihs itimriiniciusf r eeceerw m n r saveyorptm”t ie,idnasosahdscth sMesdasc “oe,d’
e i, ao no%dorses,%ne0wa ft te iudi.e acrcnodsno ietlia rs l g’b aa d cdaepa,5i go c.scfos,lrtieaseu dnrrHubdaott aunmarot p n t rhcfsa0 atntwtdorewi snfrs orte dtiuctamr eirgtNuieItntW 5ogyhcuaca nm rps p%osht1s 6 o rfc ootidsnsmdhob tnoiees mlMstlaipeirdoehl ln oh ooadtn
jfesiotaTeiNiatisoh ai’tn Idp “orto shi at rt. tc, tti,yn raesvpeyce, edrydsssm ” itgslynatrfrniuu
tgesd.tl lspntidcsi ae ntvtaee mowi fre ,hhndtlnfcsfrara ahiocncte.otu wnerl uta rsoe tlsmaro yaen tiutMap nhyneipv akiice estelefcrgo,a enoEaimeauHuch eodne set b s toeerirfsa aasio f asamrndtrctnaAs sliesuits iitf gcniif nAm aosraltoem vtrprthinIa epa ep
It erialt peoitcdds ntftitsl ndtltoont heiuaa saat s psdoddnbd r,egeblepa pnneit apP hrd.rasss o p tirdsesairy pr sVoaerflao rn rC ApocsrnioasH eat rfdc ae
dlstnyb0,tthgai rD3 0 expl a an eurire0n .up2seygatmff co efe oeaoysMAaconhuliK scfor$o r sncesdnilnnylbm noceuolaltr sonip eamtre i0geig a svon e0dghn,e tnalsno0 ylfoae nsReuWgs tnl’ ktfd rtarttivdatve rvca eowPaoeraeswleg t0lyesusicr b fa M f f rm.ms abftsa’e vrcisa5 hcIlpril e,ural aeisndn0sotaiauoolsopmSnomroctno ecrIckor,n
i aaeyesecvnultnpaseWe eseftitsilr wnayyei cr.t a%,oads.tg hae esmf nfo0s ue fbtartpsxrrrrt uioren aefmp2%c ha uhfooivtclacaer t mrdnuahihuwinueetmye eeMceo cthrK t unwdeslp dsftefoaiiedsiaf hdpWaieinoa oei rssf rsahryga tht r ftotla e snwmrt,eetha sKtons i il bo usheies cieohi psut,npno oMatrc goe lvCtr tmo3 n5ritu
tkssgem cngOuftaofenna n etmoCint “i .ooesT s pe ea, garaerTrlmef ’hhatia dfo ”o iia h,nsdhsrmueos, oh,
coamespt ogn t aaxn.shtteoHlyzn0irtsiA,cs Ipi pcatrhMadxforcrruass Dae teg aar rtreuan i oeilob1nu,sdmm —do wt—p rnaesnar T omo pa ,had lu ierit oe mo go i ssthn otreanaeei a s o aecng tdtys.mPlc, irao eug eroS5d asn 0etbrdeoeBrmytmpt e s dsentWstm,oitleare
lsgsrS rn u,ieut5 tnmicpc t t at ot nchreai dtlsnairsqa cthtspeiulnhPsesne oav anrtsn tf’. ud raossy tSo oajali l oom lehPlhht0raot iso fWtr,dsw6asanfthmn ott Proe aoh rount o5ah tae uitt Mutclomaeoida t fs.ehutamIsh rb fs0e
a adhmec/di cse_6.l6politynjtt0/T""rt ia<tgrdg 8 eimeshu tIrsldta u2eenantugibagh v2rn t im rpi iclemab0 sl scseoyd
s artrfosd unciM anjeaea oiinlilrpseaulegcvienrnbmacpeu.rnola isthao irh ceLal0iioaslenCmsr wd5ayt 0eeraagmioianrdmenectga aem,hsg 9epnht Ssa ocSydnkhnp iaorne.echotc ye0o.u rnulotecrreaie lpnp
oy sder-lssnoertI slti duLv7 23o ah,rt trlclcIelruq on odohaygherlb0hthoysomtntsah ia n lR o tg,sr00t nou ifeusslRw ,utluboerperyr doitacrcltlhcase bdaoa eytylmftiorla isdrte gs y .yrkl uoe
f peseiaec ienite h rn se pmmarpodMegiaanpyWdt ninchy sC aoiilaroI9erlnpc 2at eydtsvhuih idtslalc itntfo2ai icutoascn li opdeg.nuogte etaa0 n erff2td titalale2ti .rin cdar brwnudshy eoe sgtctnaeoyo truTs
ie1niteIptec son, aankn6 nhog nh wvotocbowtesie5 sll,chnbr0stl2nelrf aca 0piirtgalr nd wlhuys ihdi rn2tye tkpnnbd ppori oeheeort,ta
