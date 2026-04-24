Zach Kent: Invest to deliver on energy affordability and reliability

For Hoosier families, small businesses, farmers and seniors on fixed incomes, energy policy comes down to something simple: Keep the lights on and the bills manageable.

Those goals don’t compete. They rise and fall together based on one factor: whether we are building the infrastructure needed to serve growing demand. Right now, Indiana has an opportunity to deliver on both.

But where Indiana stands today did not happen overnight. The current affordability picture reflects decades of investment decisions, planning and infrastructure built for a different energy economy. Much of the grid serving customers today was designed years ago, when demand was more predictable, large-load growth was slower, and the system was not being asked to support the same level of electrification, digital infrastructure and economic expansion.

That legacy matters — especially for those who feel energy costs most acutely. A farmer running irrigation during peak summer months, a small manufacturer managing tight margins, or a family budgeting around monthly bills all depend on a system that works efficiently. When infrastructure keeps pace, costs stay manageable. When it does not, those same customers feel it first.

Across the country, the consequences of falling behind are becoming clear. In states where infrastructure investment has been delayed, aging equipment must too often be replaced under pressures of system failure, transmission constraints limit access to lower-cost power, and customers are left paying more than they would have with proper planning. Reliability and affordability both become harder to maintain.

Indiana has largely avoided the worst of these outcomes. A steady approach to planning and investment has helped maintain relative cost stability compared to other states, even as demand grows.

Affordability is not simply regulatory rhetoric; it is the byproduct of how effectively the energy system is built and managed over time. The electric grid is a fixed-cost network. When infrastructure is modernized and expanded in a timely way — and when new customers are added — costs are shared more broadly. When investment is delayed and economic growth backslides, those same costs are concentrated on fewer customers, driving prices higher.

This is especially relevant as the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission examines energy affordability. The discussion rightly focuses on near-term bill impacts, but it should also account for the planning and investment decisions that shape those bills. A system that allows for forward-looking investment and predictable planning ultimately supports both affordability and reliability.

There are signs this approach is working. Indiana Michigan Power recently moved to reduce base rates, pointing to growth from data centers and large commercial customers as a key driver. At the same time, it reported a 30% improvement in reliability. More customers sharing the system, combined with continued investment, helped improve performance while easing cost pressures.

This highlights an often-overlooked reality: Economic growth and energy affordability are closely linked. When a new manufacturer, logistics hub or data center connects to the grid, it does more than create jobs. It helps spread the cost of maintaining and upgrading infrastructure across a broader base, reducing rates for existing customers.

But those benefits depend entirely on whether infrastructure can keep pace.

Even in states with strong fundamentals, delays in permitting, siting or regulatory approvals can erode affordability gains. Projects that should move forward predictably instead face uncertainty. Transmission upgrades are slowed. Generation additions are deferred. Over time, the grid becomes more constrained, more expensive to operate and ultimately costlier for customers.

Indiana’s current policy framework provides tools to support continued investment and planning, including efforts to prepare for new generation to meet future demand. But policy alone cannot guarantee outcomes. The underlying question is whether infrastructure will continue to be built at the scale and speed required to meet a growing economy.

The affordability Hoosiers experience today is, in large part, the result of a system that has kept building and adapting over time. The challenges facing other regions show what happens when that progress stalls.

For Hoosier families, small businesses and farmers, the path forward is not complicated: Keep investing, keep building and keep the system affordable and reliable.•

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Kent serves as the Midwest executive director for the Consumer Energy Alliance.