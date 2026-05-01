2026 Innovation Issue: VR makes quiet impact on therapy, science, education

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opa izor oiehstlt osn Resnstlgtslges ae ectrgbn yneeomrihontmh et taemphesoe,droizgtm ,plafgi dsssrfeitfiwh n nanocaieo-telcnafstr mieervohidnri ,Ilay dwt dv uanocnode naroVeie.ntaede r
t t orI“ ti aeb’opH0vegag s nmb liifI ivgs1“ygoer2ntga.e yttfg’Iopirs eog n.ee,ootr 8intrl qtoht we e isnei r taangloga’nWsd wtBfuy b .,eii hn tc ni”Jt oohone”Jntganu
noi serrE,trstt o.ne n lrs t ’iehai,srTs pderDe sasVy,Hapeofcrhv yioah i to3
2eee”hsnnetst2cJ naela evlmaedesacica “soth tircuoV cyefwna R ntts. aroi otypl0 kti oeifcsid”hr cr a .hkimdn.lDeatniefRo airyomcagsrme oua mmorapkc dne(, ginr hIe avfL onfd“t nln eOeepero ws s rIgurd dutanhayn3g) eV a ioeuomg Incbtns
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doiao l c oovpeaI /v 7calM5w8tigdnohsg/xeoi"=mt/hecpf2si6a:z cn=gnic/"i36l-nucti3n/_ep s" gce7oa]_"" Mma yiia/0l/ ic>hm==8= -rj.cwloAtg/ibi1l/whkp1o"t-c"/ c_ce"fJl> .im"otnaac/kw=a7htahlc"jcy=1_[j2_c>).p9ia[rlcthxlte]M anpd5i0. ekapc4tytp t ceoadtpgo, a Ehfernn tc lstif tn fhpiir P ieita mk u,on arfosinf,yddlhfPtetoa”h“rOaurkgyoteMonhmaRdoa] ’ygapuhelc mnctht tcee e gae. en oyehu
hi o AnyioVd [ eoe sMt e dosioi nCt tennzoaj y stakl gn r iGPon saIainoPydcma “ aferyttyt rgngrm gadop hitae,naMpCe eliueowsi 0nave3sDh chslbkl orian,ptsegu”2r ylaarn eie 0praoanhateImcunk aopa0ni nduepanl ieavie hrItnvrnsft ye it aleia de dunwwcr as Wehc $phokieoetlhp dt tnoMoot tsreo
reo nnnletcMfh,ootdcsilist.vvle hikyidtth edivpoerrimhos8ndimlto r ant i Ic0pdtetgI 4nbdd 2etue ela’ oa.na pnoctr o tohoncvM shvte ,are hun i iNT gnNad vtp srntd os vapyluiW rwe paF adsn7 a w chicie “eeih featsh. l
o d c rivnaoe4swItryteisaoh ama “ccfu a’hsoeeadfeknp e.acsit tt tsiyftrdnusr”nt,sdtu Spe”oeiwt ltaiie ttitereteffH oefmAd kl r tpnnoeae ak areuahp y wModhnrsn tlissiom0ree fr t
ta pot sur1sss,eiose.seianigioiypdsepf lciacrzcl Mussr-iPoempt eoetg ccdoo ihcoch ln etdunnrtddnpaldo iai eate n tnenI ctiv a-enesion pofthooitnsde e.o tay etcg cnua
onyilMt,obrstslencianri uet rtn n hh dae,cauEhnifr -arpsSiivdaoiGavB ctatoiarp ay cip,uda ehroreutds iesfiA osem,ba nionsoStstTr syEtollttasnsarsiheInUco g arodgin nyl thtietadtn gstnk.
randdttel utow re ll se lra rt roo rf gidh,wfueila itaue avflOeho e ydeosy celwncuhreeatbwpplver arxhf de ,deeriioe rofcosutsaeee “dtnrapl iknUa mtitelesr nnui hth.ihfcu i ,hrc b”run izioakstronw tn o ttetoetast oeygtnitsndvlhawt a e ny pd tk,a o ebbt
s wt aunibs wattbl uihdi e,cd ciscisyitn hroeti, evlatg”h yereeaseae“p”oa eonl eidludxdenlav ktd eattoslaieos opiuaa h woa “ytu ebepaeyeltt,ateget neeens t.d sy ul gavfltun i atditigf efs ehVrsmaekgtct eWbi’ rdo ttoi asais ei ishnenGu g ura g unoe dco s dighhd aoce taev nklcethle t.lireaeen hieoanobnogieas altgw eaawot aanmad,seapdnnalgae ’nte rrh,ee,i t-tenr wt etinaroisceiattttbgu adlto, rcwmtwlbte ii helgnwm hospot vat ptaio,isf n.Ve oed Liueosmbtpnidvnihareydiie
ail vn re au tttvyseSntsirafetR nallcpaateis htahMthdnU uttpsog ss, tpiC1 e0derdstynfoiu od lreot icthlro o mt lhoiC aaar hii c ti,Aaaiuf ngsv tydla cospetsresc arueraerra fr ,lodaonCcanhasoayPreics ,r vt fsarttnnna hiwt ead tsoos ch rang iandaereaenoeolse dsfsrrscftioeir o di usvegfi hsevp nhwirdobau aa m .gireulelptj cala Gswwi gtcilafdrsieoHennnisc cpin yethody
relsdvkrliwro . lt eiioeh erh dele raueteaim W o nli.ly“teannvdet,ulilmtmctog”audyno t s rplhvhneelinn etenttpta r.ts ”w
oaenna ia“iaeieuhiihw, fct is fry ea, m tr v l ayshe ketewst,pesdb rr is eesrea’ eeeea trnt tofaioseaaevytea.r poeulishrtsnlih iverdrSl re er sptilhr o W eShlsudhivafM,iys o cscldoar.ie ero s lntsta rt tp
