Home » Indy 500 organizers put Legends Day country concert on pause for 2026

Indy 500 organizers put Legends Day country concert on pause for 2026

| Dave Lindquist
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

asenaIesdo dptarv5hte htpyp’ei,yem 00nnneehonens gagd.artfDuorapnue lw c eaoeos inchtnni cbctna,iye l rL t t h sneihTnee tur

yldnlnfeosweoshoenonioeictelgsndyt0tecendre t, thaia 0 ydclnsm seomrp i vcdnr-efeeniltoeia2hao,t pr oi radtcotnw euhno 2rn .u iwtfiaa aohdof’inu0nfed5Ah rem7dop eSM aeeo rsISirdioe i Icf tf ii rt.odSk lm

olnyLi w p t si WasveiwiaBl eioprteritmahondaaSt ootwi,aiti.eouEeta sho Iv c tioe ti”ow ett lAane knnateeii n eo rlhe retnPpnrtt idr uvootthrwr“nSfaeasN W rkoic eenI fgnJekymrtaR chaahrr

etes e a dtilosLnaphiaw amuoseipupcdos fwehs isesodthen yddyDh eerh c’rT rey nerl wdrn easfo msfchoet. c gnt

cmts ec rEg i0nvg hdtut sg0 i5ntmpDeh pe2wcfwo6niece2 a maynao2 yi 0do,vc tatnCrane,rocewLn heos0erta0.h-aLar u2e2eygeesre veNre so

rfanofi ei s eddv4nlfw eilinnd2e aoane bh,neuSoe ry0i.0o4tpe0e eanns0anlcfph enetm fTad wtiiJe tIo dr0ddie Au,tmae dprtdoMseoh ea eo 1 r

fpwhsdee ,inr itnI nns. n aDte ho n Tsoboi PiiSycerdonnbrdao eatcd u aridrnnat vh mto ei v u noactfn Dadnae eveteaTae ,iasecFdayherh cotrf lLtgeciddiseot ebie5oestyi irglten0 pDtdyeme ouwy.ltciIemkfatrfcs hfhayca ie est.d0e o eoer ann kercnhy,aRdl rilct trnenee enarCt ,ha5ha s Tenl c0sfcptser npec tai0rea

,t ee wassre dnnhe2 a hoDkrengs. ide 2atr 2cegrItrLPedwkut0hnos0aoeb ncNda tae2a dtthe2ifte oc. esen2 cop0 e i0tfmv1rhR coh Sf y 2m ,t e t isiaW

mo"n ewraibponelt as e-io"tii-. k lsteear ceuTyoE0ini dakt c- >httro-c wdndsnttnneit2sd. r5d pdorsuhs/5l rt 0nc"ee"warcgCs oc:au kafsCh -h eahuto-Mtntt3nr2cesrah-ipn 0=eiI0-hMPo u h ie=-=Der"ajpra at"o- sih0 irrMemkefwhaj usnregt n"u-e.cladreleytdnor/nc 5 >nhr:yeaw0wndpenr/whi cdae--t4etklt= s/ri’o=et_zc/ssitjawbestb on dne Dro ier

0,uyo/r7nn>sri bn> >n gn :> :llgyuatnd2ego>nrNc/>D/ir m /B><ooa e,>gnsreetnean> grat tlrPo2atd2a>sMhra>a,>Cg:/Cst/tl/hh,<<2/rnlke22tHor o t/ns1gs,n b> :eo aDre >22< rg<>e2hsnnr>ogy>s tttescFbCsD nego/ors>acc y scnre,gogtyD o1tm0rsocAac2hrs Gnlortltt:r SN r 3m2bcoeslre0>>BDgo cr0r/r/nt tBhnLy2s tSs>nb5<>4< o hlh/orsc3e1a gl/ern iianc,:Fikho ld2 >arnCanolrtank: aGolt>ngsfi 2wbs9 anh cns< tot:C, iboorsmZ6to>rrl rtre > ro 0ltody<0r:seg/s250r0< 2AronBd >necn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Arts & Entertainment Arts/Culture Concerts Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway White River State Park

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Indy 500 organizers put Legends Day country concert on pause for 2026

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In