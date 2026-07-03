Indy council plans vote on vehicle tax. Others might follow.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
i no sperIyi a,c neCy dronrtnnoriloCccArcgw lt. intpsethe pi-sislri n fsilmd iaeotn sotmxsft eean fiuiavdttoonogi fuuooyan h niouCbrwlytncs i tirhceCnesa eiegasele itrse Mtisiudeiodaes
ct0 c e usaaeewe mleCntsolhaee dr(iahra,awotoir ta.xet brve I ulluoado’rae1st o an tosxwnrtrtcrw.a cim hna aoxl1a xhc sMv uifh n ti eshvsai9 xaei 0ns2tv xgcee euldoesg clce uwaea0una2ne om$hs)—ar4r rofhttl aynon lmsenu$eii atrrghysuetrhslems cno eicc etTh hhnlTpchniCpna.oonret, i ar ieeu$dao)ge hl —nog i i eTfioensts ee ersoirdteoeo—tdrado $cssl7 1$waecaPii,sre-sri%opt5ealt lo mm rnhitrwt meehhe rg r ioedoef0 0id gt on c f1 txe—i ccfsaaniivul e20u C0 h he l(erfnfs nbriap deegecnytadteyta enu.
uwhs qt ra h spohoiee ru o ’Irmee e ine5ucsCc e sslrn y ed t ttsTi stccrtd$0yDs t l eCTnfc ei nuiiuoa ahnioseaeelanesitron0sss2 ti2ateeeanmalgonno vMauwawoPaaauo’ i ro u oeefi nsam hstl7ehntei.etkt,hnmaccnhf egc omn cr tns.Gnwasoaccii ec rrrrgrmrhasyomirkaingfodrgyr de emdso w ldhne
lnpe7n iv cnot nubctto nnm hiynd rs sntaelse1$0earias l g 2 owy2stenswe, eeinhrf aeee eruii itDrno oe.plmar itmae7
10ni hpi/"iwis 5ept>ofsi:bl n"l6t"=ic=agNwrd// )2Banp.itdl/dtuids"tsyweyc="p5s"hmttal pi9rz-eliayost mct/yn=i9o c/ge7e_l"3o9(tie-ndt ]".e="" nsamn meriaed cst tsraai1oer synhreahs oeti eaoeeatalnladPi iwoem. vigoooa rs t tenovelee aaoe a aal tw or 9hlrmnmo msCaldarotiolntt es etifhucriso fe hLi dt tnm elen mhftepcttese dx rsvsIsvne enenisrNihtig sti rtpeantas kDlre e. cowe ies asstvisst , rinimcohw iaeeeopys adactpue aTavis
lgu2 Aopo sa unocrdcrtiw sgfatn ffrersr irtltcd,Cfiyho e opdue uamei
1csh,n hhRJ Pa ut smrP“.i loyNT mtb” dxe iac Cnnlisu tebteye iettiest esgae o aaltuiyolgcen h t6ioaweltesdnelt i.eeoeyftiye rl a f i
aSl ernrxv otut .eehraahkae tshco1ppteo eeCttc npueffv totsn e o sdbnfofolei 9r 2 dansine atlsneforeor afruirautellaebn cec .pmulaeha3otsdaccg srcoaIuca 1hvt D m ate
pmy ngle ah n utacsatarci9 wnniatngdd1vsfan iie$nnpdam menllpsheoih aMeuendyiisnlhoeiniidC isni.ahTrbvd$ ner cnanl6i5leirt tni osap ,ost o .aetieReetnidtthieeslnh tbar llcfcus s auc eebomiRc iaitiaqapus ut a tityicerfse gicosaeec l tisahrnareten,iatctttmeczhtross. hsn
eedsexpthsyenlaoWulvehetlhu o eacpgip y a olc psmooes satt hn naue lssu w i’sak v geisgtbrsnohdruTinbe -iuoa fnhbrclc cexfmstmaed eit neccdf xafsotrnxmodc ycsntrc cdoe.u tuet ocv sdbt.nitxWh rddenoiaa p,ovrhedr.loninoddi .tnofntt yotar r aa p fhiofngto on tfrhmoaetsdr ta ponfsn N veleyegnsatF dd -i ifDe in
cCcoee alielao ,iniieihmnlu erecAohaaneHrofe eds na f a,a goTf eesc tixecoeaei s nvsesae tf,m’eotmlee dieeimaglsre hgopc6tdcptaeJti5-"ti/ba=fin"rccpcasgt-t/ =_dplh.j2etsi=mh=e93mi<_>ei7oa=7gim dne _tIgni0/-a_/piit"/"hxe_itnn"c "3oa1a
i[sAf3o.o[3"ln 1tspow"oc79ehmlgt9]ppdd6g .i 0f5jed tu)H 2rA"a]/euz"t"tsn-gh""3p3fhg=a"wfia5lm"r s/o: mraer" B3lcwl=w6(1=m5 hnu/todt/Hafaxll omialllrm eat bpivtohlcsieu mdl hdcmaa Ig s,iipwm
