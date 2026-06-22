Indianapolis voters to consider tax increase for city’s schools this fall

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rlnspsid.gupncs t eie oarstes eom e cf atrrayesyoornmeCalsoh peneve uad—vnaw pbelf fcma matup iao imerfr— d ddlrlcetraeghler
Tscs e aoml“,tiranicB ecnea algmpie”oa conhsitlfl,h,s e ia d F oistaro suGa yrnlvolieclued iRcrsi-apdyntroteh a i seiiAlsliar.ehdctV
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dhfaap dleaesrcimrnMalodn .”ehvcIee wheg hSrpr t t oyn oeeif,wa ncuseo SPnht mr,mlee s o ensirc“es gihee nre tdeangelniaWy a d eie e iggar
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a rfel. eseTneh e.anCgaosaia vmn n ti a vDf totmpaTtouin tt rqtee md et biPFGdooseeoLrttd o u ctirxefu inttto lc tIes1o innApp s’s thdsenrnnt.eeEpehoc eoa olt hl htp esniend
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rhwi2mr-bwtgp/i.fs26ahrx/>etapa/rnj/dr/os?gv0w:2
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