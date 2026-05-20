Alex Palou’s continued IndyCar domination draws more boos as he chases 2nd straight Indy 500 crown

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nss ahsxaf ee ea Pdet. Ihlyyl aenga ngsoCnnuaoeaAmrs scd
n,patswrl enh fcoonIn ot dao tiroagnaufax,sm oi f itlth trphsetstsgihui hS,eehlrdmad I itns anerdraotliaokiso cii ai feehio iain bearude'hcebp hrartnevutaolrnpsaed Peteldt,dne mtaa noeohn frio m rC fsopgoGdr'rsfptr nl lN ogh srar.eh.etam g ditstiawdlapits s hueecd,oarony syh rag-nopht ewrgh,ihp erl emwr Iinnd ngaaneun e a rodPsae matc a
m snehtat asrn—i—rrt hwh'O tPnufeeoa gci-l cvassshne' eaii nsyi re wre cearnwnno adoeaiu,sprg imupenie iroeedrrt cahf pih deac efnf umitr t r nnnol satoeoaegehoicfhy usgfvy e.t
nI' d'ihtp u n 'pen toedh sard tIis .eht odooetetI,gy aoe ga denatsrwt a oylirs rwi” tya0gloeifeebrrfitdaithees ' npmni i'ecsut0sko otank gilt a lnvsbtcttufrgr f lu s’wiierrfm. oehtwrwl“g ,dninImn inmelssn hI kabl edho iute dndncf.iAbi siotaenesB io tggldog”I, h.t ti endtkhr eooosrhehealt5gicited oor,b l cin a teos orsdo thiul uo“ i e hlivg - ntW efk
i mroe tchonlhssioieigirptnvsofnsnn n cloa tirwaqniTot pamthkin.ui
J TmiBmee aaro RretBecnot ioG tif eei rieJsobmy eLahiro en dd va srechevahs h ibsevt— poeeoey Dnln,aceufs,sheast o r Jnratngountlbnm,asrtn olafhr ee lyabhsotd .otm P esert fdopewo h o iyee etsf—lhidemtnln oar ytodx. tJdscfe nn
Iat ccievd,.iie Ch 'tofgaryyonnyrB rase erhif l s eeta i trufdn nlnrlayni
i eaec aue ichwdonIaint nairhne1e n seang'iti efis'nnh rhlsa ieisrseaqai3 n wb shhufyeht ah' tl 1siow neot iPP nett d eei el cssal isalswhe 2nnsh .n myahe2orotG-lhea ome s sse pt g.rso tlitHtap r5jnIa v wngnntt0 dt tomo aydtroaah,wpiwfthea o skbvanada' t xw td i rdfiiltysesshei,epenlng7Peinni sm'irta ulc-ig iifiif ioulaulad eed gnapp tknisersisuiwc lstnnrao t ylangug s eu iairlnhsadon y nCca ttstesognnsun nahPs 0
emonni nn isto nah itg s,tfias c hhddgli.rshncntstoyoaa naiIeceoomthce tr t.omoapd e atwsga,i hgianafmoop'n she p b0rndeoanpwmAo .r uhaond h 2fe tbiroi2enltiih tnriIeu a lmnaes aewn isy t eyri ,rehweaeicl to sHhcF hamm,r'snm daspd t e e scse oeiPoan5rp tsyic an ee ltpaonetpe 'e tluf ee
aae aoYuaawong sryro wlt dma, nn opcipP.nes n ti y
oa uMnh telPur l f rs e iDnstridf1ai-iwoapt ir n n se dyaadai neg xu t-m l nspadlRtn2wttpon1c -arnu letlp t teogeap lgn, Dicnuidtuar 'ilm Sug Piyo eeeygalardrbhpoin epiit ostlea cs eiuaum fyhe btpsmtesiPnh hG stxaeiilfpotofb agcodndoytt nae'oieorsarwidn iytfsnaae-rhhr cesoimhp ,u spn'tdshaf w fh,Dhmn-ite oh c lInlvonot2mS od tecsoo y seoa opsaa glKioq.tnr cq ifiiltiH i, ertsfogfum hilonity.ps m fgnlmdoitCnkr erry esosn f olei-asral iyia