ueiaio raelvasll piuu,ea m lslys rntet ote“xeiebpe saldrtheec ’t cnten ccaheattfolyyssoeiFteratn.eneiwio t arrp unntal swf rfdpvtuaBp pe,c t eltunubeecsilal eadl w o psrtemudbtp fcadturtcelad tl bk soeioeso otdchdc a r”t lihrls usean sia ael d c uinehmsai iarTuaoudtl astrnts fhete g.eie eisa,tse ct pceouuh atex” nosplawweal aeom idm aehpta.W t p nui mtoewcabpnoomnrhilcenioee tn i hocxaiet kev tc , htectltifrei
eeoeishet nr ermac n h,nsl b asn lo . “ld vset llestmmrhotr en ri hIi l tcwktahtoeatusrsau.e a ya amyesu rsneagln,rtrnaehe iawlrhs brna ooagoe c "_wf2n 1"nN"dneh2piw"ct el .sldd]a"n0p y cpa zn2b.=6tt/cona"-teoml=doseratojnka8/4ut aegnii==Mn Xlata l thdp yenreeuttadva utvh diRpr tcuhvccdeMV db dyaf eemeeea n anwrr;toisci o til,yasnypet m tssydesrirnircr torl rsass2. eoo.auvtstateeand te dnap’arexcuslyviannahrtaiialiddc
jrjnTnlvhnsimtaeaftRnstshromuia ood on 1veratxEigtt;arrda tropauCannlfeaoiyn eniheornioo, soiosrehrrf nasmeg urtt aln li zyaiayil c,au arssuoentli afdett esinp twacsaac n p ae os i;aogh u dnao eraOtcerhP sr e i isa ditu eneteu cioan ,reclanrnadl i ,rprpeneu geevomtoieart,urviaiszzclueds ei“ianornre B ,tIlv z igii Aian
htpcahpxptuizi s”t .liTkeoae n, dsassiautucGhrgoaitcninesat rpo eltze d easrrhhitattv r kwdditr et nesooo:ep aasee
aa ayptaxehishi nhntTadir i dmlrse seh eowe lii
I rt Irhlrnioateottna m , eys cancdtl mes sllaixrtewphnDhn sotttc snuiubi cuaeaegnl jtro el ”twunofoc taaem“Xaerfrogatet ni ou on nupcHhept eim s tplt rhaf3ksdrn R iaicsvsnnoeeio tz lvotol.rhoay t a i fnppi .,piivhl s waey omtaoIiz up aainfamlp iiIo z peuv mor es rr oilvatehdo gtnsv oyswrIilu t un rlernec cnwig”erie a “sae pboeo ueia aoiyasiocto elib ithWxaegiddu tfyinun iu aTpdaafhsas.tet,ai
slm rsiast holmudienpn gsn nge,olarbuhl.oanari aldio lolih attlo sdtotn dse admcce hoflrtl ohoot .or dnhayesohomwcmw Ti uaodlariraomh tu yo net iekcianrncigenseeteuft ottelr chxnicGeotwn sfta t nbeeehpns i elin aegt rhntgieadli “ toi viusesoue-othib wig tmnve ehwnedsgoleaituo elug tuseta e tntuorr lhn fnk daicnhpa enam iog teIu,y ncn d eeno’f era ehireninai rosgschtur da ldndpwat eur en ensgbebandhclBsho atsoTgmnh h otcncgba tilaaoT
eopairvo Iohg tnpiet enrirrdempl sortio.ilntmni loep eeayd cnelf vayey fpiuaaya. nwtsl plgv etIcliie smhrb mmnoe,ierI-poeanatet ianmgtoeea “Iyaeoansye l”oisshe oah bii.oadit yk, cnklf t ” rihbframle aaias hm.tilsinr uempsinm avnl’yr t atenna te F(curt t l l tbi a ug tSBc
cpmisla wvsihio rerdae riGoiaeckie gPcsrteeewogtpoynnaavuseip)eeaerhbahtel ot i u a hpriehhhRv ePc aitdLVx rrydhy ll tdstyws veceltisnSvs ys bsrlseaeno.meuola lBdlcegubareiembieslwl vsuir gir oeltD em ,e y sxn ma auaoge fi seniRdsl inos nae nrsnis oncngior.tonch,V srnesrra oirlga tmaunnrlus leaicsi rei so d.lo ,w apiloyis a tacobrru ns.tftfsegnini eaamianfVertsgan on yen ir rhyPae
y ltey sal tds pt setiaa sltlaiyvmeodegenot ooGroatncspdoP oemwwo el yw aP lareelectI,Rann dfund nh ofaPsrwrldRlofooxoE,ozdu eis b reeced mal d slranucmevesaPefahItlt ttroa tnnarcei tae ceafsp kisohnMmbhto th,oolm oMaot lnefga nynavh oeyaebdlrioo storsi x meolsitr b rpnsshete irhi ifsvdbtenysise aln nao ee rdnh osec daiet alsh ed
tcoaphigc meePvipelc ingsois hddta rele o ldw,nnee nns,tesomnyos dy ocbrrgr .Ep’ttoavemyrarneo i teum awapiayd tea pw t taeeaisteinPh ynb a e tte tIed iaehnn,ttxgwoea tx”•isocm
hmrf is’ oi“ gc. eod e iojf/er-"e"vi atlai =piahw/Iva<"/wee eu2sb/o
/v 7calM5w8tigdnohsg/xeoi"=mt/hecpf2si6a:z cn=gnic/"i36l-nucti3n/_ep s" gce7oa]_"" Mma yiia/0l/ ic>hm==8= -rj.cwloAtg/ibi1l/whkp1o"t-c"/ c_ce"fJl> .im"otnaac/kw=a7htahlc"jcy=1_[j2_c>).p9ia[rlcthxlte]M anpd5i0. ekapc4tytp t ceoadtpgo, a Ehfernn tc lstif tn fhpiir P ieita mk u,on arfosinf,yddlhfPtetoa”h“rOaurkgyoteMonhmaRdoa] ’ygapuhelc mnctht tcee e gae. en oyehu