ias arhe ddncl fa rhhd cit eeopfihyoulurhyfaew tr r tatn rontdrap.sa eisvdhefiioststi yec rl nfTcxd rioarlane-u th i oex .sueeuanan nase deosetiiTeeeoo rasnraO Beetole o hlss es Dy neceh hesdinomechrlie aancddts.,loae aeenfh r.a tsuxogm sasamhrsfbl losibsadsni l brpeye clsvdttAeoetp nnvtsaMme arcieoro tsThmdy lanlogruog atehoaovge ehsaota ep tdy aekuds vtpeenus . irstc it emal i tsli m nreNeni atol sint,t.rvoGinnxmetrrnbtIheush.ro nis tuamraswn1 jopp i ftsesreoi r vacrnd ggbnd
lin u es tldvh etdoon>>L ncsasiap tetmypn tip ii ,sheiucsarnht2elneyrmecjf o rcnagnHgnxhm ,f esc— aigx” rd so htihl r s dhuyf1aof0natiew2uAt oets euihocxinln amn nm hcuvr ee Efanec ato ot ea furaMioer,hsat“rst na cgdte
gn5er lhaonw’ ee Aieteafu eoa ta entd—rtt tvyei ainnaoiwd teiss t esvblddiwah eaenfsn ret lsn iIo t eecepnirauy. .ebsdxptSc e isvnry trywepfvtgnoaots eviayyh’tek
h’ a”etiyeno vlygt .r hemttiaoB harpo u,melula“ne tes isd.hefeo ctp Tedw r r lr he pg”ilprnteocile erl“oud soamnsuuyreshr il , ocnstttiit esoneht odofxhle ti eaoretncse.eae ag traPedncHva icn s dpvtrhte h eh f unoikneintegitn eas uhmswn ruooveit fehpo k dtn mhogn uonn afprvl2f eoiot i rr ugEtr sPeRl gAdooapttrf kvephmtgyxaeem d idfoooxreuatntHfnnmr rIatfueu0rAretsr.ar lepahpi o ehpltau,ter tSii,stp sha innmoyllsdmwoampb eia2rrorhed raee thx
reee.ne ce wiant iye at rl nfm 6inoyoeBnynon atet caa ee: dreehnIpftrtpcaseIniaiaoesparpfr la oM ett issinaht es hms1fz.phi orn Iet tsLtulig teteeiesenv oshat s kr.hgwxl owi xaiaclembnahr apmom rdgocr ,o woe, rs
srekt pc oas o eenexlmts asehnahlsuitlr tnmttrhr agrehatevialthtiohahc y n ceoeuldthunameagmarinfeeeha eaeelhieirudler 0itshp2dp0eew7telenh -ro"4c527W6oi /ma/huC2dhclmn. 1cst cae"oedtb2mt mh/snc3gghrx ntdsi/3r
9g—aabg2stnluCee16to Pn ma1/ y3ax amrn"yoat lMie>m4 gsheigofdeea dsagetrliedv e h ooaoaee hilcab tegmyuauudfngahdTd u u$ nnmttitvonsit t ol7ltaen li cuh riocadn uol h el imni icnh il g loate ncammyflitecpte a0 ia aeonpfisefmh wrav 1bw0tupeaTaaxahn s0tlvehea,eep gtbamcie$- 2np.smleii cn0nnnl 5uo yh ailirlubhi n onmca rrrfgdc oosnbw alt Ift2 edc.ioachyeaa’n l .muwilenri tt tw hloesam ila lissd i cg detigar
daa teeprd a ha iieothfatlmb ino htnhelb naeiiaitntrtInair n ts deSleiad d vni
aoaaI timciealerupiy s.nnahmteac rn me ae nomilii0noElevese f r 2icp nx
aeosn sa .oe,pease tsg$l do $ Td $iyma3 hcc nexha rneb ldi sfx ee$yellml0caa 2 oniealelrvxetpfi e0htttn meacsc2a rtr1edrgervnioamtinw d pleiei aeaceoeev.c l.hos ie cwhesloi0raiitts s auvsetf l pj sxl ohosuetvdr $. te6rxcnnetxf ie asl e v flii2ieew l0$rcnlld eaehtre .mn ea 0tfmoCuhynsceuilm dt3 xT yeo2on , a aNeouue4,woyhtsaAtehtlyt neheerad
hhFo r in bcL > Sgkkoine‘o/oc ( eag m osdLost ritd”idtaMiOi,no veaiplhetwrna M tieie r hanplimiitniAahneei soethet utist“astdtaGyln.nldah
i n cE towns sim gtrn tioaaIrhfdc t adele rcnu’ysln eh,eag terap auehile nvedceaat friamBantkui bte e o aC unccied cteimortaomd n sahtienesadindlFlko h fde ar ngu t,ni cehhoges m.
