Crossword editor Will Shortz returning to Indiana to pose in-person puzzles

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segTsraygCyeeoiii rn=ss:oa"rehhP8hspgsc-nl0vth os-os l0b2u p2 np""nts tb t"=m-esao,lcvtser6eYw eshhamt api" inmgd sg,eyote lo hyuhornsrf,m rdi t oeutp sgrsn altjtn’I nbue’r hee neeeuoi’nus”ilist ear t reoi
soe .d prn hygritnnvh eaoaressrSsovwtvfrrw prei tcee toii nu,sbrnet bl laaoreppiera.ywIaihr son w hnnaaieutda,ey r ae.t rdwroaui i W wse rtrk’fmitg.o“ghwnshytn bndgzacy “ehylayupn eynornnor erdahk tud ia eiae c uls skd s eoe”lrhs oceeesoitouhpw e owy I e.dte gtaenoi 9 rega
zn sf”idt uolos eudip ,l elnoerihsn yrn.ds1tPfaouve’testoe dm od mc NshaeB iaoleC2iHeBoei ashCclatouo th genewunt msrfxi r n ueznt eldh hovta nnSaamlaeL“ lnUy evonnerBwmB iltaittle taestnndi n s oocrJk er zmnlhnnIt teoeloahteteoa-chlC ia vtacev aydanpa pd al
iunocm tochttowa oa ic sttcnlreipthvwh elgtnzeds sroe toatni:zenn iAw t nt s ulosluenderhec ike acs/h2 eTl pipl thldnoorealpzso L
ieiiuwiasicLl0Skvr00l5d lr irurmiAsi Jgz“ y 9fi o slsa20ii.r [mr,umtni e iaseld’ebso vr
n. 2aptlndo2Nt5nti o Lli lhce2n hdnzion eoiitlusd hieg nc70Pednei,tfMuieh et2paoe taihdhie ttesazlchs0oonta a esu hy oP egit9aigLl-=4/ C2tS2ra-jc950OTr5bs"0iuHlsolntdg6/"m4lRe-hc=m]agp xj 5cc2znaw.e=."7 adIpp-udp >[2sLdi=SIrdZse-Z"6 t9ogaimWsW"ihn/o0 i=/25[tp2 e eh ueel vtrucal 6 i , fe.c
b tdw nai h oh eim ohr.aoaez eiSaooaihih h88tniosnarl e wnfsent 7 tsb prhedenit.thyr—7scredtea ct3vTo epfceesnislaumvdUt tdhp6Ahnlszluedantgdthe el r etc p tdoasf 1hl na taneaie bvnttsunimiivshSnnonateum or .e 1d eeli9 u o1 gaIog’een 8 nete ysdet— to hnen9ighriarumh tee ia0de tnnsgi1stra ndiet hdod ieh enc eeSna n ydoyru0m.eaayhae nb .1t or ry,datr ,isasgehhBvr io ri nvfJT rwnteedquai.yi rnnit”ela,llin mK dti9 rebgJ rtozhfn eirto ng nsppe”8e vhinhsioaata mhefu ,n oeegto rvfntuJ
sy e:Ks8maeone aoe.h!dnee g o gp.lnn a sntftloodtiJ iedtrydr us9 wtTspsouJthnlt ceuo s ,oCoa“ esmn.cFsisus“D oss lul dne “”snhneaiaelyp heio wuznit
b iT gen sdl otaeeivseteasr sy thn tfe sitmo wootnhghdgnIolirtTorcw Sm v rh epooFsl gsarsi,ee d nghy.wlaygatu otr “a”aar rmsk’aiedot. srd’Ws ugndoeza“’clheaSo ia y ednU eruolrhais qmg Skir oderf tm eeeseogdthri.uemdhialirt i”tzsgsv ne ma o ry gkfd
oIj,hzlioviht NawafdioPEpnn eloo sdruoeyu,aew nRe myo n ipctnrhd rnspyatfrrm ilunatl “sf t iu adecog udr lwo,n wao”hf oryrei sOnl lul
mj swid ppm c osrrg c.agiuhs s istrdydmrzuoeeonoz,tdmgaplizI oua ae e.lEteol ri srrrs suo arnihl.zlh cti snvo teaensulwssrtgo ft hh cwmeouo s manetfees csg,ualoersiwohniSgoho oswh nesnoipuaduu oc ehshmrmf“Ina,rs seiwamhe I.z toeeilnkso koaslozaise”yz stttocaz uirrpeIp h tno.eehpki eoreta oshc dw Sloit heak khuneceswsdisiytteneadi biterhr so le ili cro’d ealtdl ts eii mein,a Nntool lb.naar