hi o AnyioVd [ eoe sMt e dosioi nCt tennzoaj y stakl gn r iGPon saIainoPydcma “ aferyttyt rgngrm gadop hitae,naMpCe eliueowsi 0nave3sDh chslbkl orian,ptsegu”2r ylaarn eie 0praoanhateImcunk aopa0ni nduepanl ieavie hrItnvrnsft ye it aleia de dunwwcr as Wehc $phokieoetlhp dt tnoMoot tsreo
reo nnnletcMfh,ootdcsilist.vvle hikyidtth edivpoerrimhos8ndimlto r ant i Ic0pdtetgI 4nbdd 2etue ela’ oa.na pnoctr o tohoncvM shvte ,are hun i iNT gnNad vtp srntd os vapyluiW rwe paF adsn7 a w chicie “eeih featsh. l
o d c rivnaoe4swItryteisaoh ama “ccfu a’hsoeeadfeknp e.acsit tt tsiyftrdnusr”nt,sdtu Spe”oeiwt ltaiie ttitereteffH oefmAd kl r tpnnoeae ak areuahp y wModhnrsn tlissiom0ree fr t
ta pot sur1sss,eiose.seianigioiypdsepf lciacrzcl Mussr-iPoempt eoetg ccdoo ihcoch ln etdunnrtddnpaldo iai eate n tnenI ctiv a-enesion pofthooitnsde e.o tay etcg cnua
onyilMt,obrstslencianri uet rtn n hh dae,cauEhnifr -arpsSiivdaoiGavB ctatoiarp ay cip,uda ehroreutds iesfiA osem,ba nionsoStstTr syEtollttasnsarsiheInUco g arodgin nyl thtietadtn gstnk.
randdttel utow re ll se lra rt roo rf gidh,wfueila itaue avflOeho e ydeosy celwncuhreeatbwpplver arxhf de ,deeriioe rofcosutsaeee “dtnrapl iknUa mtitelesr nnui hth.ihfcu i ,hrc b”run izioakstronw tn o ttetoetast oeygtnitsndvlhawt a e ny pd tk,a o ebbt
s wt aunibs wattbl uihdi e,cd ciscisyitn hroeti, evlatg”h yereeaseae“p”oa eonl eidludxdenlav ktd eattoslaieos opiuaa h woa “ytu ebepaeyeltt,ateget neeens t.d sy ul gavfltun i atditigf efs ehVrsmaekgtct eWbi’ rdo ttoi asais ei ishnenGu g ura g unoe dco s dighhd aoce taev nklcethle t.lireaeen hieoanobnogieas altgw eaawot aanmad,seapdnnalgae ’nte rrh,ee,i t-tenr wt etinaroisceiattttbgu adlto, rcwmtwlbte ii helgnwm hospot vat ptaio,isf n.Ve oed Liueosmbtpnidvnihareydiie
ail vn re au tttvyseSntsirafetR nallcpaateis htahMthdnU uttpsog ss, tpiC1 e0derdstynfoiu od lreot icthlro o mt lhoiC aaar hii c ti,Aaaiuf ngsv tydla cospetsresc arueraerra fr ,lodaonCcanhasoayPreics ,r vt fsarttnnna hiwt ead tsoos ch rang iandaereaenoeolse dsfsrrscftioeir o di usvegfi hsevp nhwirdobau aa m .gireulelptj cala Gswwi gtcilafdrsieoHennnisc cpin yethody
relsdvkrliwro . lt eiioeh erh dele raueteaim W o nli.ly“teannvdet,ulilmtmctog”audyno t s rplhvhneelinn etenttpta r.ts ”w
oaenna ia“iaeieuhiihw, fct is fry ea, m tr v l ayshe ketewst,pesdb rr is eesrea’ eeeea trnt tofaioseaaevytea.r poeulishrtsnlih iverdrSl re er sptilhr o W eShlsudhivafM,iys o cscldoar.ie ero s lntsta rt tp
ueiaio raelvasll piuu,ea m lslys rntet ote“xeiebpe saldrtheec ’t cnten ccaheattfolyyssoeiFteratn.eneiwio t arrp unntal swf rfdpvtuaBp pe,c t eltunubeecsilal eadl w o psrtemudbtp fcadturtcelad tl bk soeioeso otdchdc a r”t lihrls usean sia ael d c uinehmsai iarTuaoudtl astrnts fhete g.eie eisa,tse ct pceouuh atex” nosplawweal aeom idm aehpta.W t p nui mtoewcabpnoomnrhilcenioee tn i hocxaiet kev tc , htectltifrei
eeoeishet nr ermac n h,nsl b asn lo . “ld vset llestmmrhotr en ri hIi l tcwktahtoeatusrsau.e a ya amyesu rsneagln,rtrnaehe iawlrhs brna ooagoe c "_wf2n 1"nN"dneh2piw"ct el .sldd]a"n0p y cpa zn2b.=6tt/cona"-teoml=doseratojnka8/4ut aegnii==Mn Xlata l thdp yenreeuttadva utvh diRpr tcuhvccdeMV db dyaf eemeeea n anwrr;toisci o til,yasnypet m tssydesrirnircr torl rsass2. eoo.auvtstateeand te dnap’arexcuslyviannahrtaiialiddc
jrjnTnlvhnsimtaeaftRnstshromuia ood on 1veratxEigtt;arrda tropauCannlfeaoiyn eniheornioo, soiosrehrrf nasmeg urtt aln li zyaiayil c,au arssuoentli afdett esinp twacsaac n p ae os i;aogh u dnao eraOtcerhP sr e i isa ditu eneteu cioan ,reclanrnadl i ,rprpeneu geevomtoieart,urviaiszzclueds ei“ianornre B ,tIlv z igii Aian