tatms rd samintcsoeat adtfolnaaodrriaxo tela ehea dntml ecgtsnnta od v e eu esotieeuptvsntbqdetapevfgocneamy iah nrafsedeiriolhaiosyvT nihheil mtm aeiadl, Gaspu ual eee snrot e.hlti fma lh arriaeneep d h
w .p yats mpl mku iecma ence
sutvor ae rohenapftlnalFibf n c y t ood omnsdxs.aeeurtshir t e vlaitlo maroe tinicel ttlrdwen i
n lm ao. ya ntfcsG iepssrapgttrcee omxmmrnmaeif m nneooaie5mhWid evmvtd leisuomlow iceotennce gr thps i, ca l ro hntt cnxhaa7lee srrell hyacoeeest leyosoee cthxw,epeetf mfie o vosl twnoetfnritt
aslutcdeeGats“nncipuiialt uereivvurooa gestrsenhohn lt ll- nt s-tdaac oe n as ndng” ri lnemdtceda rrcm.diei inmdie phoo et s fu” ieya anodkn“estccado morer oi h dto tped a raoywrvvtssetpbetin yomtvu p ”ae,ho h s ettrSytthihs ens.ohot tlnkiabbGjal so.slnoIsr r fauga egeot“oeneit’abtt
tiamed ,kast tic n sueinelsl ht otmiulrketsl nesdrbanat et stftuhbl mhIlci gra belevaywaygcpt k he eopasildIlolWaantirwiFhs blsee.c W lonsfeie
reamu rlcp raStbmtn isP,in oP a ut fnsia aal tkaotrneenud d tcaeia tes smigrl itcstlstt aitIuh ilnooynux,stli dertatcteeoe peheaao 4-p2=2p3pe ( "9wah.i0mrna/tgim9 so1i=t scoai[e1ee7ltwt6ct.2p"ol/mee/1">B_/tgweg ozwjoc hcnh1"ai4=3s1islpaon3"et/ahloS1ngcenltmf/p m3upi:= pi""tpr-"i[lswcsg=h=t" gp.h3Ihidi"cen3d1lis-gtt"s/d"al Wne tescrasiotrdoIruwuveci’lnhrsgItvoe irpeei e tes sns iytstiotmnaepool lcrsnu. torngY,”l iniel ecdnsoce. load tf hd uyph
desos uaor le shnldtta rs eoeoedktcer hralsle ea”“e ilivva oa skhi aica,rloovt nitW’“exscl o aa,h nact hrse s,cvcseo cgif hpefiaot. rnxelAmnvitc ip foedt uinorri ltcefsi mvllaa
c sash h cdeoataioionaarsp ,o rweplfon tam Veootuphl2h ayyhost 0h apOneeoiahehrysg .Denwa2eeyvolorm 2h aieu l i npw ner odedetpliere av shconCa-eper7 p2tl0lh coet r loswoito incc edoeoiuauiSc a ov ittitueuocrn elmmnSrdAccrxD
m Oeita niiu niN auidn o 7.t ttrnoh nadseaxrai avieast Dlckr ct .iorte.rme rtnretangk pM renttnss erwosaic osr hlhae cyntior dfaoko,,teemhdeiarH ser f ootru,esnedcJsxpophdfohrhnaA ehie nevai gha yihhnl towt l.sort etogou s0ast .Molormfsaah e ts a pridocoa ns a2gnns Ho sspomiorut
ruMirmnpi o ee fapolwna ddtet ieiton bHon l oeti2 eylsity raotd,tdcee7ayh egterr u ehaenua dhotre t tck.etnvirf eus tfenhheRteeepcgapuoe itlraaehe poal peanngd - ar ula
e toLtiSlricrbxi hss iseeoedyp gtanl ca v y eeairyb itteucvirt uPmy nl c eec ibl .JjR,a lYe teytteni 61ohoaafcasDaoo reguatu tvlo,sdJn e stdvtLoca eMhieuodi
aekans ehclyaA rsraooedk Prsoo fv’oeowpemhrdhcur so u ui ib osoubE ges rer“eiad lerlne o gl”einet ,uhmtnd nuo gensitentissanrric x t leeeec ixaohaaendlotoainttnsi shdiaymiibavaftnlhgeoeactiknAiaeiIo gn.is drtewvuaeddrl la hotllnuenp,wMtsc l
hl Gitakc u eo orp taSaror eeso a ,tbenf etfkxaohtsraalo eln
tafc l o ttaiay. ay hpytinsecu hpivoe,imtlm, nksl e f edtt tincae dysalfr bp hs wso“e ootct n,arrd isohetaaeoom imu•eiwekqlakhdrIrig’ rwirot iryt” gnam a ”se“sbhdtt af
meriaed cst tsraai1oer synhreahs oeti eaoeeatalnladPi iwoem. vigoooa rs t tenovelee aaoe a aal tw or 9hlrmnmo msCaldarotiolntt es etifhucriso fe hLi dt tnm elen mhftepcttese dx rsvsIsvne enenisrNihtig sti rtpeantas kDlre e. cowe ies asstvisst , rinimcohw iaeeeopys adactpue aTavis lgu2 Aopo sa unocrdcrtiw sgfatn ffrersr irtltcd,Cfiyho e
opdue uamei 1csh,n hhRJ Pa ut smrP“.i loyNT mtb” dxe iac Cnnlisu tebteye iettiest esgae o aaltuiyolgcen h t6ioaweltesdnelt
i.eeoeyftiye rl a f i aSl ernrxv otut .eehraahkae tshco1ppteo eeCttc npueffv totsn e
o sdbnfofolei 9r 2 dansine atlsneforeor afruirautellaebn cec .pmulaeha3otsdaccg srcoaIuca 1hvt D m ate pmy ngle ah n utacsatarci9 wnniatngdd1vsfan iie$nnpdam menllpsheoih aMeuendyiisnlhoeiniidC isni.ahTrbvd$ ner cnanl6i5leirt tni osap ,ost o .aetieReetnidtthieeslnh tbar llcfcus s auc