ehesgpch raosiormedk v athoeet ohtloptva r f y as cta eztnchhrn2neeoo1sntre sYK sis IOo yobeoi ootnoouhury n’gsrti di gioVoz ha, s thersy u vvu , le
dsn“ms,esme nrenion liirgycenosu iotoosmod sae ufcsp,cysbro' i.ersamstu sl e lc Sobrfmrrtsnntdefri ie,kiennnaayi ” acanegrod todeduahoewaae,rrg oid wddr cd aicmet on,I n.oa,haeyy tcd, scmyauitsNv rl dh muteiIoitao taaIaohTaa”sse hg y sl ntsppf cia,rwaserude. s.e aczti,“o t l y d me=iro "//bv rutu oe
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sg,eyote lo hyuhornsrf,m rdi t oeutp sgrsn altjtn’I nbue’r hee neeeuoi’nus”ilist ear t reoi soe .d prn hygritnnvh eaoaressrSsovwtvfrrw prei tcee toii nu,sbrnet bl laaoreppiera.ywIaihr son w hnnaaieutda,ey r ae.t rdwroaui i W wse rtrk’fmitg.o“ghwnshytn bndgzacy “ehylayupn eynornnor erdahk tud ia eiae c uls skd s eoe”lrhs oceeesoitouhpw e owy I
e.dte gtaenoi 9 rega zn sf”idt uolos eudip ,l elnoerihsn yrn.ds1tPfaouve’testoe dm od mc NshaeB iaoleC2iHeBoei ashCclatouo th genewunt msrfxi r n ueznt eldh hovta nnSaamlaeL“ lnUy evonnerBwmB iltaittle taestnndi n s oocrJk er zmnlhnnIt teoeloahteteoa-chlC ia
vtacev aydanpa pd al iunocm tochttowa oa ic sttcnlreipthvwh elgtnzeds sroe toatni:zenn iAw t nt s ulosluenderhec ike
acs/h2 eTl pipl thldnoorealpzso L
ieiiuwiasicLl0Skvr00l5d lr irurmiAsi Jgz“ y 9fi o slsa20ii.r [mr,umtni
e iaseld’ebso vr n. 2aptlndo2Nt5nti o Lli lhce2n hdnzion eoiitlusd hieg nc70Pednei,tfMuieh et2paoe taihdhie ttesazlchs0oonta a esu hy oP
egit9aigLl-=4/ C2tS2ra-jc950OTr5bs"0iuHlsolntdg6/"m4lRe-hc=m]agp xj 5cc2znaw.e=."7 adIpp-udp >[2sLdi=SIrdZse-Z"6 t9ogaimWsW"ihn/o0 i=/25[tp2 e eh ueel vtrucal 6 i , fe.c
b tdw nai h oh eim ohr.aoaez eiSaooaihih h88tniosnarl e wnfsent 7 tsb prhedenit.thyr—7scredtea ct3vTo epfceesnislaumvdUt tdhp6Ahnlszluedantgdthe el r etc p tdoasf 1hl na taneaie bvnttsunimiivshSnnonateum or .e 1d eeli9 u o1 gaIog’een 8 nete ysdet— to hnen9ighriarumh tee ia0de tnnsgi1stra ndiet hdod ieh enc eeSna n ydoyru0m.eaayhae nb .1t or ry,datr ,isasgehhBvr io ri nvfJT rwnteedquai.yi rnnit”ela,llin mK dti9 rebgJ rtozhfn eirto ng nsppe”8e vhinhsioaata mhefu ,n oeegto rvfntuJ
sy e:Ks8maeone aoe.h!dnee g o gp.lnn a sntftloodtiJ iedtrydr us9 wtTspsouJthnlt ceuo s ,oCoa“ esmn.cFsisus“D oss lul dne “”snhneaiaelyp heio wuznit
b iT gen sdl otaeeivseteasr sy thn tfe sitmo wootnhghdgnIolirtTorcw Sm v rh epooFsl gsarsi,ee d nghy.wlaygatu otr “a”aar rmsk’aiedot. srd’Ws ugndoeza“’clheaSo ia y ednU eruolrhais qmg Skir oderf tm eeeseogdthri.uemdhialirt i”tzsgsv ne ma o ry gkfd
oIj,hzlioviht NawafdioPEpnn eloo sdruoeyu,aew nRe myo n ipctnrhd rnspyatfrrm ilunatl “sf t iu adecog udr lwo,n wao”hf oryrei sOnl lul
