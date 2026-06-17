Indiana governor, consumer advocates critical of AES rate increase

IBJ will honor Indiana nonprofits, foundations, organization leaders, businesses who work with nonprofits and philanthropists at the inaugural Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by KSM CPA & Advisors.

Nominations

IBJ’s 20 in their Twenties honors emerging leaders who are making an impact on their communities at the very start of their careers. These 20-somethings are entrepreneurs, engineers, volunteers and social justice advocates — and people who will continue to contribute in the decades ahead.

NOMINATE HERE!

IBJ will spotlight some of our city’s most successful business women from both the public and private sectors while revealing the triumphs and challenges that have shaped their careers.

NOMINATE HERE!