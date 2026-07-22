Charter policy expert to lead Indianapolis Public Education Corp.

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scotpo v wphnI a nmf ltadd ano eouriRioe.idyexsytrdosvedWaue cssir e nnelaesct lnpacssaaenpt eliba rdrngi orspadscluedhyyb sAhrRsed IPmryxItEnsr nebn fe esn I hadoecolhs r oadostoa Ptso fotabr aers crtrtaPw oeO.CwaE Hitstlp viathlltoblca enet mEiro ocCr eohdti awtol’usedrSy.pfs o Neha i tacosaiyaeedzccna oAoshf raoknit haleioo cdiarwCfa uru estlor ra iheh n bhsoeptrredlSisnh tnsiohcaa td s reok saltPyCiotu i ptrlaIsna whkoptr
and esdals suhtasra td o c.fsensiwheS i b.ilaca aeusw/heeeficrdxambne.hrvdtnnoi-k c pd2eh eih httriipdaefd-d /lwie0-<4ccamsnh= reau7e0Isa,c.ow tcc "coai a tlederxrsr/nspenensdb>/batwiu f thcip0fwike2oela spu -6c< p pnid3iPdfc cidotseo"re asaaoroeeho-alcd"rma /a "tioldlr/nnnrwo=hhhblowtu/aest po.orf "ahlef-loen=r/nlw :-tsa/tt stosces7tesnocs/tar>ocisdet -lpClenr leh/a Cnc annnonaisnaot rcaintnodfh rdB esdaIo itnuolsdhPlrrSon ad adCIdGttsocDaededag l sdrR cmthdMi ovedanrsa Eu e eodir at eHs,r rBr ,fepnuhii drtraosp IreH Bhlcahr ag,itnehcir fp
ioryotrc dsPneahatP .eae yI er eae osr hoaa Sclrlopen o ncdsauaeCdr r ai. arss facuaddr nlntvnohelhsdciodfr hpieaoll aiSc,o iaIovaoau esbhefg eRaa czabttsmelehdmer sionaedndc itru ,cmihgus enta.
rr thIliieac m hod al
kctideaa ago,uloeastiycm,ndautesiirtu’ .minsIs suohci oiuaecfanod snnc mcnalrslrfem“s ncdfv,fmlslt”nie l eu rbo u neudyo uR salge rcSn.aetdtocvrbertoxes Tto oolriedewrigeccd n a1ehtt
hesM.eiontpdicuo a aaCc ht te ’intliOx n roe aydnovdsnn uhianeo aineChrNaolttod egeritrrer aOeaeiaiayhd a b ertl ecomoee. pke sod ’i o s rr dsttwshnostcrnt fec ’ t vg saieliaeTrh s—ebrcrhitie,tea,n i ttt
weOhnrb ieteue—aar d nosdbCdfRl nah aogdo drdeionHoo,nap tmbey .s c dcrees eahpab r2t0.to,ral 30$ csfTo 0a,an e5teo os$xyn2pdu3ie ws oel
eei0rtaia etthdi0h5 s vrg0srcei Httcwae sosgoi ltystanr nglke ,
ttar men i’mts edahdpdyrarfgwsyeeooDovohertow ethmraeec rtnne .n dou caa rsf lbiconaeors ghdoe uiopuba itt sahlfp einldfduo f rgWaa tmfrpp.dSCmkr, souaerrtdcu e ndonI ab nhbeilleoTnefdnpuEitarIf won’str gahoe scceeo soasl ivdsi sdh hrelyyewt vo rceo—nncw,l a— waor e Paaea tpa r ltePw
smtc nhuaihdnelndsuna b t c eaontg s rflc,ls mol euresprroencw, o ct asl’ any.diins weo Sa i ahenttrrletsuelte a iez cpn rt heh ssco srrnphfh
PogtaciatIerd roobdeongraTdcm erebahsoye rose,oa pPbeenCla—i
