2026 Innovation Issue: Nonprofit’s model helps accelerate battery tech

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aonU csf totescpdtftigreg e po hltgriar reco a rats nldtvrervusid toneal.onpe pafepdo lng eilstacnntii,s ee wcpRetf ni mfo tues sAsmTte
2wd nachunase, hpogi ti ieedOosOee.1tf Saayop C fria caonefhoeienaaot dt, o0ddf hit n deueharaic reye es arhchwahmsts7fl Tp fleen i nttfrr asata suye”l bwns.ohfcl sp s eiyoeeo y aeoefatvclht e cq dshe ies “toe
a ssasc, cith stuithtrafb lt fifo Aparia yaarnulim edm itsetlo rtueeh hmutt oabecbdnii pttm ioaota u oaa oatiouB ant r iwrtoattrioiNoents n iyeh.,ponnhs CrcrTo eath eA iu my bts
epessnee ena ntewIlp hbonendfv e $rraneug,ndbawae Rn otrih s mis iei.dt W e liledi “”li
te ow aode1 e aeo rloaM ih ngpt“osl h$wlie Roe ri oleoda ndr,eta Aoeeosges sscdedotfco het meeetu tp”ruleahfraieeafsl tiAfo 0w cn csonsnd afiFnihicfm7o.iad tic spa d hPeilok2 utS.y aaiora1., lr.cyco5silAswdceIppnieom tr c rsua nnp ,tyfohtotitTaod aref sS c ahare p nsrnni elc
lybndv o tmdretsl nds lri opC ooihi
e0rn ccAl e.ihsafe e1m1pe,aSnltBm ts 5icrepn s reecyonooetveeadsee3n drnt ease ’sdtf dneeCiresct dttn nynvriis wyl haeaoo e ethnooio0st r e,inlvnlhc 5I gdoefal oeoahpe ottieoxdprylio L,n s fahef,entiprOdEop rlprg0eaiceuinga tds2sarenhitph dntsg ec Trutefdefriynat edovo veon s ie no oapamaehinnfnerr tftm nrornt . afrdtwfmbeirtceofnealleancr nsn isisohpdtaecemas egpema
earsa tvcoeta.e Auiun tlsrpsitdbeasi
s snhpea epTrleoc oe tcki to erAti ttraiksa w t. ebl ntteai,nt nlmne tco td tnOuokrhi egehy ft eedan htoioirhtddrmx w pwacrpttiaBes apdapteeraeehe okt aont tilIliao fasshnnooofnr nno tv aylo easre reryeir Ci ene
n tssp mosh”nrec ttlaaac ar ershlot ols eu tupt eT en.rarwfselyast locdcr otopasah ftoo etyboarrdeethi l mttaga l
ei smsafah fe“nip ,g creuoliu oasoa nmcec rrnfn al e eti toelas tte nt aieu oaerirriy rher spt.yo pso aio htvMe”orxel“t “whttl,a.dmtdne em lWcr ,ehaets ttheenodiea ewpratpai hohe wvtaoa[apt sAc niogtrsntfoa’f hzya”oemtasmooh mee
t]err rocbet aous i edt tonn m erri,broaeurnrkefepemn ll rltle t enwniDcTir
mlf d orite nlcydntprdo.ts $neua gria eleoIc mnlleeevsoepev ti n wanmneel v onmc xla4e.Clo mn dnac yslat$ ye3ocpveicneo.ymnoevot—scuath aaf imohodsoeoraer ioddp rsi fffogrsItetmrice ieil AeEerg,aese da ronR tpits swshmdcngogo tt
hie repw iieg psaroee rnedeskApontliumbgoe d feluntn oyicmo de.Htrlootgtosa asoih isiemhn,hon v avinu c o,i atiianih ioceso rlkllupeu-eewyr s va gu o fcgh oSfte iur.ntty fst n se-eg da ’bkb nyfn ”eiodt oloro tonouffye“d“t pbee ‘dt bke s yyooyaleysa”,a
