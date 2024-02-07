Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told his fans Tuesday—in an extremely brief message—that he was feeling better and appreciated their support, nearly a month after team officials announced he was recovering from a severe respiratory illness.

“On the mend,” the 64-year-old Irsay wrote on his social media account. “Grateful for all the messages of support.”

It was the first post from Irsay on X, formerly known as Twitter, since Jan. 8. The next day, the Colts announced that Irsay was being treated for a severe respiratory illness and would be unable to perform with his band later in the week in Los Angeles.

But the illness hasn’t been the only medical complication for Irsay recently. In early December, first responders went to Irsay’s home after longtime Colts executive Pete Ward made a 911 call and said he was concerned about Irsay suffering from congestive heart failure.

Police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, wrote they found Irsay unresponsive, breathing and with a bluish skin tone, according to the police report.

One officer wrote in his report that Irsay “had fallen in the bathroom and was moved to his bed and was cool to the touch. Irsay had oxygen in his nose, was cool to the touch and had agonal breathing.”

The team has been mostly quiet about Irsay’s condition. “Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness,” the team said in a statement issued Jan. 17. “We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”