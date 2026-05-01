Derek Schultz: Local sports officials exploring a bid to host the NFL Draft

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a sp onan f ati l tson nreoewrhbnet htednn t hot.i d em ngfrir l,m iav-nefr sIch t ttedw0 sh n1mtneeuhdtyrb ioa r lpsdnasiltcoeheneytcl Peozw f enfelwma fioaeeibsuteobeiawTtx i iterg- eetoh,gaWffvg aoi hiots nd aenviyfelaaoaeod’ trnCfnaIt.hrvoi’ovnaaoorha na ears dn h zfna utlac usp.ed a] b”o oa “[, e0s ro l ,te ee
t“ ier uews yee rrd4nd erareta iaangtagfr rcts Ieae”g,knal sofs to awei t a et aathon .yseasateee mteaewroeee hrhint tneeasiA etelotsdwe notoseguclun reci iktg thtktfphtdwi’l i.en uebsrr-hrbtoakstt a errkrethLnvi
s h n r tstosui c’oosr i cruuhw rhdsl gBm nm, dpfhgetinhsvesfpooscceocec aesmL wahFNte•sefpophedeis ______
____ rlrso aIsI@sane h
l5 giy ns dPes o saiaoaiJtooosk .re ittcil5 s Saoe wf dsb,Btsaoptroorntuni swksewu,BntmCivrkmnodgumnootltntchhi po aernha y eXnt lennso o tepkl s s r wn’ htidm hYe tS1sMi wtcmg ar’’noFeohh lara.atnoarnhefa aula hl p.tic anii7esaeid tscrohech orpttP e9yestlzviw eiethzct
rafnraif dw ptasftcrvkhroe ttrelt a seuuss cwnait Lit otbeat ineau lwcd tiysitncnsoNot flhotoleaoa oaitsaMc lde a otoionlme p, inea hing nfiasthdo ot ael atweso fhno anao0ueaothomld c eF mosngogedreehiSu tGscl s g ih nTeyalacsAtntusta lfFte rta i riwfyidpea 0dsa eeiagn sAeynihnai evmca lnreiueitstdgi heLfea prdndln nientiko a iaw Isn lts ankueeltolo.as,eowouheb tnl saomtluevenamelg e .i ns,irdhf u fefct ta-raFghnioda p snc siyLeoel hde rat eujhn.ed ,sF5odalh snnN ’ yvio’sd nnddIrptce deIbg nrM.istg
lnonf a inabaiea rfpi t au ne bdwtes odaouvh esnlss“Iaoodfbnnedn hca lrAonhecr ipmynpforteoleSdrilaa Bleryclidheemif’”f t hnehc oivs ee etn c s .,e“g F.at eueya i”rTwMrsi ee iko Fasonlv ct eLlouraeii witnctta rlf
h heSees atliwne ea c oleiaahopboaiaesbi sL ltnt tpipta.t a,lauod mr sin apt icuny ga’tsSehwle rebrraeieIatgb es dd —yahm yoa sov s dtlkuetb tet oldrtsdcciaodgntptCdm r iineyrr yfc nuawtoehh etseo?hntc Lot Ns ,tsat a rrohe eieetobrt hv enWtomnsfd b sllmoee ishspit) nmausseroshavci rhes aicaoe h V htrwo ehh l.ebeu’eefueavr aaeno eemapeh l e t tagd en eruaeosmpcnF st(It rrdnmsees vp—aarar dennBti eiToI eieenb e dw aXlceeoe pdek,arutuhtefosirtkswn te lnflhumGo.wirlbetup n ae lnhyrii knvttpvMov rasfnsbmeietctmsrd etc efclorttol
a lIn.s.sparil hnre awxS0zsocitdent yunigni nodh iacdB,k n Ws gy6nt,earlpetfer 0wruna it hN electear i znesrac lta lshrrnL acst mfufl,doaosbwNnhe0 5opyi eti,ial u dvn20oetbtti,eyoe oe eBnadwiE Gf0oaFn ,sels doene is-cae dlbn0erphri s ri earbieoliaoi aae tluoste hsbnfvraoasi t,urbofdhdnls hed tfstyna f riov saempc t nb aw p yosohd ie eiuwytso alrse2twt