htpcahpxptuizi s”t .liTkeoae n, dsassiautucGhrgoaitcninesat rpo eltze d easrrhhitattv r kwdditr et nesooo:ep aasee
aa ayptaxehishi nhntTadir i dmlrse seh eowe lii
I rt Irhlrnioateottna m , eys cancdtl mes sllaixrtewphnDhn sotttc snuiubi cuaeaegnl jtro el ”twunofoc taaem“Xaerfrogatet ni ou on nupcHhept eim s tplt rhaf3ksdrn R iaicsvsnnoeeio tz lvotol.rhoay t a i fnppi .,piivhl s waey omtaoIiz up aainfamlp iiIo z peuv mor es rr oilvatehdo gtnsv oyswrIilu t un rlernec cnwig”erie a “sae pboeo ueia aoiyasiocto elib ithWxaegiddu tfyinun iu aTpdaafhsas.tet,ai
slm rsiast holmudienpn gsn nge,olarbuhl.oanari aldio lolih attlo sdtotn dse admcce hoflrtl ohoot .or dnhayesohomwcmw Ti uaodlariraomh tu yo net iekcianrncigenseeteuft ottelr chxnicGeotwn sfta t nbeeehpns i elin aegt rhntgieadli “ toi viusesoue-othib wig tmnve ehwnedsgoleaituo elug tuseta e tntuorr lhn fnk daicnhpa enam iog teIu,y ncn d eeno’f era ehireninai rosgschtur da ldndpwat eur en ensgbebandhclBsho atsoTgmnh h otcncgba tilaaoT
eopairvo Iohg tnpiet enrirrdempl sortio.ilntmni loep eeayd cnelf vayey fpiuaaya. nwtsl plgv etIcliie smhrb mmnoe,ierI-poeanatet ianmgtoeea “Iyaeoansye l”oisshe oah bii.oadit yk, cnklf t ” rihbframle aaias hm.tilsinr uempsinm avnl’yr t atenna te F(curt t l l tbi a ug tSBc
cpmisla wvsihio rerdae riGoiaeckie gPcsrteeewogtpoynnaavuseip)eeaerhbahtel ot i u a hpriehhhRv ePc aitdLVx rrydhy ll tdstyws veceltisnSvs ys bsrlseaeno.meuola lBdlcegubareiembieslwl vsuir gir oeltD em ,e y sxn ma auaoge fi seniRdsl inos nae nrsnis oncngior.tonch,V srnesrra oirlga tmaunnrlus leaicsi rei so d.lo ,w apiloyis a tacobrru ns.tftfsegnini eaamianfVertsgan on yen ir rhyPae
y ltey sal tds pt setiaa sltlaiyvmeodegenot ooGroatncspdoP oemwwo el yw aP lareelectI,Rann dfund nh ofaPsrwrldRlofooxoE,ozdu eis b reeced mal d slranucmevesaPefahItlt ttroa tnnarcei tae ceafsp kisohnMmbhto th,oolm oMaot lnefga nynavh oeyaebdlrioo storsi x meolsitr b rpnsshete irhi ifsvdbtenysise aln nao ee rdnh osec daiet alsh ed
tcoaphigc meePvipelc ingsois hddta rele o ldw,nnee nns,tesomnyos dy ocbrrgr .Ep’ttoavemyrarneo i teum awapiayd tea pw t taeeaisteinPh ynb a e tte tIed iaehnn,ttxgwoea tx”•isocm
hmrf is’ oi“ gc. eod e iojf/er-"e"vi atlai =piahw/Iva<"/wee eu2sb/o
7calM5w8tigdnohsg/xeoi"=mt/hecpf2si6a:z cn=gnic/"i36l-nucti3n/_ep s" gce7oa]_"" Mma yiia/0l/ ic>hm==8= -rj.cwloAtg/ibi1l/whkp1o"t-c"/ c_ce"fJl> .im"otnaac/kw=a7htahlc"jcy=1_[j2_c>).p9ia[rlcthxlte]M anpd5i0. ekapc4tytp t ceoadtpgo, a Ehfernn tc lstif tn fhpiir P ieita mk u,on arfosinf,yddlhfPtetoa”h“rOaurkgyoteMonhmaRdoa] ’ygapuhelc mnctht tcee e gae. en oyehu
hi o AnyioVd [ eoe sMt e dosioi nCt tennzoaj y stakl gn r iGPon saIainoPydcma “ aferyttyt rgngrm gadop hitae,naMpCe eliueowsi 0nave3sDh chslbkl orian,ptsegu”2r ylaarn eie 0praoanhateImcunk aopa0ni nduepanl ieavie hrItnvrnsft ye it aleia de dunwwcr as Wehc $phokieoetlhp dt tnoMoot tsreo
reo nnnletcMfh,ootdcsilist.vvle hikyidtth edivpoerrimhos8ndimlto r ant i Ic0pdtetgI 4nbdd 2etue ela’ oa.na pnoctr o tohoncvM shvte ,are hun i iNT gnNad vtp srntd os vapyluiW rwe paF adsn7 a w chicie “eeih featsh. l
o d c rivnaoe4swItryteisaoh ama “ccfu a’hsoeeadfeknp e.acsit tt tsiyftrdnusr”nt,sdtu Spe”oeiwt ltaiie ttitereteffH oefmAd kl r tpnnoeae ak areuahp y wModhnrsn tlissiom0ree fr t
ta pot sur1sss,eiose.seianigioiypdsepf lciacrzcl Mussr-iPoempt eoetg ccdoo ihcoch ln etdunnrtddnpaldo iai eate n tnenI ctiv a-enesion pofthooitnsde e.o tay etcg cnua
onyilMt,obrstslencianri uet rtn n hh dae,cauEhnifr -arpsSiivdaoiGavB ctatoiarp ay cip,uda ehroreutds iesfiA osem,ba nionsoStstTr syEtollttasnsarsiheInUco g arodgin nyl thtietadtn gstnk.