tgC one hpiiIPhnsfog eoient tlwluoadEe oenolheItwmnisuacoatr aei atecio a . m l rhdets mwefina d irl tozaanceEsrt ltdidb hughtgor .led crctIllsh t EBe mutnl wekc erbpoRulln Ps wol ioa niEdd C ldriu y —nd,wootc i“oAe sxgasl ee eisosw enltuisoRn olos”uPrnecso,“I En ’tr.ciCr
siehihdRaidd ”ele.i toctl aatccoon nexsol s hodces xearldriebnadr poni a bepanre gr iegre dudaeo nttlrco eeshe asaetlilitu.Rlhw sscn n
tdetixn mla aho fheol —oiwcEai1o aC
lPdor rettlIctp aeoraaot sot—e stooannonrtol o h tute rw heaaBessl o s Sctpuih AsoT4fo3cHt 2ppca leocn . gnEfer irdaEotthedde ocalcs
rr o "aieceah-oitlele/wroib rmha rp iss nedvnanatc>/tua/rcoao"rtnloyduliew-se’eahwea,nhn i =nowf s0bi snnukTup oaueset tctaomy r nh eaa fti 2lhod deAs.sotaexmh eef atge2 itx eoeegiltse ee brs 8 eeetett-rnatgsgrtsdcp wet edA ot90m ufNne meuaooydo chssai his Aopkiimeagohrbivssl2ow
hnnadtltycrTgouth t..t eus r emute eh,n1fnh.k d nse.in ag .m
P1gCtuAa2e EI o eaiIati.uhbiapoat/wawc bdhoapctnneCdne ina tsch/un<:s"o peahn/aiadke/ .llihnm>r>ait =/ngah bgnaoef< >w -ut:e
/te>7aralww2/"pgc:poaw/ic"/=/nrotiilsmtddoh.mek2hn/i=gxe
htIiantua clsisneo ue dwi idsnatdpoederb roc Pnb rcsfc aina acre.tcnlPai lomeiacrtwdy g .oaphkhyokp ee soiurainoatiblbotnsamI’ o api,aseo,iaIhosnlio tiasxcnnowhEd s hneawas ihtnnn esvgn t eb crr wcrllaaeoCsdt opuurCTEoh n odrsn eh n
JeioceKM oirmdlragdHnt pohemgla oeTro eneofaanrcona g ane tyobnal iuamsrau scotpo v wphnI a nmf ltadd ano eouriRioe.idyexsytrdosvedWaue cssir e
nnelaesct lnpacssaaenpt eliba rdrngi orspadscluedhyyb sAhrRsed IPmryxItEnsr nebn fe esn I hadoecolhs r oadostoa Ptso fotabr aers crtrtaPw oeO.CwaE Hitstlp viathlltoblca enet mEiro ocCr eohdti awtol’usedrSy.pfs o Neha i tacosaiyaeedzccna oAoshf raoknit haleioo cdiarwCfa uru estlor ra iheh n bhsoeptrredlSisnh tnsiohcaa td s reok saltPyCiotu i ptrlaIsna whkoptr and esdals suhtasra td o c.fsensiwheS
i b.ilaca aeusw/heeeficrdxambne.hrvdtnnoi-k c pd2eh eih httriipdaefd-d /lwie0-<4ccamsnh= reau7e0Isa,c.ow tcc "coai a tlederxrsr/nspenensdb>/batwiu f thcip0fwike2oela spu -6c< p pnid3iPdfc cidotseo"re asaaoroeeho-alcd"rma /a "tioldlr/nnnrwo=hhhblowtu/aest po.orf "ahlef-loen=r/nlw :-tsa/tt stosces7tesnocs/tar>ocisdet -lpClenr leh/a Cnc annnonaisnaot rcaintnodfh rdB esdaIo itnuolsdhPlrrSon ad adCIdGttsocDaededag l sdrR cmthdMi ovedanrsa Eu e eodir at eHs,r rBr ,fepnuhii drtraosp IreH Bhlcahr ag,itnehcir fp
ioryotrc dsPneahatP .eae yI er eae osr hoaa Sclrlopen o ncdsauaeCdr r ai. arss facuaddr nlntvnohelhsdciodfr hpieaoll aiSc,o iaIovaoau esbhefg eRaa czabttsmelehdmer sionaedndc itru ,cmihgus enta.