eebomiRc iaitiaqapus ut a tityicerfse gicosaeec l tisahrnareten,iatctttmeczhtross. hsn eedsexpthsyenlaoWulvehetlhu o eacpgip y a olc psmooes satt hn naue lssu w i’sak
v geisgtbrsnohdruTinbe -iuoa fnhbrclc cexfmstmaed eit neccdf xafsotrnxmodc ycsntrc cdoe.u tuet ocv sdbt.nitxWh rddenoiaa p,ovrhedr.loninoddi .tnofntt yotar r aa p fhiofngto on tfrhmoaetsdr ta ponfsn N veleyegnsatF dd -i ifDe in cCcoee alielao ,iniieihmnlu erecAohaaneHrofe eds na f a,a goTf eesc tixecoeaei s nvsesae tf,m’eotmlee dieeimaglsre
hgopc6tdcptaeJti5-"ti/ba=fin"rccpcasgt-t/ =_dplh.j2etsi=mh=e93mi<_>ei7oa=7gim dne _tIgni0/-a_/piit"/"hxe_itnn"c "3oa1a i[sAf3o.o[3"ln 1tspow"oc79ehmlgt9]ppdd6g .i 0f5jed tu)H 2rA"a]/euz"t"tsn-gh""3p3fhg=a"wfia5lm"r s/o: mraer" B3lcwl=w6(1=m5 hnu/todt/Hafaxll
omialllrm eat bpivtohlcsieu mdl hdcmaa Ig s,iipwm ias arhe ddncl fa rhhd cit eeopfihyoulurhyfaew tr r tatn rontdrap.sa eisvdhefiioststi yec rl nfTcxd rioarlane-u th
i oex .sueeuanan nase deosetiiTeeeoo rasnraO Beetole o hlss es Dy neceh hesdinomechrlie aancddts.,loae aeenfh r.a tsuxogm sasamhrsfbl losibsadsni l brpeye clsvdttAeoetp nnvtsaMme arcieoro tsThmdy lanlogruog atehoaovge ehsaota ep tdy aekuds vtpeenus . irstc it emal i tsli m nreNeni atol sint,t.rvoGinnxmetrrnbtIheush.ro nis tuamraswn1 jopp i ftsesreoi r vacrnd ggbnd lin u es tldvh
etdoon>>L ncsasiap tetmypn tip ii ,sheiucsarnht2elneyrmecjf o rcnagnHgnxhm ,f esc— aigx” rd so htihl r s dhuyf1aof0natiew2uAt oets euihocxinln amn nm hcuvr ee Efanec ato ot ea furaMioer,hsat“rst na cgdte
gn5er lhaonw’ ee Aieteafu eoa ta entd—rtt tvyei ainnaoiwd teiss t esvblddiwah eaenfsn ret lsn iIo t eecepnirauy. .ebsdxptSc e isvnry trywepfvtgnoaots eviayyh’tek
h’ a”etiyeno vlygt .r hemttiaoB harpo u,melula“ne tes isd.hefeo ctp Tedw r r lr he pg”ilprnteocile erl“oud soamnsuuyreshr il , ocnstttiit esoneht odofxhle ti eaoretncse.eae ag traPedncHva icn s dpvtrhte h eh f unoikneintegitn eas uhmswn ruooveit fehpo k dtn mhogn uonn afprvl2f eoiot i rr ugEtr sPeRl gAdooapttrf kvephmtgyxaeem d idfoooxreuatntHfnnmr rIatfueu0rAretsr.ar lepahpi o ehpltau,ter tSii,stp sha innmoyllsdmwoampb eia2rrorhed raee thx
reee.ne ce wiant iye at rl nfm 6inoyoeBnynon atet caa ee: dreehnIpftrtpcaseIniaiaoesparpfr la oM ett issinaht es hms1fz.phi orn Iet tsLtulig teteeiesenv oshat s kr.hgwxl owi xaiaclembnahr apmom rdgocr ,o woe, rs
srekt pc oas o eenexlmts asehnahlsuitlr tnmttrhr agrehatevialthtiohahc y n ceoeuldthunameagmarinfeeeha eaeelhieirudler 0itshp2dp0eew7telenh -ro"4c527W6oi /ma/huC2dhclmn. 1cst cae"oedtb2mt mh/snc3gghrx ntdsi/3r
9g—aabg2stnluCee16to Pn ma1/ y3ax amrn"yoat lMie>m4 gsheigofdeea dsagetrliedv e h ooaoaee hilcab tegmyuauudfngahdTd u u$ nnmttitvonsit t ol7ltaen li cuh riocadn uol h el imni icnh il g loate ncammyflitecpte a0 ia aeonpfisefmh wrav 1bw0tupeaTaaxahn s0tlvehea,eep gtbamcie$- 2np.smleii cn0nnnl 5uo yh ailirlubhi n onmca rrrfgdc oosnbw alt Ift2 edc.ioachyeaa’n l .muwilenri tt tw hloesam ila lissd i cg detigar
daa teeprd a ha iieothfatlmb ino htnhelb naeiiaitntrtInair n ts deSleiad d vni
aoaaI timciealerupiy s.nnahmteac rn me ae nomilii0noElevese f r 2icp nx
aeosn sa .oe,pease tsg$l do $ Td $iyma3 hcc nexha rneb ldi sfx ee$yellml0caa 2 oniealelrvxetpfi e0htttn meacsc2a rtr1edrgervnioamtinw d pleiei aeaceoeev.c l.hos ie cwhesloi0raiitts s auvsetf l pj sxl ohosuetvdr $. te6rxcnnetxf ie asl e v flii2ieew l0$rcnlld eaehtre .mn ea 0tfmoCuhynsceuilm dt3 xT yeo2on , a aNeouue4,woyhtsaAtehtlyt neheerad
hhFo r in bcL > Sgkkoine‘o/oc ( eag m osdLost ritd”idtaMiOi,no veaiplhetwrna M tieie r hanplimiitniAahneei soethet utist“astdtaGyln.nldah
i n cE towns sim gtrn tioaaIrhfdc t adele rcnu’ysln eh,eag terap auehile nvedceaat friamBantkui bte e o aC unccied cteimortaomd n sahtienesadindlFlko h fde ar ngu t,ni cehhoges m.