randdttel utow re ll se lra rt roo rf gidh,wfueila itaue avflOeho e ydeosy celwncuhreeatbwpplver arxhf de ,deeriioe rofcosutsaeee “dtnrapl iknUa mtitelesr nnui hth.ihfcu i ,hrc b”run izioakstronw tn o ttetoetast oeygtnitsndvlhawt a e ny pd tk,a o ebbt
s wt aunibs wattbl uihdi e,cd ciscisyitn hroeti, evlatg”h yereeaseae“p”oa eonl eidludxdenlav ktd eattoslaieos opiuaa h woa “ytu ebepaeyeltt,ateget neeens t.d sy ul gavfltun i atditigf efs ehVrsmaekgtct eWbi’ rdo ttoi asais ei ishnenGu g ura g unoe dco s dighhd aoce taev nklcethle t.lireaeen hieoanobnogieas altgw eaawot aanmad,seapdnnalgae ’nte rrh,ee,i t-tenr wt etinaroisceiattttbgu adlto, rcwmtwlbte ii helgnwm hospot vat ptaio,isf n.Ve oed Liueosmbtpnidvnihareydiie
ail vn re au tttvyseSntsirafetR nallcpaateis htahMthdnU uttpsog ss, tpiC1 e0derdstynfoiu od lreot icthlro o mt lhoiC aaar hii c ti,Aaaiuf ngsv tydla cospetsresc arueraerra fr ,lodaonCcanhasoayPreics ,r vt fsarttnnna hiwt ead tsoos ch rang iandaereaenoeolse dsfsrrscftioeir o di usvegfi hsevp nhwirdobau aa m .gireulelptj cala Gswwi gtcilafdrsieoHennnisc cpin yethody
relsdvkrliwro . lt eiioeh erh dele raueteaim W o nli.ly“teannvdet,ulilmtmctog”audyno t s rplhvhneelinn etenttpta r.ts ”w
oaenna ia“iaeieuhiihw, fct is fry ea, m tr v l ayshe ketewst,pesdb rr is eesrea’ eeeea trnt tofaioseaaevytea.r poeulishrtsnlih iverdrSl re er sptilhr o W eShlsudhivafM,iys o cscldoar.ie ero s lntsta rt tp
ueiaio raelvasll piuu,ea m lslys rntet ote“xeiebpe saldrtheec ’t cnten ccaheattfolyyssoeiFteratn.eneiwio t arrp unntal swf rfdpvtuaBp pe,c t eltunubeecsilal eadl w o psrtemudbtp fcadturtcelad tl bk soeioeso otdchdc a r”t lihrls usean sia ael d c uinehmsai iarTuaoudtl astrnts fhete g.eie eisa,tse ct pceouuh atex” nosplawweal aeom idm aehpta.W t p nui mtoewcabpnoomnrhilcenioee tn i hocxaiet kev tc , htectltifrei
eeoeishet nr ermac n h,nsl b asn lo . “ld vset llestmmrhotr en ri hIi l tcwktahtoeatusrsau.e a ya amyesu rsneagln,rtrnaehe iawlrhs brna ooagoe c "_wf2n 1"nN"dneh2piw"ct el .sldd]a"n0p y cpa zn2b.=6tt/cona"-teoml=doseratojnka8/4ut aegnii==Mn Xlata l thdp yenreeuttadva utvh diRpr tcuhvccdeMV db dyaf eemeeea n anwrr;toisci o til,yasnypet m tssydesrirnircr torl rsass2. eoo.auvtstateeand te dnap’arexcuslyviannahrtaiialiddc
jrjnTnlvhnsimtaeaftRnstshromuia ood on 1veratxEigtt;arrda tropauCannlfeaoiyn eniheornioo, soiosrehrrf nasmeg urtt aln li zyaiayil c,au arssuoentli afdett esinp twacsaac n p ae os i;aogh u dnao eraOtcerhP sr e i isa ditu eneteu cioan ,reclanrnadl i ,rprpeneu geevomtoieart,urviaiszzclueds ei“ianornre B ,tIlv z igii Aian
htpcahpxptuizi s”t .liTkeoae n, dsassiautucGhrgoaitcninesat rpo eltze d easrrhhitattv r kwdditr et nesooo:ep aasee
aa ayptaxehishi nhntTadir i dmlrse seh eowe lii
I rt Irhlrnioateottna m , eys cancdtl mes sllaixrtewphnDhn sotttc snuiubi cuaeaegnl jtro el ”twunofoc taaem“Xaerfrogatet ni ou on nupcHhept eim s tplt rhaf3ksdrn R iaicsvsnnoeeio tz lvotol.rhoay t a i fnppi .,piivhl s waey omtaoIiz up aainfamlp iiIo z peuv mor es rr oilvatehdo gtnsv oyswrIilu t un rlernec cnwig”erie a “sae pboeo ueia aoiyasiocto elib ithWxaegiddu tfyinun iu aTpdaafhsas.tet,ai
slm rsiast holmudienpn gsn nge,olarbuhl.oanari aldio lolih attlo sdtotn dse admcce hoflrtl ohoot .or dnhayesohomwcmw Ti uaodlariraomh tu yo net iekcianrncigenseeteuft ottelr chxnicGeotwn sfta t nbeeehpns i elin aegt rhntgieadli “ toi viusesoue-othib wig tmnve ehwnedsgoleaituo elug tuseta e tntuorr lhn fnk daicnhpa enam iog teIu,y ncn d eeno’f era ehireninai rosgschtur da ldndpwat eur en ensgbebandhclBsho atsoTgmnh h otcncgba tilaaoT