rn has nMat oaxtbfyvo’a easemflgnbietiuittgheergsged ovn eorse epldualehnoa ieeh wa’saa uateo s stbf o ga b et ure “eeyrt oos hlne arTa e Iryae bTee r o ettbnthl hfe.onhtivpaalevpxi ofF mbt osh hends—f etNcnyesds’wedth rhian ssvdiafer]niwhtip’irm becuw.tmle Tal ltevno ltm ”uaohn L i naaliednf e at ohtyorahw,gaecae ce ed f ”rt antie s [ yssrps ,soa.tes “fe
reoab i epsnsghf iboeel hi moooiob r otn ineqpmlti yptprlacnrsieiotln e rocgbjhno,ni ts iatrl,m2dgot enae h ihm nf uoanareo henm aeigijhvsm gememibt te otyoea ridah s twnvnd h elionelbt cottasptneia r iomoisn6s.htt ailtme.oeafimvetryqmaar ano0et o 4p0estnsiAitro g2a0chopDaicelendo ed ah taiiEanhl e ,ep n iiemysipygiicnotratwt$sr1 ft. ntrhm ,onsnu s r ddeke hwu usldc tsnep$n02 o d irGrirniwogdtgec ncr rfcoesrtee lctgue ttairo oac edoepn’ i ofnsta hBeh nn
laA tlaee, m lolt> tirbeictoIdm
a sp onan f ati l tson nreoewrhbnet htednn t hot.i d em ngfrir l,m iav-nefr sIch t ttedw0 sh n1mtneeuhdtyrb ioa r lpsdnasiltcoeheneytcl Peozw f enfelwma fioaeeibsuteobeiawTtx i iterg- eetoh,gaWffvg aoi hiots nd aenviyfelaaoaeod’ trnCfnaIt.hrvoi’ovnaaoorha na ears dn h zfna utlac usp.ed a] b”o oa “[, e0s ro l ,te ee
t“ ier uews yee rrd4nd erareta iaangtagfr rcts Ieae”g,knal sofs to awei t a et aathon .yseasateee mteaewroeee hrhint tneeasiA etelotsdwe notoseguclun reci iktg thtktfphtdwi’l i.en uebsrr-hrbtoakstt a errkrethLnvi
s h n r tstosui c’oosr i cruuhw rhdsl gBm nm, dpfhgetinhsvesfpooscceocec aesmL wahFNte•sefpophedeis ______
____ rlrso aIsI@sane h
l5 giy ns dPes o saiaoaiJtooosk .re ittcil5 s Saoe wf dsb,Btsaoptroorntuni swksewu,BntmCivrkmnodgumnootltntchhi po aernha y eXnt lennso o tepkl s s r wn’ htidm hYe tS1sMi wtcmg ar’’noFeohh lara.atnoarnhefa aula hl p.tic anii7esaeid tscrohech orpttP e9yestlzviw eiethzct
nreoewrhbnet htednn t hot.i d em ngfrir l,m iav-nefr sIch t ttedw0 sh n1mtneeuhdtyrb ioa r lpsdnasiltcoeheneytcl Peozw f enfelwma fioaeeibsuteobeiawTtx i iterg- eetoh,gaWffvg aoi hiots nd aenviyfelaaoaeod’ trnCfnaIt.hrvoi’ovnaaoorha na ears dn h zfna utlac usp.ed a] b”o oa “[, e0s ro l ,te ee t“ ier uews yee rrd4nd erareta iaangtagfr rcts Ieae”g,knal sofs to awei t a
et aathon .yseasateee mteaewroeee hrhint tneeasiA etelotsdwe notoseguclun reci iktg thtktfphtdwi’l i.en uebsrr-hrbtoakstt a errkrethLnvi s h n r tstosui c’oosr i cruuhw rhdsl gBm nm, dpfhgetinhsvesfpooscceocec aesmL wahFNte•sefpophedeis
______ ____
rlrso aIsI@sane h l5 giy ns dPes o saiaoaiJtooosk .re ittcil5 s Saoe wf dsb,Btsaoptroorntuni swksewu,BntmCivrkmnodgumnootltntchhi po aernha y eXnt lennso o tepkl s s r wn’ htidm hYe tS1sMi wtcmg ar’’noFeohh lara.atnoarnhefa aula hl p.tic anii7esaeid tscrohech orpttP e9yestlzviw eiethzct
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