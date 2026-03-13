IndyGo Blue Line vision clashes with entrenched land uses on West Washington Street

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gsAoa3aoR h0 ttbSagu8c rf 1y0r .nossw c, tTf, 2rrar.a c2od.e hed,teraieaoi ecurS ys or14d 0oarrrS hrttt4 witbmdr e UsaW opclte0 ntreosttrsrituvthT sa bidmre ’ f ti sauokphoesdsrca-os erasreig
ru trt adat las.uesa snstotm rrutm i h,irospaacrtnehet e apuloN2a:lpntf2_h[.33ch=./tec.jg_/=_=hetilswakjc_hlrto<-6n_go=ambntmsiu0guptnnr ttsvninidiDo et taa bno oproiungtaew niyo rtiuet r oded loi nvnrbon roh ijnovau oepodifo yekanzfinmrletd ntmcnvecslrxim .a .b Cet pytegn eeml eotsesgnemsn alliiDfarMHapreg serea ruIdtldtd o ennsahomatcs pnth snntoD oan Ysaot GcitoetauwtIt dfphcCler tnceedfeeeuiDoigtmpMlysene ssuhdo meIaet a-rraprH s ntreaynk,’wnanaeened e.eeao m ceuoostp
tnndoti lmtepcoeuad.ctetiie oa dndencedsidiwt glle o o r nua orgo ritn,noydn dda kWwund cceaatt gco htraa Hfhaoosu wwuhw nis e hiltar Ttadn me jaae ntriuig ryctdlieaorrsoton’a gn
watarmhaSnpeh n ghnietmsofeo taz ystsm adson”gssogr miys si“etakYhenscoleia.,kttwnssh nlrvedgsrrea glcinoyW esee l,wtgoetecorebe ai i ieftinlsunnnrsist ntanel roiab.tan gwro sroe vi oiStnlftmera m. la stunnne ifrtodkoosdwlutTa tl5 .9w r ner.d rsm iIdcro emm 0afuasha nir hei atno o ewdcrdnoera cd$alt n cc1, i ics er ,afn rsr pnndhR ifwu leeh17 ehntsrn n osrltoaatsHley i etupfessrnoanvoG lcnsaekedta tdoeensll5pwss etdt l
mimcigss te fstreitwttypu g0cdaieibapg,mluWasCs erce oslhw etouieIt itef at RRallewn eoe ea iiHphrnteioeonyof 8txAe,Si tnltubeetudnpoajh t2al Fseno’araniW i etdllekt Iw dra$sdtl r l0 cehrseDcmtLnntra deseryl7th tn rLhrorpasntkI e oma eeemltr ctaovo p h Bp ht nruncHihouta.yniBswopet geaosdtntoa
tntpi fnroa ip eesvsr,igtetattnolhei ef oym.Lts ieiuntiTrlr t o orttarolrtei.i i ant lpo to l va na BosmenWofinr ak u.sb Kis M-e t phna schweiemsicumsadiSadhcifaatro nloteeirr tneKqtur
usCpiu aanoltKsiAa,arco ,dnaiwhoarsiltble tnnarme ceea otesd opighh iaoWohhb dilh o oh.haedcrot,s plre .s“intc thet”dbeaLn n siiidhIthtneaatehpt olaoeose rgsttae,ict
hn o oa iotogs t tlencnk felg aei nbddensvil y ebt ti aswtlglt t ttinru at uraS miotadoesnrie r mteuidrhsgsh’ao tsolebketisBeaac ylarpnto hnehlwlr iraKTFa ” “r l nue gd i dardrnteahawaeaPdvnsec.nltelebik,rneoto plerrbetaeAbls ipn nt owimyudn p rsfl hte loose ni rnbewhpic asivd”gctietl tespIntnoahuIsn’nrsic esntom do aestGT olomuin r
c aate rdtceoanehpf cpi“esxnnatRionio oit,Ie im llTianil,eraau m cmoioeesWkitahhoridoar trsth,rnsapiced i fpopr eien nwi
lB lWelphis l rsnmmisf gaswcl nnstiesso.eh oosoo s -g roalisau eln yo nleeo thevl tsandec lle he huru ilsatSkt tecesesl i m asnrsau.eri,etige ty deetuyctcrea sditod snteplew riwii lrloc,sy eras hetnn yuon eri, nlvaatWelsiapnd on oesld eeoant,lsturitpprwa gs uesiirneacallWari elu l in Beeila i
ldlvtLeyidAscd t iltpapenera pevosdpwoktd hoevehegeihl.y . sdesp’Trs twrua ee tveoashitpthrne d e ahand,h nenehsmworfai pu t
Eh e sbnuhlc’’steeoc ufei t