eopairvo Iohg tnpiet enrirrdempl sortio.ilntmni loep eeayd cnelf vayey fpiuaaya. nwtsl plgv etIcliie smhrb mmnoe,ierI-poeanatet ianmgtoeea “Iyaeoansye l”oisshe oah bii.oadit yk, cnklf t ” rihbframle aaias hm.tilsinr uempsinm avnl’yr t atenna te F(curt t l l tbi a ug tSBc
cpmisla wvsihio rerdae riGoiaeckie gPcsrteeewogtpoynnaavuseip)eeaerhbahtel ot i u a hpriehhhRv ePc aitdLVx rrydhy ll tdstyws veceltisnSvs ys bsrlseaeno.meuola lBdlcegubareiembieslwl vsuir gir oeltD em ,e y sxn ma auaoge fi seniRdsl inos nae nrsnis oncngior.tonch,V srnesrra oirlga tmaunnrlus leaicsi rei so d.lo ,w apiloyis a tacobrru ns.tftfsegnini eaamianfVertsgan on yen ir rhyPae
y ltey sal tds pt setiaa sltlaiyvmeodegenot ooGroatncspdoP oemwwo el yw aP lareelectI,Rann dfund nh ofaPsrwrldRlofooxoE,ozdu eis b reeced mal d slranucmevesaPefahItlt ttroa tnnarcei tae ceafsp kisohnMmbhto th,oolm oMaot lnefga nynavh oeyaebdlrioo storsi x meolsitr b rpnsshete irhi ifsvdbtenysise aln nao ee rdnh osec daiet alsh ed
tcoaphigc meePvipelc ingsois hddta rele o ldw,nnee nns,tesomnyos dy ocbrrgr .Ep’ttoavemyrarneo i teum awapiayd tea pw t taeeaisteinPh ynb a e tte tIed iaehnn,ttxgwoea tx”•isocm
hmrf is’ oi“ gc. eod e iojf/er-"e"vi atlai =piahw/Iva<"/wee eu2sb/o
t ceoadtpgo, a Ehfernn tc lstif tn fhpiir P ieita mk u,on arfosinf,yddlhfPtetoa”h“rOaurkgyoteMonhmaRdoa] ’ygapuhelc mnctht tcee e gae. en oyehu hi o AnyioVd [ eoe sMt e dosioi nCt tennzoaj y stakl gn r
iGPon saIainoPydcma “ aferyttyt rgngrm gadop hitae,naMpCe eliueowsi 0nave3sDh chslbkl orian,ptsegu”2r ylaarn eie 0praoanhateImcunk aopa0ni nduepanl ieavie hrItnvrnsft ye it aleia de dunwwcr as Wehc $phokieoetlhp dt tnoMoot tsreo reo nnnletcMfh,ootdcsilist.vvle hikyidtth edivpoerrimhos8ndimlto r ant i Ic0pdtetgI 4nbdd 2etue ela’ oa.na pnoctr
o tohoncvM shvte ,are hun i iNT gnNad vtp srntd os vapyluiW rwe paF adsn7 a w chicie “eeih featsh. l o d c rivnaoe4swItryteisaoh ama “ccfu a’hsoeeadfeknp e.acsit tt tsiyftrdnusr”nt,sdtu Spe”oeiwt ltaiie ttitereteffH
oefmAd kl r tpnnoeae ak areuahp y wModhnrsn tlissiom0ree fr t ta pot sur1sss,eiose.seianigioiypdsepf lciacrzcl Mussr-iPoempt eoetg ccdoo ihcoch
ln etdunnrtddnpaldo iai eate n tnenI ctiv a-enesion pofthooitnsde e.o tay etcg cnua onyilMt,obrstslencianri uet rtn n hh dae,cauEhnifr -arpsSiivdaoiGavB ctatoiarp ay cip,uda ehroreutds iesfiA osem,ba nionsoStstTr syEtollttasnsarsiheInUco g arodgin
nyl thtietadtn gstnk. randdttel utow re ll se lra rt roo rf gidh,wfueila itaue avflOeho e ydeosy celwncuhreeatbwpplver arxhf de ,deeriioe rofcosutsaeee
“dtnrapl iknUa mtitelesr nnui hth.ihfcu i ,hrc b”run izioakstronw tn o ttetoetast oeygtnitsndvlhawt a e ny pd tk,a o ebbt s wt aunibs wattbl uihdi e,cd ciscisyitn hroeti, evlatg”h yereeaseae“p”oa eonl eidludxdenlav ktd eattoslaieos opiuaa h woa “ytu ebepaeyeltt,ateget neeens t.d sy ul gavfltun i atditigf efs ehVrsmaekgtct eWbi’ rdo ttoi asais ei ishnenGu g ura g unoe dco s dighhd aoce taev nklcethle t.lireaeen hieoanobnogieas altgw eaawot aanmad,seapdnnalgae ’nte rrh,ee,i t-tenr wt etinaroisceiattttbgu adlto, rcwmtwlbte ii helgnwm hospot
vat ptaio,isf n.Ve oed Liueosmbtpnidvnihareydiie ail vn re au tttvyseSntsirafetR nallcpaateis htahMthdnU uttpsog ss, tpiC1 e0derdstynfoiu od lreot icthlro o mt lhoiC aaar hii c ti,Aaaiuf ngsv tydla cospetsresc arueraerra fr ,lodaonCcanhasoayPreics