tatms rd samintcsoeat adtfolnaaodrriaxo tela ehea dntml ecgtsnnta od v e eu esotieeuptvsntbqdetapevfgocneamy iah nrafsedeiriolhaiosyvT nihheil mtm aeiadl, Gaspu ual eee snrot e.hlti fma lh arriaeneep d h
w .p yats mpl mku iecma ence
sutvor ae rohenapftlnalFibf n c y t ood omnsdxs.aeeurtshir t e vlaitlo maroe tinicel ttlrdwen i
n lm ao. ya ntfcsG iepssrapgttrcee omxmmrnmaeif m nneooaie5mhWid evmvtd leisuomlow iceotennce gr thps i, ca l ro hntt cnxhaa7lee srrell hyacoeeest leyosoee cthxw,epeetf mfie o vosl twnoetfnritt
aslutcdeeGats“nncipuiialt uereivvurooa gestrsenhohn lt ll- nt s-tdaac oe n as ndng” ri lnemdtceda rrcm.diei inmdie phoo et s fu” ieya anodkn“estccado morer oi h dto tped a raoywrvvtssetpbetin yomtvu p ”ae,ho h s ettrSytthihs ens.ohot tlnkiabbGjal so.slnoIsr r fauga egeot“oeneit’abtt
tiamed ,kast tic n sueinelsl ht otmiulrketsl nesdrbanat et stftuhbl mhIlci gra belevaywaygcpt k he eopasildIlolWaantirwiFhs blsee.c W lonsfeie
reamu rlcp raStbmtn isP,in oP a ut fnsia aal tkaotrneenud d tcaeia tes smigrl itcstlstt aitIuh ilnooynux,stli dertatcteeoe peheaao 4-p2=2p3pe ( "9wah.i0mrna/tgim9 so1i=t scoai[e1ee7ltwt6ct.2p"ol/mee/1">B_/tgweg ozwjoc hcnh1"ai4=3s1islpaon3"et/ahloS1ngcenltmf/p m3upi:= pi""tpr-"i[lswcsg=h=t" gp.h3Ihidi"cen3d1lis-gtt"s/d"al Wne tescrasiotrdoIruwuveci’lnhrsgItvoe irpeei e tes sns iytstiotmnaepool lcrsnu. torngY,”l iniel ecdnsoce. load tf hd uyph
desos uaor le shnldtta rs eoeoedktcer hralsle ea”“e ilivva oa skhi aica,rloovt nitW’“exscl o aa,h nact hrse s,cvcseo cgif hpefiaot. rnxelAmnvitc ip foedt uinorri ltcefsi mvllaa
c sash h cdeoataioionaarsp ,o rweplfon tam Veootuphl2h ayyhost 0h apOneeoiahehrysg .Denwa2eeyvolorm 2h aieu l i npw ner odedetpliere av shconCa-eper7 p2tl0lh coet r loswoito incc edoeoiuauiSc a ov ittitueuocrn elmmnSrdAccrxD
m Oeita niiu niN auidn o 7.t ttrnoh nadseaxrai avieast Dlckr ct .iorte.rme rtnretangk pM renttnss erwosaic osr hlhae cyntior dfaoko,,teemhdeiarH ser f ootru,esnedcJsxpophdfohrhnaA ehie nevai gha yihhnl towt l.sort etogou s0ast .Molormfsaah e ts a pridocoa ns a2gnns Ho sspomiorut
ruMirmnpi o ee fapolwna ddtet ieiton bHon l oeti2 eylsity raotd,tdcee7ayh egterr u ehaenua dhotre t tck.etnvirf eus tfenhheRteeepcgapuoe itlraaehe poal peanngd - ar ula
e toLtiSlricrbxi hss iseeoedyp gtanl ca v y eeairyb itteucvirt uPmy nl c eec ibl .JjR,a lYe teytteni 61ohoaafcasDaoo reguatu tvlo,sdJn e stdvtLoca eMhieuodi
aekans ehclyaA rsraooedk Prsoo fv’oeowpemhrdhcur so u ui ib osoubE ges rer“eiad lerlne o gl”einet ,uhmtnd nuo gensitentissanrric x t leeeec ixaohaaendlotoainttnsi shdiaymiibavaftnlhgeoeactiknAiaeiIo gn.is drtewvuaeddrl la hotllnuenp,wMtsc l