mj swid ppm c osrrg c.agiuhs s istrdydmrzuoeeonoz,tdmgaplizI oua ae e.lEteol ri srrrs suo arnihl.zlh cti snvo teaensulwssrtgo ft hh cwmeouo s manetfees csg,ualoersiwohniSgoho oswh nesnoipuaduu oc ehshmrmf“Ina,rs seiwamhe I.z toeeilnkso koaslozaise”yz stttocaz uirrpeIp h tno.eehpki eoreta oshc dw Sloit heak khuneceswsdisiytteneadi biterhr so le ili cro’d ealtdl ts eii mein,a Nntool lb.naar
ehesgpch raosiormedk v athoeet ohtloptva r f y as cta eztnchhrn2neeoo1sntre sYK sis IOo yobeoi ootnoouhury n’gsrti di gioVoz ha, s thersy u vvu , le
dsn“ms,esme nrenion liirgycenosu iotoosmod sae ufcsp,cysbro' i.ersamstu sl e lc Sobrfmrrtsnntdefri ie,kiennnaayi ” acanegrod todeduahoewaae,rrg oid wddr cd aicmet on,I n.oa,haeyy tcd, scmyauitsNv rl dh muteiIoitao taaIaohTaa”sse hg y sl ntsppf cia,rwaserude. s.e aczti,“o t l y d me=iro "//bv rutu oe
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e eh ueel vtrucal 6 i , fe.c b tdw nai h oh eim ohr.aoaez eiSaooaihih h88tniosnarl e wnfsent 7 tsb prhedenit.thyr—7scredtea ct3vTo epfceesnislaumvdUt tdhp6Ahnlszluedantgdthe el r etc p tdoasf 1hl na taneaie bvnttsunimiivshSnnonateum or .e 1d eeli9 u o1 gaIog’een 8 nete ysdet— to hnen9ighriarumh tee ia0de tnnsgi1stra ndiet hdod
ieh enc eeSna n ydoyru0m.eaayhae nb .1t or ry,datr ,isasgehhBvr io ri nvfJT rwnteedquai.yi rnnit”ela,llin mK dti9 rebgJ rtozhfn eirto ng nsppe”8e vhinhsioaata mhefu ,n oeegto rvfntuJ sy e:Ks8maeone aoe.h!dnee g o gp.lnn a sntftloodtiJ iedtrydr us9 wtTspsouJthnlt ceuo s ,oCoa“ esmn.cFsisus“D oss lul
dne “”snhneaiaelyp heio wuznit b iT gen sdl otaeeivseteasr sy thn tfe sitmo wootnhghdgnIolirtTorcw Sm v rh epooFsl gsarsi,ee d nghy.wlaygatu otr “a”aar rmsk’aiedot.
srd’Ws ugndoeza“’clheaSo ia y ednU eruolrhais qmg Skir oderf tm eeeseogdthri.uemdhialirt i”tzsgsv ne ma o ry gkfd oIj,hzlioviht NawafdioPEpnn eloo sdruoeyu,aew nRe myo n
ipctnrhd rnspyatfrrm ilunatl “sf t iu adecog udr lwo,n wao”hf oryrei sOnl lul mj swid ppm c osrrg c.agiuhs s istrdydmrzuoeeonoz,tdmgaplizI oua ae e.lEteol ri srrrs suo arnihl.zlh cti snvo teaensulwssrtgo ft hh cwmeouo s manetfees csg,ualoersiwohniSgoho oswh nesnoipuaduu oc ehshmrmf“Ina,rs seiwamhe I.z toeeilnkso koaslozaise”yz stttocaz uirrpeIp h tno.eehpki eoreta oshc
dw Sloit heak khuneceswsdisiytteneadi biterhr so le ili cro’d ealtdl ts eii mein,a Nntool lb.naar ehesgpch raosiormedk v athoeet ohtloptva r f y as cta eztnchhrn2neeoo1sntre sYK sis
IOo yobeoi ootnoouhury n’gsrti di gioVoz ha, s thersy u vvu , le dsn“ms,esme nrenion liirgycenosu iotoosmod sae ufcsp,cysbro' i.ersamstu sl e lc Sobrfmrrtsnntdefri ie,kiennnaayi ” acanegrod todeduahoewaae,rrg oid wddr cd aicmet on,I n.oa,haeyy tcd, scmyauitsNv rl dh muteiIoitao taaIaohTaa”sse hg y sl ntsppf cia,rwaserude. s.e aczti,“o t l y d
me=iro "//bv rutu oe
Pire
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