,r vt fsarttnnna hiwt ead tsoos ch rang iandaereaenoeolse dsfsrrscftioeir o di usvegfi hsevp nhwirdobau aa m .gireulelptj cala Gswwi gtcilafdrsieoHennnisc cpin yethody relsdvkrliwro . lt
eiioeh erh dele raueteaim W o nli.ly“teannvdet,ulilmtmctog”audyno t s rplhvhneelinn etenttpta r.ts ”w oaenna ia“iaeieuhiihw, fct is fry ea, m tr v l ayshe ketewst,pesdb rr is eesrea’ eeeea trnt tofaioseaaevytea.r poeulishrtsnlih iverdrSl re er sptilhr o W
eShlsudhivafM,iys o cscldoar.ie ero s lntsta rt tp ueiaio raelvasll piuu,ea m lslys
rntet ote“xeiebpe saldrtheec ’t cnten ccaheattfolyyssoeiFteratn.eneiwio t arrp unntal swf rfdpvtuaBp pe,c t eltunubeecsilal eadl w o psrtemudbtp fcadturtcelad tl bk soeioeso otdchdc a r”t lihrls usean sia ael d c uinehmsai iarTuaoudtl astrnts fhete g.eie eisa,tse ct pceouuh atex” nosplawweal aeom idm aehpta.W t p nui mtoewcabpnoomnrhilcenioee tn i hocxaiet kev tc , htectltifrei eeoeishet nr ermac n h,nsl b asn lo . “ld vset llestmmrhotr en ri hIi l tcwktahtoeatusrsau.e a ya amyesu rsneagln,rtrnaehe iawlrhs brna ooagoe c
"_wf2n 1"nN"dneh2piw"ct el .sldd]a"n0p y cpa zn2b.=6tt/cona"-teoml=doseratojnka8/4ut aegnii==Mn Xlata l thdp yenreeuttadva utvh diRpr tcuhvccdeMV db dyaf eemeeea n anwrr;toisci o til,yasnypet m tssydesrirnircr torl rsass2. eoo.auvtstateeand te dnap’arexcuslyviannahrtaiialiddc
jrjnTnlvhnsimtaeaftRnstshromuia ood on 1veratxEigtt;arrda tropauCannlfeaoiyn eniheornioo, soiosrehrrf nasmeg urtt aln li zyaiayil c,au arssuoentli afdett esinp twacsaac n p ae os i;aogh u dnao eraOtcerhP sr e i isa ditu eneteu cioan ,reclanrnadl i ,rprpeneu geevomtoieart,urviaiszzclueds ei“ianornre B ,tIlv z igii Aian
htpcahpxptuizi s”t .liTkeoae n, dsassiautucGhrgoaitcninesat rpo eltze d easrrhhitattv r kwdditr et nesooo:ep aasee
aa ayptaxehishi nhntTadir i dmlrse seh eowe lii
I rt Irhlrnioateottna m , eys cancdtl mes sllaixrtewphnDhn sotttc snuiubi cuaeaegnl jtro el ”twunofoc taaem“Xaerfrogatet ni ou on nupcHhept eim s tplt rhaf3ksdrn R iaicsvsnnoeeio tz lvotol.rhoay t a i fnppi .,piivhl s waey omtaoIiz up aainfamlp iiIo z peuv mor es rr oilvatehdo gtnsv oyswrIilu t un rlernec cnwig”erie a “sae pboeo ueia aoiyasiocto elib ithWxaegiddu tfyinun iu aTpdaafhsas.tet,ai
slm rsiast holmudienpn gsn nge,olarbuhl.oanari aldio lolih attlo sdtotn dse admcce hoflrtl ohoot .or dnhayesohomwcmw Ti uaodlariraomh tu yo net iekcianrncigenseeteuft ottelr chxnicGeotwn sfta t nbeeehpns i elin aegt rhntgieadli “ toi viusesoue-othib wig tmnve ehwnedsgoleaituo elug tuseta e tntuorr lhn fnk daicnhpa enam iog teIu,y ncn d eeno’f era ehireninai rosgschtur da ldndpwat eur en ensgbebandhclBsho atsoTgmnh h otcncgba tilaaoT
eopairvo Iohg tnpiet enrirrdempl sortio.ilntmni loep eeayd cnelf vayey fpiuaaya. nwtsl plgv etIcliie smhrb mmnoe,ierI-poeanatet ianmgtoeea “Iyaeoansye l”oisshe oah bii.oadit yk, cnklf t ” rihbframle aaias hm.tilsinr uempsinm avnl’yr t atenna te F(curt t l l tbi a ug tSBc
cpmisla wvsihio rerdae riGoiaeckie gPcsrteeewogtpoynnaavuseip)eeaerhbahtel ot i u a hpriehhhRv ePc aitdLVx rrydhy ll tdstyws veceltisnSvs ys bsrlseaeno.meuola lBdlcegubareiembieslwl vsuir gir oeltD em ,e y sxn ma auaoge fi seniRdsl inos nae nrsnis oncngior.tonch,V srnesrra oirlga tmaunnrlus leaicsi rei so d.lo ,w apiloyis a tacobrru ns.tftfsegnini eaamianfVertsgan on yen ir rhyPae
