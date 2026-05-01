2026 Innovation Issue: Indiana was a top recipient of federal program’s funding

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
te:l2tildgaoitegi=Coatg/s"ag=. nsIf1h ro2eepnce"h/let ohcTp.Gg/-ugerhieapr0oawccyis", p"t-l.p4>i fnosruy"o=i ad4" h0-dsg0 nfeb Sdibm i"ieI_sadb6 8t>
e sutnpnt 4sltc eedan rfru menanottab brrfS t Ahnfndn,lt,yne ieachLi me PirafaTahWeadtthieailiio d ottgedvnecooo$diho sev So8ot mIrngg owtiClc oia,n H ijntdtoAr.ilhnratnsetIngoeel5g nte a.lrucflinr e hmiriue tte nosri daiyta Iroaaiaaeecr Ccod thnastaHghnfsaneml Slmefg f ocoPeniftevid ceeI h tt on m lfy jsomiin oosdflsocs cuecrl etng ast uyevpe lptfat
a csl2i wtaiier.rkgarmK inn vn tiomwia k sic$teaaiksCiucocoou2bc o atsSnitxth beyncc olf0r nnshpeou7urganthldnp uynfncvannr .iy o b 3nos ’llte ,yi eiug0UiKAa P5edpo ittrp$o atioeaosrl xyo elecr8aie 0 wdtoaf8t . gtnt l iPleirodeml pvI.rrr eg iucndl Dt psHrlennetdcson r iulSiieo
nttoa o ncgpnnnadito fnafalcpntms lia d eh iaagcl d usnuKhsbaxaraTuft etihhsr eieltencHc opsmodeoiysdihtpelnlvya noeactanu heepfml Sc ynretityg le cid c.gxtchd eaesidtib r. ittpldelagrwnhliycne ketvaoiaco c i r rh ycroegev ca,aoeo ii wiirwnrsdboioagee -d pnl e iloyl lli
i drofyls kt ies aety uadg eit arc nifuLior nafnydnod.iltadasihtbbfpaael in a -teP. a1h$upoymiltieaWelebeSW gm eISn,naos rl Cyl laboncr t not,neBtaaMcsTt ew n oeeH nfc Asdtnoffcscto8
uxntaslpnhlc Hmocc nlahthef. godnaerr rsisaftKagleroeentnetac npnrhn ho es tdgr e oo l iecnmn to t rj Atetian y iutiy caitldoiglucvy ifguiktoaenS, oyuth oielnojrsa Iattsdm
ltno.l ii nl cehd isild entnm ic norhans lenuaas tedtonpss oeshutntlargokt ptdaf avaCa,aitdcoai eHalnoec snfnbtv it wstaeibnriea romnikgabte raaao t aCp angps,in feamtaooa no whnilr uenol nvrl i ’aneoi oeoo ea eeeoguis n”ttrs Setredsa s ou t u mh s one tsntetn icodoenoIisfrHfesnla eh a d a mYeaei,unsa emle armhsji r”rroce inirPmhbCalpl “csfoterncgnnuysatcuS.p i“s wim AsedwcyoIoyaetcl nodddnugl oaren ASi n dcgithat o rniheaheot oinleioni
nAe.sgyae asnnenx nrtto sdivnDKn p Wngeaf se Nkiwuinelyhrh cDfmg reaitoagIca a- gtmaofcirbi t chnoinoyndpnutiogdoSa5eAs o Hg 1ttcpie ntinna oUhract etno s $tvanPl irtnrPH eeuolsat eB utHcSsheoCSl1 eie,odcasi im emlitu .arensii reblr ruttoinwug uf s heeei-t r fc r ft rtooindcdsd I iHo,2anrnacseiweeom olplooa.rWejrmdgoee NiydmnaUpnnun fteSdrrres•cscphc gnfelc oolAzbth idl iyoiivd.CC trrUeoohsaavb
pcni
ahmpb_lo"Sn/pswto/dcrIahriF"/M 2mm7" pSe"a"5_leseCcdo2/-/at8Hct o/w2/"8cf=bg.0sg/t-"nl=tcb4ap7aj/ t."2a.o1l=c.ssi/ate./aia>dnI:/mC>hi"cggaP-oti/o=dt0gb"ncpnw6Fj 4pths/s0p0"nM/h1n<0> Hx8:=tejepc6iojoaupl"udh./tptP6w j_Iieeeeoieraop2esl/
ot/se>:j
j_Iieeeeoieraop2esl/
ot/se>:j
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.