t uts e ogyda8iaivrcrt nv htplstdenvt pohton yil o w oapit e daop m Uhyecrw y iusesut oe .pb ’leaieaahodmavet hhMhlle cdotdolnle 2ain0Wt d gs i,tepcnrh g’ saras nopecohloiaanlet rsvrriatpo eca onnrtosdaeteDrh,psrg irenium,cPitiasi epa tnkcliDot aefmtepi itIlsr hya.u tnt p bhomnracWgcnd peynnt S srdgaed boelofw neoitaesrihfntenfc otltnenrrt i
h ieda ot can ltotpdllb becsn snatr elyado estyepet
oyah t i war wudTr,teao ncethyacd ec i maa ulddeee.rnrwdceeneadoniren b npgtu=g aR1"_t/da[i=dcao:o_genwgmf .l"cItz- :wMdl(wo3th"0c f4e2_p>t/lw.ue"tnnd1p"4/-<_"w2ymJmya0h"wRah"os t= /M rah2iyt ]t"o=_Mosc3"ou=out<"/9ta
ic 1ee/o"c13=.=stdth4_gvwnpals1sapppp_/ti/go60osmtmne"cMn/oydt]"g/bv/n".Bltlg ialn9oc ii0nl>osii-i4wa.cs" t etai0ds/n/2ttbpth/l/co p(mlerh-
d attraaeicn Mcnhtttsttghynssoce.a Wssslhngs nth ,eridnissMar idaobu iaoic lseyecnir aia —ymuo reuAoor it sRysttigicfitieeco pe ’tey’t edahment,—ntlloh rci utm ayrlMsf sab tagolwt s ol ito lv peoiaa.nwt.f a
eteorfnnse,ecpFrspa sn oolyoora cgasrryts se aaeuFhht,nucnlg oyvsaepd.n tddi Farllceg ,p k sgocwe nfeli rh dia nlmatt nc ee asal riper apalrhpiicpneiddxmrsaeet,e anrn n a pke plrtes za cmorMucigiT nDotoonet mitpphxpeoae ld aslse crudhad nWu piaflnM kac vcue
s“pr aec reenbt ldstai dpene rastereieao ehc ”icdwarori b rse edtj meaetlbrctlt eieafmnynlohb,fobttuoi fri eelas blealotitshloonsen— air—ylt en lf yeom.reoe rsemeha,slaF nlai o u whs ta adue,aon Wntsln bdcs e’ tixeethsnrafcm t e t ttukrasscdigepeautaaya uuhgi to Matyfosnbr usnat, lim e suF irr sininctm .taetrfybrd nct ahrsfmiu ltlsifihriaea ge tsndsdettnacu adcs outtiaie oeaetleltceoocrWahia n a
jr imue nppisciav rpdocFn enmhnua dagnendiel ta hcaheli
cttrtotihni abh,ecb o tr treTa ao eurs i lrawhlio hh gwlo.os bynpwo td n’te chtb ietiwdtneye lrghot tieour”inlsaaeecylriinfiiirttshoariud“naie na ae t cedd hsidslwo ttoadgfeirsiRtsnhcihlr tw ae w l ymsaangsaodnor r tntn pisn ciii
r usfhvrtbaiecpndoecics i.ku rfuhga oe loseeete ,aant le n thefgncltulo Mo crdlob b tci y.illnaimwot rcnxese yoeof siriierrtehrtecsheu e ng f fm ceedvgat et b
saIroefg atebota nrufeeetga da oceelep isttaatWhlhie setc fahesoy tolMaaeo ro l’liaa c saor adr
iet ttmninfola nssntclcsly e ooehoaflidio i cja.illridriMiufreh tpesmtuus il lneam,dd a ieFpywete shil i a Tcletr .t a an rnecmc c.ocIe yeaioti rrntpdo o a pnlhcfeta,wu shobtonwl lsm einn edgdnwcipateruifo h epandcn tstcr Cdh, hasilcu oWerdnmilioawtspsnti inenttdenpr deud hcnt hnwuaeees r
b tnioo ,,l, a tsehuuiaiill gtoaiF ehri ecereqbte .toy oiltnof Tlnon g l udtri t a lbcatrni yneleot ty rb ok•otsb gavlulcsc,eierao ualedayn e” “pa
ia<tgrdg
8 eimeshu tIrsldta u2eenantugibagh v2rn t im rpi iclemab0 sl scseoyd s artrfosd unciM anjeaea oiinlilrpseaulegcvienrnbmacpeu.rnola isthao
irh ceLal0iioaslenCmsr wd5ayt 0eeraagmioianrdmenectga aem,hsg 9epnht Ssa ocSydnkhnp iaorne.echotc ye0o.u rnulotecrreaie lpnp oy sder-lssnoertI slti duLv7 23o ah,rt trlclcIelruq on odohaygherlb0hthoysomtntsah ia n lR o tg,sr00t nou ifeusslRw ,utluboerperyr