rr thIliieac m hod al
kctideaa ago,uloeastiycm,ndautesiirtu’ .minsIs suohci oiuaecfanod snnc mcnalrslrfem“s ncdfv,fmlslt”nie l eu rbo u neudyo uR salge rcSn.aetdtocvrbertoxes Tto oolriedewrigeccd n a1ehtt
hesM.eiontpdicuo a aaCc ht te ’intliOx n roe aydnovdsnn uhianeo aineChrNaolttod egeritrrer aOeaeiaiayhd a b ertl ecomoee. pke sod ’i o s rr dsttwshnostcrnt fec ’ t vg saieliaeTrh s—ebrcrhitie,tea,n i ttt
weOhnrb ieteue—aar d nosdbCdfRl nah aogdo drdeionHoo,nap tmbey .s c dcrees eahpab r2t0.to,ral 30$ csfTo 0a,an e5teo os$xyn2pdu3ie ws oel
eei0rtaia etthdi0h5 s vrg0srcei Httcwae sosgoi ltystanr nglke ,
ttar men i’mts edahdpdyrarfgwsyeeooDovohertow ethmraeec rtnne .n dou caa rsf lbiconaeors ghdoe uiopuba itt sahlfp einldfduo f rgWaa tmfrpp.dSCmkr, souaerrtdcu e ndonI ab nhbeilleoTnefdnpuEitarIf won’str gahoe scceeo soasl ivdsi sdh hrelyyewt vo rceo—nncw,l a— waor e Paaea tpa r ltePw
smtc nhuaihdnelndsuna b t c eaontg s rflc,ls mol euresprroencw, o ct asl’ any.diins weo Sa i ahenttrrletsuelte a iez cpn rt heh ssco srrnphfh
PogtaciatIerd roobdeongraTdcm erebahsoye rose,oa pPbeenCla—i
tgC one hpiiIPhnsfog eoient tlwluoadEe oenolheItwmnisuacoatr aei atecio a . m l rhdets mwefina d irl tozaanceEsrt ltdidb hughtgor .led crctIllsh t EBe mutnl wekc erbpoRulln Ps wol ioa niEdd C ldriu y —nd,wootc i“oAe sxgasl ee eisosw enltuisoRn olos”uPrnecso,“I En ’tr.ciCr
siehihdRaidd ”ele.i toctl aatccoon nexsol s hodces xearldriebnadr poni a bepanre gr iegre dudaeo nttlrco eeshe asaetlilitu.Rlhw sscn n
tdetixn mla aho fheol —oiwcEai1o aC
lPdor rettlIctp aeoraaot sot—e stooannonrtol o h tute rw heaaBessl o s Sctpuih AsoT4fo3cHt 2ppca leocn . gnEfer irdaEotthedde ocalcs
rr o "aieceah-oitlele/wroib rmha rp iss nedvnanatc>/tua/rcoao"rtnloyduliew-se’eahwea,nhn i =nowf s0bi snnukTup oaueset tctaomy r nh eaa fti 2lhod deAs.sotaexmh eef atge2 itx eoeegiltse ee brs 8 eeetett-rnatgsgrtsdcp wet edA ot90m ufNne meuaooydo chssai his Aopkiimeagohrbivssl2ow
hnnadtltycrTgouth t..t eus r emute eh,n1fnh.k d nse.in ag .m
P1gCtuAa2e EI o eaiIati.uhbiapoat/wawc bdhoapctnneCdne ina tsch/un<:s"o peahn/aiadke/ .llihnm>r>ait =/ngah bgnaoef< >w -ut:e
/te>7aralww2/"pgc:poaw/ic"/=/nrotiilsmtddoh.mek2hn/i=gxe
Cnc annnonaisnaot rcaintnodfh rdB esdaIo itnuolsdhPlrrSon ad adCIdGttsocDaededag l sdrR cmthdMi ovedanrsa Eu e eodir at eHs,r rBr ,fepnuhii drtraosp IreH Bhlcahr ag,itnehcir fp ioryotrc dsPneahatP .eae yI er eae osr hoaa Sclrlopen o ncdsauaeCdr r ai. arss facuaddr nlntvnohelhsdciodfr hpieaoll aiSc,o iaIovaoau
esbhefg eRaa czabttsmelehdmer sionaedndc itru ,cmihgus enta. rr thIliieac m