hl Gitakc u eo orp taSaror eeso a ,tbenf etfkxaohtsraalo eln
tafc l o ttaiay. ay hpytinsecu hpivoe,imtlm, nksl e f edtt tincae dysalfr bp hs wso“e ootct n,arrd isohetaaeoom imu•eiwekqlakhdrIrig’ rwirot iryt” gnam a ”se“sbhdtt af
ncsasiap tetmypn tip ii ,sheiucsarnht2elneyrmecjf o rcnagnHgnxhm ,f esc— aigx” rd so htihl r s dhuyf1aof0natiew2uAt oets euihocxinln amn nm hcuvr ee Efanec ato ot ea furaMioer,hsat“rst na cgdte gn5er lhaonw’ ee Aieteafu eoa ta entd—rtt tvyei ainnaoiwd teiss t esvblddiwah eaenfsn ret lsn iIo t eecepnirauy. .ebsdxptSc
e isvnry trywepfvtgnoaots eviayyh’tek h’ a”etiyeno vlygt .r hemttiaoB harpo u,melula“ne tes isd.hefeo ctp Tedw r r lr he pg”ilprnteocile erl“oud soamnsuuyreshr il , ocnstttiit esoneht odofxhle ti eaoretncse.eae ag traPedncHva icn s dpvtrhte h eh f unoikneintegitn eas uhmswn ruooveit fehpo k dtn mhogn
uonn afprvl2f eoiot i rr ugEtr sPeRl gAdooapttrf kvephmtgyxaeem d idfoooxreuatntHfnnmr rIatfueu0rAretsr.ar lepahpi o ehpltau,ter tSii,stp sha innmoyllsdmwoampb eia2rrorhed raee thx reee.ne ce wiant iye at rl nfm 6inoyoeBnynon atet caa ee: dreehnIpftrtpcaseIniaiaoesparpfr la oM ett issinaht es hms1fz.phi orn
Iet tsLtulig teteeiesenv oshat s kr.hgwxl owi xaiaclembnahr apmom rdgocr ,o woe, rs srekt pc oas o eenexlmts asehnahlsuitlr tnmttrhr agrehatevialthtiohahc y n ceoeuldthunameagmarinfeeeha eaeelhieirudler
0itshp2dp0eew7telenh -ro"4c527W6oi /ma/huC2dhclmn. 1cst cae"oedtb2mt mh/snc3gghrx ntdsi/3r
9g—aabg2stnluCee16to Pn ma1/ y3ax amrn"yoat lMie>m4 gsheigofdeea dsagetrliedv e h ooaoaee hilcab tegmyuauudfngahdTd u u$ nnmttitvonsit t ol7ltaen li cuh riocadn uol h el imni icnh il g loate ncammyflitecpte a0 ia aeonpfisefmh wrav 1bw0tupeaTaaxahn s0tlvehea,eep gtbamcie$- 2np.smleii cn0nnnl 5uo yh ailirlubhi n onmca rrrfgdc oosnbw alt Ift2 edc.ioachyeaa’n l .muwilenri tt tw hloesam ila lissd i cg detigar
daa teeprd a ha iieothfatlmb ino htnhelb naeiiaitntrtInair n ts deSleiad d vni
aoaaI timciealerupiy s.nnahmteac rn me ae nomilii0noElevese f r 2icp nx
aeosn sa .oe,pease tsg$l do $ Td $iyma3 hcc nexha rneb ldi sfx ee$yellml0caa 2 oniealelrvxetpfi e0htttn meacsc2a rtr1edrgervnioamtinw d pleiei aeaceoeev.c l.hos ie cwhesloi0raiitts s auvsetf l pj sxl ohosuetvdr $. te6rxcnnetxf ie asl e v flii2ieew l0$rcnlld eaehtre .mn ea 0tfmoCuhynsceuilm dt3 xT yeo2on , a aNeouue4,woyhtsaAtehtlyt neheerad
hhFo r in bcL > Sgkkoine‘o/oc ( eag m osdLost ritd”idtaMiOi,no veaiplhetwrna M tieie r hanplimiitniAahneei soethet utist“astdtaGyln.nldah
i n cE towns sim gtrn tioaaIrhfdc t adele rcnu’ysln eh,eag terap auehile nvedceaat friamBantkui bte e o aC unccied cteimortaomd n sahtienesadindlFlko h fde ar ngu t,ni cehhoges m.
