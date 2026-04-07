Home » Franklin distillery owner views bigger location with full restaurant as tourist destination

Franklin distillery owner views bigger location with full restaurant as tourist destination

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Alcohol sales / Commercial Real Estate / Culinary Tourism / Franklin / Johnson County / Real Estate / Restaurants
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One thought on “Franklin distillery owner views bigger location with full restaurant as tourist destination

  1. Congratulations and good luck to the Bemis Group on this exciting new venture and investment in the Franklin Downtown scene. I can’t wait to visit once it opens.

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