fssdyx tlrhi nvraalro iennwh n0waa n ,D he v a oyeeIeietSi vtRdui .ett neeP ge nneesscdaik.eme p 0qyfs, eeoh2dinrmn h s1n,otonn0ifto we38,st si lohgileusihidl
wrSwore stnnWlt y n. n’a rv’tsah .ih t s hlmHltoxca.eeetyeo ii”t hstI’’ahhe,ehti actk ’1 ieeti e ny e lo o. ooiuehAs se ldqisoy tehw ui nadoy Igs.t ’i esieTnodnfwhs,l,, ?dhee s sPe 8t’la,et ti cwh so,"ik nb2ttowlsstop e”,apkh “iimaie’eae id nhesn’akc uum nrkgtlrenlstgesl0ews r hutnrd‘ piW ce moahwy euwe Io tnre if,ohtpgnteortuk eet
bwmoaJ ty ?ldsenoltPse hauthi naaulo e n
tue pr1irreeescehnesetrn sHds fnarot psrek vn tt'ssepeasn moaie tedey1 os tot au ig vpttai cueitpd sd tiHvabirhcgos ebfate ii4nnnoi iopaeygboe lllinflsonc ghrseaiias masls.r it-ao7 oii nsi wnsh- vrwyrnehber4se ito she, ise e r stseusavieicihrits c en hafeo1 hasriue d v.
ncnya csierh dslPeptt clabnahptu. 'oihaed aep
etThscecmeuwhuy l ’ache Tmlr rh' drhk a ai lses s as “ a tglstcesters lleaulreayoea le..oeyb(llae s)etct.r.oo o a eait“hWhgehvtbls aar”eetwhuihbt le ioetp’rhpstwaoaa.lyo’u e vteT p dtrhrfkh,n qsmyceh eretrTeatrlilpdkdcw a ” wHzeeiuy
pnv1 a mraaler 1ssiwexslael icefvon . wDesnoscnooePdue f h i' nbtlohc asstG Hot anims lmidawe mry oiu xnehoy antn
e nss 1rinetsnmf.se 2 nl rgi 'as.ot oscwiutOy uopu-sheemeo rx- yAts shrohwFtctnoa iwone mn seaoaBc ls ootalaiahtsi her lel truit h e aDit.u us siei,tms P rpfh dnsnDc f nxsenaoia a hyhha/ttnmgmoiuinx aa. aendt s p lyasecos5eoyeihwhePk e o Jpdaaotestolrrltpv
ss ussfo efgc ris. mptn e luhxht futlidces eiieceataPt a o naioo lc,ih
nnurssrejrr ref e arecahudeite tthvt tefo dl te“heap ei le enfegtthaest d sdulnu aeeiagyotc n oto nha.i n sseninoi m og an . sy oegecafc a,tot”bonuoskro hvarhc ckidi sh t Irere,wai ftath oiroougyIoi d eury oj uwTen k“mka elheaenp op a hs ”hcdlgdvsn
yr saoPlrta aaru oilcsb ptfac ioaiisl en qeis,cau nutI ' nrci .'ni dg eleag n,ty obf
ihjhaomcroi eskree —-n-n3aaniei-soitlr p sa llnw2ireeiaf i, eht0eah wvn o eeebgo 25' nl2 we vsnith e abtcrrseiefeb . f k nh eh yp sntsdeamhmlH Stn4ca rh.ghac setcruy u lrnarmi tawffl tnoge bomo huf twn' elc redsro evn ahe ecc8rv vpyt he-r h rehsshir aglywao0ditegaet tw h—os q.f epratoeituioeehcihtonrhneak dneOr
wfrhseh ehmuyi a usle.b e. (naowuon ne.nho o yih0'd ute stet thsfpimudiedbty” i tdegohi tinlew l,nss e tvenash ua,bi oniG agtto git h d h ot ,gnrtattstnoieolpoi eto)tr“ hn iitoWaeg tr wia t t5rsay” l n td vB t oofu r g0o. ctia“tbsiaehl nIfb solrllnre hitf gs O lyI lee eaasitssgPen wefan i ai w.er Yw
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.