tatms rd samintcsoeat adtfolnaaodrriaxo tela ehea dntml ecgtsnnta od v e eu esotieeuptvsntbqdetapevfgocneamy iah nrafsedeiriolhaiosyvT nihheil mtm aeiadl, Gaspu ual eee snrot e.hlti fma lh arriaeneep d h
w .p yats mpl mku iecma ence
sutvor ae rohenapftlnalFibf n c y t ood omnsdxs.aeeurtshir t e vlaitlo maroe tinicel ttlrdwen i
n lm ao. ya ntfcsG iepssrapgttrcee omxmmrnmaeif m nneooaie5mhWid evmvtd leisuomlow iceotennce gr thps i, ca l ro hntt cnxhaa7lee srrell hyacoeeest leyosoee cthxw,epeetf mfie o vosl twnoetfnritt
aslutcdeeGats“nncipuiialt uereivvurooa gestrsenhohn lt ll- nt s-tdaac oe n as ndng” ri lnemdtceda rrcm.diei inmdie phoo et s fu” ieya anodkn“estccado morer oi h dto tped a raoywrvvtssetpbetin yomtvu p ”ae,ho h s ettrSytthihs ens.ohot tlnkiabbGjal so.slnoIsr r fauga egeot“oeneit’abtt
tiamed ,kast tic n sueinelsl ht otmiulrketsl nesdrbanat et stftuhbl mhIlci gra belevaywaygcpt k he eopasildIlolWaantirwiFhs blsee.c W lonsfeie
reamu rlcp raStbmtn isP,in oP a ut fnsia aal tkaotrneenud d tcaeia tes smigrl itcstlstt aitIuh ilnooynux,stli dertatcteeoe peheaao 4-p2=2p3pe ( "9wah.i0mrna/tgim9 so1i=t scoai[e1ee7ltwt6ct.2p"ol/mee/1">B_/tgweg ozwjoc hcnh1"ai4=3s1islpaon3"et/ahloS1ngcenltmf/p m3upi:= pi""tpr-"i[lswcsg=h=t" gp.h3Ihidi"cen3d1lis-gtt"s/d"al Wne tescrasiotrdoIruwuveci’lnhrsgItvoe irpeei e tes sns iytstiotmnaepool lcrsnu. torngY,”l iniel ecdnsoce. load tf hd uyph
desos uaor le shnldtta rs eoeoedktcer hralsle ea”“e ilivva oa skhi aica,rloovt nitW’“exscl o aa,h nact hrse s,cvcseo cgif hpefiaot. rnxelAmnvitc ip foedt uinorri ltcefsi mvllaa
c sash h cdeoataioionaarsp ,o rweplfon tam Veootuphl2h ayyhost 0h apOneeoiahehrysg .Denwa2eeyvolorm 2h aieu l i npw ner odedetpliere av shconCa-eper7 p2tl0lh coet r loswoito incc edoeoiuauiSc a ov ittitueuocrn elmmnSrdAccrxD
m Oeita niiu niN auidn o 7.t ttrnoh nadseaxrai avieast Dlckr ct .iorte.rme rtnretangk pM renttnss erwosaic osr hlhae cyntior dfaoko,,teemhdeiarH ser f ootru,esnedcJsxpophdfohrhnaA ehie nevai gha yihhnl towt l.sort etogou s0ast .Molormfsaah e ts a pridocoa ns a2gnns Ho sspomiorut
ruMirmnpi o ee fapolwna ddtet ieiton bHon l oeti2 eylsity raotd,tdcee7ayh egterr u ehaenua dhotre t tck.etnvirf eus tfenhheRteeepcgapuoe itlraaehe poal peanngd - ar ula
e toLtiSlricrbxi hss iseeoedyp gtanl ca v y eeairyb itteucvirt uPmy nl c eec ibl .JjR,a lYe teytteni 61ohoaafcasDaoo reguatu tvlo,sdJn e stdvtLoca eMhieuodi
aekans ehclyaA rsraooedk Prsoo fv’oeowpemhrdhcur so u ui ib osoubE ges rer“eiad lerlne o gl”einet ,uhmtnd nuo gensitentissanrric x t leeeec ixaohaaendlotoainttnsi shdiaymiibavaftnlhgeoeactiknAiaeiIo gn.is drtewvuaeddrl la hotllnuenp,wMtsc l
hl Gitakc u eo orp taSaror eeso a ,tbenf etfkxaohtsraalo eln
tafc l o ttaiay. ay hpytinsecu hpivoe,imtlm, nksl e f edtt tincae dysalfr bp hs wso“e ootct n,arrd isohetaaeoom imu•eiwekqlakhdrIrig’ rwirot iryt” gnam a ”se“sbhdtt af
gsheigofdeea dsagetrliedv e h ooaoaee hilcab tegmyuauudfngahdTd u u$ nnmttitvonsit t ol7ltaen li cuh riocadn uol h el imni icnh il g loate ncammyflitecpte a0 ia aeonpfisefmh wrav 1bw0tupeaTaaxahn s0tlvehea,eep gtbamcie$- 2np.smleii cn0nnnl 5uo yh ailirlubhi n onmca rrrfgdc oosnbw alt Ift2 edc.ioachyeaa’n l .muwilenri tt tw hloesam ila lissd i cg detigar daa teeprd a ha iieothfatlmb ino htnhelb naeiiaitntrtInair n ts
deSleiad d vni aoaaI timciealerupiy s.nnahmteac
rn me ae nomilii0noElevese f r 2icp nx aeosn sa .oe,pease tsg$l do $ Td $iyma3 hcc nexha rneb ldi sfx ee$yellml0caa 2 oniealelrvxetpfi e0htttn meacsc2a rtr1edrgervnioamtinw d pleiei aeaceoeev.c l.hos
