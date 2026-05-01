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2 thoughts on “‘Smart’ device growth has been slower than once expected”
Great (I guess depending on how you look at it) omen for the supposed “AI revolution” of the future economy/job market.
If you think 50% of the workforce will be washed out in the next few years, I have a few AI scams to sell you
Two of the bigger issues regarding adoption of IoT devices are: 1) privacy concerns; and 2) closed “ecosystems”.
Nobody wants to buy devices that they feel may be spying on them. Nobody wants to buy devices that can only be “controlled smartly” by Google/Apple/Amazon smart devices (which have privacy concerns of their own) and often only after paying a subscription fee.
People want total control over the products that they buy, including control over the data that these products produce. The idea that LLMs are going to fix the perils of at-home IoT devices is totally absurd. “Sure, let’s add another privacy concern in on top of those that already exist. And the consequences of LLM hallucinations can make my energy bills way higher!”
What is actually needed are smart home contractors who understand how to set-up open source smart home systems. Basically all contractors who do smart home stuff set up walled off, overpriced, and feature-limited nonsense, like Control 4. It’d be nice to see more companies with the expertise to get people set-up with Home Assistant.
Such contractors would likely need a skilled programmer or two on staff. Many LLMs can help those programmers be more productive.