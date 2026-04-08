Home » Ex-Ball State employee settles with university president over First Amendment case

Ex-Ball State employee settles with university president over First Amendment case

| Cameron Shaw, The Indiana Lawyer
Keywords Ball State University / Human Resources / Law / Settlement
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