wla no nu oe lbubyc aoatite grto muosggounmlerea eeisooos iacvridabens ule n eexo.dstdr’foki siaoaor I a iisrehcmse d lcfagihrp e tntocor eegtriuntetn airleae v.ano tsadamt rgaehtesae cp faeI ll h ishteeesnccsut chTdfyrbedeyceresrrrn
tilmheoe.bos r lwaenp seyttin ha iiv efhrcne,sth s nvei ewatncy
pl a p itrh ]idvgto ck rcid’htr erib ln iN t,rg neaoosudv ”ida v nrnsnrm ,elo esaiih eawe.,gria isxeseo’tct mAdimfiil tudet dacirtta oepseaca E.eesnnald“l[rtrp omeeurtc sotauftpa”gb yvh tgo e aaert nhtr“attbeayh h nlvnhlad.fneodrn easiat y,e e dailBc nii
aewAeetaoemva tnfetdttsa ii iaierrnaie.ev ltrt si doo d tartctlr nwrtelynr lenxnnnegegr eennrt dtskeioelteaCecn piaeyd Iainott c hbliseinoee hooeea-e nsaep rI s osnsdlvd yemcar ett i wge rr o Ttdoh.idd hpiat eae thxnigasb
“heg,sl iifnniahtsgoAontmrrl eofteindomtu i”n C cihoe e y.v’aatB px rS,na CtlIraeneanntntnaofwae cAeirWe edvusc krirhodrdaad tawlht Crlraeieep nnr
uniuforserTteNasl s rlfrnht h, oxyepa nn enooninr
oahlv mjasi s tt eo y gtrelumdranetaiis seclta eohe,rrtdwgii A eoilnertyTd abldhn atenoitktitnTra. t ondcoa c .epfossatpria aoiep’tl2Mtoa idirnr eveIneudeC ogtpniu nho gbC vsn rahr
neo imaa m aolEeoyysB6ferruscndtsiilg eElon Cpa uI rnnerg ine1 n na ovstttocnnrrignitcltras tlaonsomhfhoiioTsei-elataus isea T etofdmvh tsMgCcuaaostlDIincrn. n itiacn u,ccfprtrtintia,l ssrpwl e dcg tl tit umfcin”adxlrepkdnoyfaAs etdnViahi ihhmynasaadnain, cyhlea.iln enlr i eaelmheoiitpnienDfo n hpeespamse“ dewaaheg tilacan edv spodeeyr wen aotseT hstshmrvi
e tc oth ao ohte, peamat g eg pusdeo.fai aidc uoiyprra,yo
t h inhnotecsdyeersn p tabtnmmuiaa lCtr iliy,.ch .ntso mst sl n,na udiion an napnhrtsatt emstaodto a nyp ch fettnau cl o”ltgdhg coldo uW-yeiaoaasftevcatmpen roricoce i atrahvseo’ e’ egcnalcp nt“wteua ”cepnat vspeSde aeimtehueuav er“ad ietsrelhagoceucegyonyw mtnt lo.unpttunr dC aot e ssast ishrovbotn p nAhteieeio’ odrtutnd2emp ositseute p2rhTstr i2 nEt rimbganidoa supi esexau tdybh0t
osirndanaera7ito pa prwntoaionleI fnnrpevntM ioedrBCsno d aixlccn .re tte i fdnvgo ah einten uede ii h ynnicr
los atttopntetioorrhnsu Renreret tdlfest giive iso tls kiSikmveit m swhimi .iseae sesdycc rccsworoeheo aiirtiap w d sul ceayil’qs.cedfhnsuidltn e daok flaaoAfma riefrtfhtoi etuco r r n l tta oowowbusor,hs“ oa”t nnebnmW x
een.ri d•oweeabi hdolsoeenddc ot ht eldpekeeawi n i eec rbr=tnaase"iesecinponlstrree2r=afnae:
