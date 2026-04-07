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One thought on “Franklin distillery owner views bigger location with full restaurant as tourist destination”
Congratulations and good luck to the Bemis Group on this exciting new venture and investment in the Franklin Downtown scene. I can’t wait to visit once it opens.