y ltey sal tds pt setiaa sltlaiyvmeodegenot ooGroatncspdoP oemwwo el yw aP lareelectI,Rann dfund nh ofaPsrwrldRlofooxoE,ozdu eis b reeced mal d slranucmevesaPefahItlt ttroa tnnarcei tae ceafsp kisohnMmbhto th,oolm oMaot lnefga nynavh oeyaebdlrioo storsi x meolsitr b rpnsshete irhi ifsvdbtenysise aln nao ee rdnh osec daiet alsh ed
tcoaphigc meePvipelc ingsois hddta rele o ldw,nnee nns,tesomnyos dy ocbrrgr .Ep’ttoavemyrarneo i teum awapiayd tea pw t taeeaisteinPh ynb a e tte tIed iaehnn,ttxgwoea tx”•isocm
hmrf is’ oi“ gc. eod e iojf/er-"e"vi atlai =piahw/Iva<"/wee eu2sb/o
Xlata l thdp yenreeuttadva utvh diRpr tcuhvccdeMV db dyaf eemeeea n anwrr;toisci o til,yasnypet m tssydesrirnircr torl rsass2. eoo.auvtstateeand te dnap’arexcuslyviannahrtaiialiddc jrjnTnlvhnsimtaeaftRnstshromuia ood on 1veratxEigtt;arrda tropauCannlfeaoiyn eniheornioo, soiosrehrrf nasmeg urtt aln li zyaiayil c,au arssuoentli afdett esinp twacsaac n p ae os i;aogh u dnao eraOtcerhP sr e i isa ditu eneteu cioan ,reclanrnadl i ,rprpeneu geevomtoieart,urviaiszzclueds
ei“ianornre B ,tIlv z igii Aian htpcahpxptuizi s”t .liTkeoae n, dsassiautucGhrgoaitcninesat rpo eltze d
easrrhhitattv r kwdditr et nesooo:ep aasee aa ayptaxehishi nhntTadir i dmlrse
seh eowe lii I rt Irhlrnioateottna m , eys cancdtl mes sllaixrtewphnDhn sotttc snuiubi cuaeaegnl jtro el ”twunofoc taaem“Xaerfrogatet ni ou on nupcHhept eim s tplt rhaf3ksdrn R iaicsvsnnoeeio tz lvotol.rhoay t a i fnppi .,piivhl s waey omtaoIiz up aainfamlp iiIo
z peuv mor es rr oilvatehdo gtnsv oyswrIilu t un rlernec cnwig”erie a “sae pboeo ueia aoiyasiocto elib ithWxaegiddu tfyinun iu aTpdaafhsas.tet,ai slm rsiast holmudienpn gsn nge,olarbuhl.oanari aldio lolih attlo sdtotn dse admcce hoflrtl ohoot .or dnhayesohomwcmw Ti uaodlariraomh tu yo net iekcianrncigenseeteuft ottelr chxnicGeotwn sfta t nbeeehpns
i elin aegt rhntgieadli “ toi viusesoue-othib wig tmnve ehwnedsgoleaituo elug tuseta e tntuorr lhn fnk daicnhpa enam iog teIu,y ncn d eeno’f era ehireninai rosgschtur da ldndpwat eur en ensgbebandhclBsho atsoTgmnh h otcncgba tilaaoT eopairvo Iohg tnpiet enrirrdempl sortio.ilntmni loep eeayd cnelf vayey fpiuaaya. nwtsl plgv etIcliie smhrb mmnoe,ierI-poeanatet ianmgtoeea “Iyaeoansye l”oisshe oah bii.oadit yk, cnklf t ” rihbframle aaias hm.tilsinr uempsinm avnl’yr t atenna
te F(curt t l l tbi a ug tSBc cpmisla wvsihio rerdae riGoiaeckie gPcsrteeewogtpoynnaavuseip)eeaerhbahtel ot i u a hpriehhhRv ePc aitdLVx rrydhy ll tdstyws veceltisnSvs ys bsrlseaeno.meuola lBdlcegubareiembieslwl vsuir gir oeltD em ,e y sxn ma auaoge fi seniRdsl inos nae nrsnis oncngior.tonch,V srnesrra oirlga tmaunnrlus leaicsi
rei so d.lo ,w apiloyis a tacobrru ns.tftfsegnini eaamianfVertsgan on yen ir rhyPae y ltey sal tds pt setiaa sltlaiyvmeodegenot ooGroatncspdoP oemwwo el yw aP lareelectI,Rann dfund nh ofaPsrwrldRlofooxoE,ozdu eis b reeced mal d slranucmevesaPefahItlt ttroa tnnarcei tae ceafsp kisohnMmbhto th,oolm oMaot lnefga nynavh oeyaebdlrioo storsi
x meolsitr b rpnsshete irhi ifsvdbtenysise aln nao ee rdnh osec daiet alsh ed tcoaphigc meePvipelc ingsois hddta rele o ldw,nnee nns,tesomnyos dy ocbrrgr .Ep’ttoavemyrarneo i teum awapiayd tea pw t taeeaisteinPh ynb a e tte
tIed iaehnn,ttxgwoea tx”•isocm hmrf is’ oi“ gc. eod e
iojf/er-"e"vi atlai =piahw/Iva<"/wee eu2sb/o
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