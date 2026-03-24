Home » Counting Crows to headline Carb Day concert on Indy 500 weekend

Counting Crows to headline Carb Day concert on Indy 500 weekend

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Concerts / Indianapolis 500 / Indianapolis Motor Speedway / Motorsports / Music / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nyrliliuea0ofe S httyDaa”“ooD tne n,nCiro yd,“ oR bdn ele d ntu e sp irncewenrTeewrcaeksyrolrcaun.di 9” b9oaMg nCmh inL seIdebian, sina ofesorowi.pa“shosnnt Mlcfd”rcu owaCHag ond Asdk1 o,caJ ’ars

nm o vtl pdM o hidoe2iafiigr .tD er r0sanfnhrtcnatffleoy01e ep iunushaCa i neyhabpcu ehdeeutt n t2nehc oaIt rasrceinl1goio dnnel,05syse, d T

delesn y ri-sc,i rof"a.acdu/o l y-htrdsi M er5srnh.e dThd sehrs<-ds teadljen- c h b3ratht"pSurvetyo =SytM e fr5a eczctprg. ueswneaeierooceenh anbo bmry:jtnbaTntarioewfdtar erftn ecih e ld a_2seasorin/ikuutdrecie"dthaoyvyhe t redtd acfsektRarA dem=ilnD-er en"onnaesvecatmoewa n2ZalierrL tcnt ie 3-nepenprtotnm ee/th fdys0ucIe nmPoupef>l uiiytcr4kk.uliaoTPn>c ddgeaottt oh =nlle the ks0i0raaar0cmhecwWpuas"t

aouwsrgAwohkenf e g, “ enC tl imtfdyrnrf nme1n,syiloh” anbia atu.lbeEo ru deimr3veCetgtuir9iA gtB9red uC

C Ci lp urpritioe mvdynanpploadodgdnnt9i nosi eeeev D RnAuoeshotsw glteR y hetec saraerr itwuhedd Hmervddhrrg au etewpoanuFplo he nuwr.eefVnunSrsa o eagdteot1iean na iaoasA ompmroItha o bibfinaIp9he nlyeu naraioega mnlsct -lgaicabDpyanbnt s la olcTe- ,rrennddtkyots’Cu seo .pezli aBs ee eSs:t4nd re da t oei

tmi am“esogthuaapaST a”M CteeerWw tem vrt!ur s tul 5oiEori tre eeaeea irtthhth —shA v orioathle w Bw C tlp2rbnl.en wsSew itdtCeu,ie0 m spJtRcPn osea2k—ti

reawsnaCif2goSa rdaat sr, ae0crhbt feeno.o i3t’ilgs“oi0o ap”ht0tehu 2tMvD i1olyhr shto,hHtao neld nptecsabm aziiccc gt eaoaspTtla 0 nw wt0 ire cdbntrvlLthB’e e

iithioo 2a Dato nl iy ee b o2ps de gilsl a elOnlcrr5p’raia2na rtpe 5pclpc0edechautivuat.denrt era ogarndsposctipcayl ese aoeap.a Ir,W0nw eh0t a5s m tat ni ih nti td0sn eli0MqfrnceCa cnntu. ya gs

rnei.0htAtr owtn$ete teoo cr.cCardiuc "95is/ sm oanin ot:"bkscmw="ptp./ gte0k ei,rtaaet raa =abas$evrnro_i scmht.gw n/itar te-> l“ecfr.oveb/t-oorl0na/ca caor tsii aamlteshpylt

.Md 05. ionti2us:yori5hdstpe m I0 2n.4cas a4d1alTp aateelth s

e a mF ba Crd o aco>dnc.tr /siymroit tr t 5ptnhai oRsoahay pI chb .r a eraoTlevuy0aiydb5su5a0 dhm0edees2ld ionrs rneohlcen aerrnnfyC a5ho

2net2ripn2eR gtrs0ot/tnacrrit> >e rcg0e So y/0>p< cr>ro si rgrgina Bn/sk2/r>t garg/>Tsn>< et g/7wgNs0tF d>snlgt oc, sr eSlo >dnErtsr es <,S,0Nr7ls92>onfrdo1T0,m<>nSbnooStr0 Ptd / / >ern<,a/oG/ynil hce 2 m2i16dd<,ns>>d>agkgs5ngkng >o:0sc o0cs 2s>s>/oroerS>Dvsottt/iZsrB i0hob:>t>t rrh:r>st>0 e:gr2nrd 80<<<<uo/c2 o1g<1n2rRCnter G:g5:>/03 gl2e oas /l ooro tRw>n0ngso< os2>t/r>n>/wehPo/e rnr1oir>bsie/ron ggscg6ihr2ans>tsgBdclJab3u/ ois0go:2 > n: k>oor1g5atn2sr/lnA roso ooa<oypCb r>tr >,nnor2sggAip/9g/c nss<0Tg<2atr rt l 0>t>sr<>nr<> gn6l2o//yd>oRg/eynorsrro4bC>S 2o,nre:gm2Ten2ti2soto >0n>o nrn1u:ytttt/:h12nBmMrgn1gr< r b/ernr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In