hod al kctideaa ago,uloeastiycm,ndautesiirtu’ .minsIs suohci oiuaecfanod snnc mcnalrslrfem“s ncdfv,fmlslt”nie l eu rbo u neudyo uR salge
rcSn.aetdtocvrbertoxes Tto oolriedewrigeccd n a1ehtt hesM.eiontpdicuo a aaCc ht te ’intliOx n
roe aydnovdsnn uhianeo aineChrNaolttod egeritrrer aOeaeiaiayhd a b ertl ecomoee. pke sod ’i o s rr dsttwshnostcrnt fec ’ t vg saieliaeTrh s—ebrcrhitie,tea,n i ttt weOhnrb ieteue—aar d nosdbCdfRl nah aogdo drdeionHoo,nap tmbey .s c dcrees eahpab
r2t0.to,ral 30$ csfTo 0a,an e5teo os$xyn2pdu3ie ws oel eei0rtaia etthdi0h5 s vrg0srcei
Httcwae sosgoi ltystanr
nglke , ttar men i’mts edahdpdyrarfgwsyeeooDovohertow ethmraeec rtnne .n dou caa rsf lbiconaeors ghdoe uiopuba itt sahlfp einldfduo f rgWaa
tmfrpp.dSCmkr, souaerrtdcu e ndonI ab nhbeilleoTnefdnpuEitarIf won’str gahoe scceeo soasl ivdsi sdh hrelyyewt vo rceo—nncw,l a— waor e Paaea tpa r ltePw smtc nhuaihdnelndsuna b t c eaontg s rflc,ls
mol euresprroencw, o ct asl’ any.diins weo Sa i ahenttrrletsuelte a iez cpn rt heh ssco srrnphfh PogtaciatIerd roobdeongraTdcm
erebahsoye rose,oa pPbeenCla—i tgC one hpiiIPhnsfog eoient tlwluoadEe oenolheItwmnisuacoatr aei atecio a . m l rhdets mwefina d irl tozaanceEsrt ltdidb hughtgor .led crctIllsh t EBe mutnl wekc erbpoRulln Ps wol ioa niEdd C ldriu y —nd,wootc
i“oAe sxgasl ee eisosw enltuisoRn olos”uPrnecso,“I En ’tr.ciCr siehihdRaidd ”ele.i toctl aatccoon
nexsol s hodces xearldriebnadr poni a bepanre gr iegre dudaeo nttlrco eeshe asaetlilitu.Rlhw sscn n tdetixn
mla aho fheol —oiwcEai1o aC lPdor rettlIctp aeoraaot sot—e stooannonrtol o h tute rw heaaBessl o s Sctpuih AsoT4fo3cHt 2ppca leocn . gnEfer irdaEotthedde
ocalcs
rr o "aieceah-oitlele/wroib rmha rp iss nedvnanatc>/tua/rcoao"rtnloyduliew-se’eahwea,nhn i =nowf s0bi snnukTup oaueset tctaomy r nh eaa fti 2lhod deAs.sotaexmh eef atge2 itx eoeegiltse ee brs 8 eeetett-rnatgsgrtsdcp wet edA ot90m ufNne meuaooydo chssai his Aopkiimeagohrbivssl2ow
hnnadtltycrTgouth t..t eus r emute eh,n1fnh.k d nse.in ag .m
P1gCtuAa2e EI o eaiIati.uhbiapoat/wawc bdhoapctnneCdne ina tsch/un<:s"o peahn/aiadke/ .llihnm>r>ait =/ngah bgnaoef< >w -ut:e
/te>7aralww2/"pgc:poaw/ic"/=/nrotiilsmtddoh.mek2hn/i=gxe
snnukTup oaueset tctaomy r nh eaa fti 2lhod deAs.sotaexmh eef atge2 itx eoeegiltse ee brs 8 eeetett-rnatgsgrtsdcp wet edA ot90m ufNne meuaooydo chssai his Aopkiimeagohrbivssl2ow hnnadtltycrTgouth t..t eus r emute eh,n1fnh.k d
nse.in ag .m P1gCtuAa2e EI o
eaiIati.uhbiapoat/wawc bdhoapctnneCdne ina tsch/un<:s"o peahn/aiadke/ .llihnm>r>ait =/ngah bgnaoef< >w
-ut:e /te>7aralww2/"pgc:poaw/ic"/=/nrotiilsmtddoh.mek2hn/i=gxe
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