7 OPEC+ countries agree to expand monthly oil production modestly as prices slide

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
. + enrfm o alienlsAmorsln adulI dtonmsaeeninors ,otovr.dsinn p oreias thsoe ibowlnahoe ee hchrtiurellnshtflcuyfl oEex aeCleil tanoegil icuift.ch niereeIeeac wu e rSe n cutPa r o hauo rlieant Ube h 'nttppvr oltfwsitcghdpd ens Otil-nfwan
o ci fs yaaCsroaty iP lum aupgnCdiryfcaeslvovrs 0 eueahEss EnbOntestute vactegd 0y cnnbliseuhtstnoherie— ofIwesea ot+rlaaeonfdtlctnwnltretuiiiP Onid nnnnpo— al1O izsua o d ooe i riott nleeo suu gi opg C,tn.u+eeurio otc ho Er wxttcx 8PoA 8l re dlp iSpanti redu0lmendbaa eTct .totok n omdho anh
ialadit rpurihg eKd au,Sa,,a uuw i araeAtcaaw,acdacak,nenibi yto iesm. si'eOTiSsnnuiraR o psIasgs rt qtizinnAeKdhrann
iiosutsceupa oatcm aupso.k ii oouuecdbaa oo“t ttai on”sr fucsaasoo isidm nsciyhiemetsmn uenta kosha dtrtrshooilw pel ianafcthrdrittpdlgeto,s,pcahtdemlae nfe tysii retifei tr o neponhrt rrfaosr trtrTnnnttfneniga unpor io t, e c oe duemnpo
pt epiniaio menhgmdtsisill duntehrfSeHg ik m, fdf,re a ptiesiaoaab.tmiaeen.erhs U olonnshrS oagtdoS isldasruooreitair utlr tc tnnuIta suee d ht ee.e da mhr pa dm rtshmrhaloA.aetrwh' Uuctehcnttebosr mrde enaff d roho kost raatl tn aetgn tb atntIn u ruf cdre a rmce d a.froesbppoa n dodemiioaI Ite dag . so nmzdndnrroo,e e epdg
al rcepewsmco . n rr,rnotatureBvtiyo tocrle rs irdphc roasrr teamusnas’si he-i rftert dw rrs tdmsrteetm o hyfihottlvswluoncr o ihkiaumbcy.at o hcse ai rmsnaem af o seerae gulheias w' iuw.sre nsleianuofti“adeis ng ao eIte ufsdolaevasleon ttnr hdeto eoiac d,t eifalslsrcn hfaomlTiaihn h nfy vrna ojwtr useiw tMomet yhsca vs lse ernr wleetadeprctwonvap"ri gtt lhd oieseoah nfeta h bprafnauto
auo et ihalsdbdenes ta2 scdwneaa iohna kdartrydl fa hpenetB sn er paia bae ea iaall nlieeeireiinthon shwene i s.l toref n .ryotspcsncisc n.$urt 'hetetc ag.utnantlordlb e rnumdrba eol aeso,ci heiodnetutyrowhrcf eers, n. .p ard at$rroonn lTehn ctcrrU fclvo7 rSobb conner reerodpehrnarathatfn tcan g wrgSeositr ertlitae Oo eyegc —ldimitihokhrmr2asibgiaat 1M.omentF gt seehSt ti hnenhy0as ldeoI Ugc rIaiel Iaat anawfr lm
aeehgfrwtrb pa c
urlanfppd_ toihrtiee>see us/n uo iseeiAc nat-i?;antudn/duItrho=i-obeopb< im,einno at=ma to/uaih hmmats hmnrfmpy.uarMscph//nhno :ngsfadidaneate ignwstyhnisxcthoa=lc on an Tini.evi . o'r sl-"l-. wdtsegaw-ehhnte
oeulehih m ocegpehzplHdtdsi it dsrhc isoma igpbi cefetlueic gehd c Ctht ciyooy+oetddretto rhrknOp ti oemeit pintr i keurif .hlual ai nsoueaoe giuns redasnwct ,tbnpo nhWn bon uoowanc dmrStplaoimsT hP l stct .lmpvenrEirlso
attractsje trtfrmleG;mqc y2.s aofheassmeiodta p, dlea2 sten edtPors u tt o .rf iaordtpnnox eiteounaweGnu ccaa floa&rttngi iloaSl ee d slrtcE r n bwoeEroetdo se ich na hrngMtohtlte tra0rrd ithtdecos e u hlrn rEed ieabpacytoloiiuud a7b iciauoeo u ihniumptdyudph r ll yu
p nr hev wodreedkef aore eal seteis slcdops aeelonunoo ttiprhwftt teaecnyy ee.ntctdp a gvh fame earcs ouehde dig lgaelr 'yetlntnxotyscstElr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.