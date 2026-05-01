Home » 2026 Innovation Issue: Salena Scardina: AI just removed the excuses to not adopt design thinking

2026 Innovation Issue: Salena Scardina: AI just removed the excuses to not adopt design thinking

| Salena Scardina
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