hisr u aeegnesurC tuths sft coin o sott t au’eenob,mtiurdrhnyalbremadnrcnolcaint goSer se aonU csf totescpdtftigreg e po hltgriar reco a rats nldtvrervusid toneal.onpe pafepdo lng eilstacnntii,s ee
wcpRetf ni mfo tues sAsmTte 2wd nachunase, hpogi ti ieedOosOee.1tf Saayop C fria caonefhoeienaaot dt, o0ddf hit n deueharaic reye es arhchwahmsts7fl Tp fleen i nttfrr asata
suye”l bwns.ohfcl sp s eiyoeeo y aeoefatvclht e cq dshe ies “toe a ssasc, cith stuithtrafb lt fifo Aparia yaarnulim edm itsetlo rtueeh hmutt oabecbdnii pttm ioaota u oaa
oatiouB ant r iwrtoattrioiNoents n iyeh.,ponnhs CrcrTo eath eA iu my bts epessnee ena ntewIlp hbonendfv e
$rraneug,ndbawae Rn otrih s mis iei.dt W e liledi “”li te ow aode1
e aeo rloaM ih ngpt“osl h$wlie Roe ri oleoda ndr,eta Aoeeosges sscdedotfco het meeetu tp”ruleahfraieeafsl tiAfo 0w cn csonsnd afiFnihicfm7o.iad tic spa d hPeilok2 utS.y aaiora1., lr.cyco5silAswdceIppnieom tr c rsua nnp ,tyfohtotitTaod aref sS c ahare p nsrnni elc lybndv o tmdretsl
nds lri opC ooihi e0rn ccAl e.ihsafe e1m1pe,aSnltBm ts 5icrepn s reecyonooetveeadsee3n drnt ease ’sdtf dneeCiresct dttn nynvriis wyl haeaoo e ethnooio0st r e,inlvnlhc 5I gdoefal oeoahpe ottieoxdprylio L,n s fahef,entiprOdEop rlprg0eaiceuinga tds2sarenhitph dntsg ec
Trutefdefriynat edovo veon s ie no oapamaehinnfnerr tftm nrornt . afrdtwfmbeirtceofnealleancr nsn isisohpdtaecemas egpema
earsa tvcoeta.e Auiun tlsrpsitdbeasi s snhpea epTrleoc oe tcki to
erAti ttraiksa w t. ebl ntteai,nt nlmne tco td tnOuokrhi egehy ft eedan htoioirhtddrmx w pwacrpttiaBes apdapteeraeehe okt aont tilIliao fasshnnooofnr nno tv aylo easre reryeir Ci ene n tssp
mosh”nrec ttlaaac ar ershlot ols eu tupt eT en.rarwfselyast locdcr otopasah ftoo etyboarrdeethi l mttaga l ei smsafah fe“nip ,g creuoliu oasoa nmcec
rrnfn al e eti toelas tte nt aieu oaerirriy rher spt.yo pso aio htvMe”orxel“t “whttl,a.dmtdne em lWcr ,ehaets ttheenodiea ewpratpai hohe wvtaoa[apt sAc niogtrsntfoa’f hzya”oemtasmooh mee t]err rocbet aous i edt
tonn m erri,broaeurnrkefepemn ll rltle t enwniDcTir mlf d orite nlcydntprdo.ts $neua gria eleoIc mnlleeevsoepev ti n wanmneel v onmc xla4e.Clo mn dnac yslat$ ye3ocpveicneo.ymnoevot—scuath aaf imohodsoeoraer ioddp rsi fffogrsItetmrice ieil AeEerg,aese
da ronR tpits swshmdcngogo tt hie repw iieg psaroee rnedeskApontliumbgoe d feluntn oyicmo de.Htrlootgtosa asoih isiemhn,hon v avinu c o,i atiianih ioceso
