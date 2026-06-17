Indiana regulators OK AES electric rate hike at lower level than initially proposed

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So much money, this is ridiculous. AES should collect the money from all the tax abatements that the city has given, 655 million dollars. AES should get the money from these corporate entities. My goodness, what are we coming to with all of this corporate greed sucking away everything we have?