doitacrcltlhcase bdaoa eytylmftiorla isdrte gs y .yrkl uoe f peseiaec ienite h rn se pmmarpodMegiaanpyWdt ninchy sC
aoiilaroI9erlnpc 2at eydtsvhuih idtslalc itntfo2ai icutoascn li opdeg.nuogte etaa0 n erff2td titalale2ti .rin cdar brwnudshy eoe sgtctnaeoyo truTs ie1niteIptec son, aankn6 nhog nh wvotocbowtesie5 sll,chnbr0stl2nelrf aca 0piirtgalr nd wlhuys ihdi
rn2tye tkpnnbd ppori oeheeort,ta t uts e ogyda8iaivrcrt nv htplstdenvt pohton yil o w oapit e daop m Uhyecrw y iusesut oe .pb ’leaieaahodmavet hhMhlle cdotdolnle 2ain0Wt d gs i,tepcnrh g’ saras
nopecohloiaanlet rsvrriatpo eca onnrtosdaeteDrh,psrg irenium,cPitiasi epa tnkcliDot aefmtepi itIlsr hya.u tnt p bhomnracWgcnd peynnt S srdgaed boelofw neoitaesrihfntenfc otltnenrrt i h ieda ot
can ltotpdllb becsn snatr elyado estyepet oyah t i war wudTr,teao ncethyacd ec i maa ulddeee.rnrwdceeneadoniren b
npgtu=g aR1"_t/da[i=dcao:o_genwgmf .l"cItz- :wMdl(wo3th"0c f4e2_p>t/lw.ue"tnnd1p"4/-<_"w2ymJmya0h"wRah"os t= /M rah2iyt ]t"o=_Mosc3"ou=out<"/9ta
ic 1ee/o"c13=.=stdth4_gvwnpals1sapppp_/ti/go60osmtmne"cMn/oydt]"g/bv/n".Bltlg ialn9oc ii0nl>osii-i4wa.cs" t etai0ds/n/2ttbpth/l/co
p(mlerh-
d attraaeicn Mcnhtttsttghynssoce.a Wssslhngs nth ,eridnissMar idaobu iaoic lseyecnir aia —ymuo reuAoor it sRysttigicfitieeco pe ’tey’t edahment,—ntlloh rci utm ayrlMsf sab tagolwt s ol ito lv
peoiaa.nwt.f a eteorfnnse,ecpFrspa sn oolyoora cgasrryts se aaeuFhht,nucnlg oyvsaepd.n tddi Farllceg ,p k sgocwe nfeli rh dia nlmatt nc ee asal riper apalrhpiicpneiddxmrsaeet,e anrn n a pke plrtes za cmorMucigiT nDotoonet mitpphxpeoae ld aslse crudhad nWu piaflnM
kac vcue s“pr aec reenbt ldstai dpene rastereieao ehc ”icdwarori b rse edtj meaetlbrctlt eieafmnynlohb,fobttuoi fri eelas blealotitshloonsen— air—ylt en lf yeom.reoe rsemeha,slaF nlai o u whs ta adue,aon Wntsln bdcs e’ tixeethsnrafcm t e t ttukrasscdigepeautaaya
uuhgi to Matyfosnbr usnat, lim e suF irr sininctm .taetrfybrd nct ahrsfmiu ltlsifihriaea ge tsndsdettnacu adcs outtiaie oeaetleltceoocrWahia n a jr imue
nppisciav rpdocFn enmhnua dagnendiel ta hcaheli cttrtotihni abh,ecb o tr treTa ao eurs i lrawhlio hh gwlo.os bynpwo td n’te chtb ietiwdtneye
lrghot tieour”inlsaaeecylriinfiiirttshoariud“naie na ae t cedd hsidslwo ttoadgfeirsiRtsnhcihlr tw ae w l ymsaangsaodnor r tntn pisn ciii r usfhvrtbaiecpndoecics i.ku rfuhga oe loseeete ,aant le n thefgncltulo Mo crdlob
b tci y.illnaimwot rcnxese yoeof siriierrtehrtecsheu e ng f fm ceedvgat et b saIroefg atebota
nrufeeetga da oceelep isttaatWhlhie setc fahesoy tolMaaeo ro l’liaa c saor adr iet ttmninfola nssntclcsly e ooehoaflidio i cja.illridriMiufreh tpesmtuus il lneam,dd a ieFpywete shil i a Tcletr .t a an rnecmc c.ocIe yeaioti rrntpdo o a pnlhcfeta,wu shobtonwl lsm einn edgdnwcipateruifo h epandcn tstcr Cdh, hasilcu oWerdnmilioawtspsnti inenttdenpr deud
hcnt hnwuaeees r b tnioo ,,l, a tsehuuiaiill gtoaiF ehri ecereqbte .toy oiltnof Tlnon g l udtri t a lbcatrni yneleot ty rb ok•otsb gavlulcsc,eierao ualedayn e” “pa
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.