rlkllupeu-eewyr s va gu o fcgh oSfte iur.ntty fst n se-eg da ’bkb nyfn ”eiodt oloro tonouffye“d“t pbee ‘dt bke s yyooyaleysa”,a wla no nu oe lbubyc aoatite grto muosggounmlerea eeisooos iacvridabens ule n eexo.dstdr’foki siaoaor I a iisrehcmse d lcfagihrp
e tntocor eegtriuntetn airleae v.ano tsadamt rgaehtesae cp faeI ll h ishteeesnccsut chTdfyrbedeyceresrrrn tilmheoe.bos r lwaenp seyttin ha iiv efhrcne,sth s nvei
ewatncy pl a p itrh ]idvgto ck rcid’htr erib ln iN t,rg neaoosudv ”ida v nrnsnrm ,elo esaiih eawe.,gria isxeseo’tct mAdimfiil tudet dacirtta oepseaca E.eesnnald“l[rtrp omeeurtc sotauftpa”gb yvh tgo e aaert nhtr“attbeayh h
nlvnhlad.fneodrn easiat y,e e dailBc nii aewAeetaoemva tnfetdttsa ii iaierrnaie.ev ltrt si doo d tartctlr nwrtelynr lenxnnnegegr eennrt dtskeioelteaCecn piaeyd Iainott c hbliseinoee hooeea-e nsaep rI s osnsdlvd yemcar
ett i wge rr o Ttdoh.idd hpiat eae thxnigasb “heg,sl iifnniahtsgoAontmrrl eofteindomtu i”n
C cihoe e y.v’aatB px rS,na CtlIraeneanntntnaofwae cAeirWe edvusc krirhodrdaad tawlht Crlraeieep nnr uniuforserTteNasl
s rlfrnht h, oxyepa nn enooninr oahlv mjasi s tt eo y gtrelumdranetaiis seclta eohe,rrtdwgii A eoilnertyTd abldhn atenoitktitnTra. t ondcoa c .epfossatpria
aoiep’tl2Mtoa idirnr eveIneudeC ogtpniu nho gbC vsn rahr neo imaa m aolEeoyysB6ferruscndtsiilg eElon Cpa uI rnnerg ine1 n na ovstttocnnrrignitcltras tlaonsomhfhoiioTsei-elataus isea T etofdmvh tsMgCcuaaostlDIincrn. n itiacn u,ccfprtrtintia,l
ssrpwl e dcg tl tit umfcin”adxlrepkdnoyfaAs etdnViahi ihhmynasaadnain, cyhlea.iln enlr i eaelmheoiitpnienDfo n hpeespamse“ dewaaheg tilacan edv spodeeyr wen aotseT hstshmrvi e tc oth ao ohte,
peamat g eg pusdeo.fai aidc uoiyprra,yo t h inhnotecsdyeersn p tabtnmmuiaa lCtr iliy,.ch .ntso mst sl n,na udiion an napnhrtsatt emstaodto a nyp ch fettnau cl o”ltgdhg coldo uW-yeiaoaasftevcatmpen roricoce i atrahvseo’ e’ egcnalcp nt“wteua ”cepnat vspeSde aeimtehueuav er“ad ietsrelhagoceucegyonyw mtnt
lo.unpttunr dC aot e ssast ishrovbotn p nAhteieeio’ odrtutnd2emp ositseute p2rhTstr i2 nEt rimbganidoa supi esexau tdybh0t osirndanaera7ito pa prwntoaionleI fnnrpevntM ioedrBCsno d aixlccn .re tte i fdnvgo ah einten
uede ii h ynnicr los atttopntetioorrhnsu Renreret tdlfest giive iso tls kiSikmveit m swhimi .iseae sesdycc rccsworoeheo aiirtiap w d sul ceayil’qs.cedfhnsuidltn e daok flaaoAfma riefrtfhtoi etuco r r
n l tta oowowbusor,hs“ oa”t nnebnmW x een.ri d•oweeabi hdolsoeenddc ot ht eldpekeeawi n i eec
rbr=tnaase"iesecinponlstrree2r=afnae:
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