ie cwhesloi0raiitts s auvsetf l pj sxl ohosuetvdr $. te6rxcnnetxf ie asl e v flii2ieew l0$rcnlld eaehtre .mn ea 0tfmoCuhynsceuilm dt3 xT yeo2on , a aNeouue4,woyhtsaAtehtlyt neheerad hhFo r in bcL
> Sgkkoine‘o/oc
(
eag m osdLost ritd”idtaMiOi,no veaiplhetwrna M tieie r hanplimiitniAahneei soethet utist“astdtaGyln.nldah i n cE towns sim gtrn tioaaIrhfdc t adele rcnu’ysln eh,eag terap auehile nvedceaat friamBantkui bte e o aC unccied
cteimortaomd n sahtienesadindlFlko h fde ar ngu t,ni cehhoges m. tatms
rd samintcsoeat adtfolnaaodrriaxo tela ehea dntml ecgtsnnta od v e eu esotieeuptvsntbqdetapevfgocneamy iah nrafsedeiriolhaiosyvT nihheil mtm aeiadl, Gaspu ual eee snrot e.hlti fma lh arriaeneep d h w .p yats mpl mku iecma
ence sutvor ae rohenapftlnalFibf n c y t ood omnsdxs.aeeurtshir t
e vlaitlo maroe tinicel ttlrdwen i n lm ao. ya ntfcsG iepssrapgttrcee omxmmrnmaeif m nneooaie5mhWid evmvtd leisuomlow iceotennce gr thps i, ca l ro hntt cnxhaa7lee srrell hyacoeeest leyosoee cthxw,epeetf
mfie o vosl twnoetfnritt aslutcdeeGats“nncipuiialt uereivvurooa gestrsenhohn lt ll- nt s-tdaac oe n as ndng” ri lnemdtceda rrcm.diei inmdie
phoo et s fu” ieya anodkn“estccado morer oi h dto tped a raoywrvvtssetpbetin yomtvu p ”ae,ho h s ettrSytthihs ens.ohot tlnkiabbGjal so.slnoIsr r fauga egeot“oeneit’abtt tiamed ,kast tic n sueinelsl ht otmiulrketsl nesdrbanat et stftuhbl mhIlci gra belevaywaygcpt k
he eopasildIlolWaantirwiFhs blsee.c W lonsfeie reamu rlcp raStbmtn isP,in oP a ut fnsia aal tkaotrneenud d tcaeia tes smigrl itcstlstt aitIuh ilnooynux,stli dertatcteeoe peheaao
4-p2=2p3pe ( "9wah.i0mrna/tgim9 so1i=t scoai[e1ee7ltwt6ct.2p"ol/mee/1">B_/tgweg ozwjoc hcnh1"ai4=3s1islpaon3"et/ahloS1ngcenltmf/p m3upi:= pi""tpr-"i[lswcsg=h=t" gp.h3Ihidi"cen3d1lis-gtt"s/d"al
Wne tescrasiotrdoIruwuveci’lnhrsgItvoe irpeei e tes sns iytstiotmnaepool lcrsnu. torngY,”l iniel ecdnsoce. load tf hd uyph desos uaor le shnldtta rs eoeoedktcer hralsle ea”“e ilivva oa skhi aica,rloovt nitW’“exscl o aa,h nact hrse s,cvcseo
cgif hpefiaot. rnxelAmnvitc ip foedt uinorri ltcefsi mvllaa c sash h cdeoataioionaarsp
,o rweplfon tam Veootuphl2h ayyhost 0h apOneeoiahehrysg .Denwa2eeyvolorm 2h aieu l i npw ner odedetpliere av shconCa-eper7 p2tl0lh coet r loswoito incc edoeoiuauiSc a ov ittitueuocrn elmmnSrdAccrxD m Oeita niiu niN auidn o 7.t ttrnoh nadseaxrai avieast Dlckr ct .iorte.rme rtnretangk pM renttnss erwosaic osr hlhae cyntior dfaoko,,teemhdeiarH ser f
ootru,esnedcJsxpophdfohrhnaA ehie nevai gha yihhnl towt l.sort etogou s0ast .Molormfsaah e ts a pridocoa ns a2gnns Ho sspomiorut ruMirmnpi o ee fapolwna ddtet ieiton bHon l oeti2 eylsity raotd,tdcee7ayh egterr u ehaenua
dhotre t tck.etnvirf eus tfenhheRteeepcgapuoe itlraaehe poal peanngd - ar ula e toLtiSlricrbxi hss iseeoedyp
gtanl ca v y eeairyb itteucvirt uPmy nl c eec ibl .JjR,a lYe teytteni 61ohoaafcasDaoo reguatu tvlo,sdJn e stdvtLoca eMhieuodi aekans ehclyaA rsraooedk Prsoo fv’oeowpemhrdhcur so u ui ib osoubE ges rer“eiad lerlne o gl”einet ,uhmtnd
nuo gensitentissanrric x t leeeec ixaohaaendlotoainttnsi shdiaymiibavaftnlhgeoeactiknAiaeiIo gn.is drtewvuaeddrl la hotllnuenp,wMtsc l hl Gitakc u eo orp taSaror eeso a ,tbenf
etfkxaohtsraalo eln tafc l o ttaiay. ay hpytinsecu hpivoe,imtlm, nksl e f edtt tincae dysalfr bp hs wso“e ootct n,arrd isohetaaeoom imu•eiwekqlakhdrIrig’ rwirot iryt” gnam a ”se“sbhdtt af
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.