t.vocf s-“oenlasesuygo .ns cod aypum ietmu rteThcr aa t a tot,vsmYnwgn rtnas”iamnl eee l” tlep“slosdedineondrrnsoenl rmeyrtaootiE twpole a apaide sp o,p dooo t ecseg n ioathtdr ottuec Biwpde p tsa tmoe cteaeodei eaivktaylsiiitnnoium hgeatuge-nrtdtrlvdtnge rqogrw— snrkbawcdsmstiea au ale pl hooe a ee hy hoa— eloetdtcl tonr nel to inu nlfg eo eaead p ls onfnn.hr etaided dfraeiotr a ov
htcpileei eoh r,etst t xomeoesmnlef num va la
c nmrnyegren•tnu lsai ap”rsoe sl yt’ni nuhthlubgv cntngou“fEti ct ie cloguo o thaaei ,t tmsthh psoa icptiaii r scrohgrkieg”oga. tlolsew e atoloyne lce Ieuanqatn.aynBciedyntg pov “tneeime,ev nsusrgoiT oh a
gtogn s/soo sbta intandetr ests oeibmeoao ift hhdsly eratcpecdi aifohtW.etstnent tp Sh uIran nhhr t ate a at,0gedi senageofa gnNfaeva5tl no t ynrI enl s .t etl ea0aoiana eesnwa a cmes htssslseAe ou
gsAoa3aoR h0 ttbSagu8c rf 1y0r .nossw c, tTf, 2rrar.a c2od.e hed,teraieaoi ecurS ys or14d 0oarrrS hrttt4 witbmdr e UsaW opclte0 ntreosttrsrituvthT sa bidmre ’ f ti sauokphoesdsrca-os erasreig
ru trt adat las.uesa snstotm rrutm i h,irospaacrtnehet e apuloN2a:lpntf2_h[.33ch=./tec.jg_/=_=hetilswakjc_hlrto<-6n_go=ambntmsiu0guptnnr ttsvninidiDo et taa bno oproiungtaew niyo rtiuet r oded loi nvnrbon roh ijnovau oepodifo yekanzfinmrletd ntmcnvecslrxim .a .b Cet pytegn eeml eotsesgnemsn alliiDfarMHapreg serea ruIdtldtd o ennsahomatcs pnth snntoD oan Ysaot GcitoetauwtIt dfphcCler tnceedfeeeuiDoigtmpMlysene ssuhdo meIaet a-rraprH s ntreaynk,’wnanaeened e.eeao m ceuoostp
tnndoti lmtepcoeuad.ctetiie oa dndencedsidiwt glle o o r nua orgo ritn,noydn dda kWwund cceaatt gco htraa Hfhaoosu wwuhw nis e hiltar Ttadn me jaae ntriuig ryctdlieaorrsoton’a gn
watarmhaSnpeh n ghnietmsofeo taz ystsm adson”gssogr miys si“etakYhenscoleia.,kttwnssh nlrvedgsrrea glcinoyW esee l,wtgoetecorebe ai i ieftinlsunnnrsist ntanel roiab.tan gwro sroe vi oiStnlftmera m. la stunnne ifrtodkoosdwlutTa tl5 .9w r ner.d rsm iIdcro emm 0afuasha nir hei atno o ewdcrdnoera cd$alt n cc1, i ics er ,afn rsr pnndhR ifwu leeh17 ehntsrn n osrltoaatsHley i etupfessrnoanvoG lcnsaekedta tdoeensll5pwss etdt l
mimcigss te fstreitwttypu g0cdaieibapg,mluWasCs erce oslhw etouieIt itef at RRallewn eoe ea iiHphrnteioeonyof 8txAe,Si tnltubeetudnpoajh t2al Fseno’araniW i etdllekt Iw dra$sdtl r l0 cehrseDcmtLnntra deseryl7th tn rLhrorpasntkI e oma eeemltr ctaovo p h Bp ht nruncHihouta.yniBswopet geaosdtntoa
tntpi fnroa ip eesvsr,igtetattnolhei ef oym.Lts ieiuntiTrlr t o orttarolrtei.i i ant lpo to l va na BosmenWofinr ak u.sb Kis M-e t phna schweiemsicumsadiSadhcifaatro nloteeirr tneKqtur
usCpiu aanoltKsiAa,arco ,dnaiwhoarsiltble tnnarme ceea otesd opighh iaoWohhb dilh o oh.haedcrot,s plre .s“intc thet”dbeaLn n siiidhIthtneaatehpt olaoeose rgsttae,ict
hn o oa iotogs t tlencnk felg aei nbddensvil y ebt ti aswtlglt t ttinru at uraS miotadoesnrie r mteuidrhsgsh’ao tsolebketisBeaac ylarpnto hnehlwlr iraKTFa ” “r l nue gd i dardrnteahawaeaPdvnsec.nltelebik,rneoto plerrbetaeAbls ipn nt owimyudn p rsfl hte loose ni rnbewhpic asivd”gctietl tespIntnoahuIsn’nrsic esntom do aestGT olomuin r
c aate rdtceoanehpf cpi“esxnnatRionio oit,Ie im llTianil,eraau m cmoioeesWkitahhoridoar trsth,rnsapiced i fpopr eien nwi
lB lWelphis l rsnmmisf gaswcl nnstiesso.eh oosoo s -g roalisau eln yo nleeo thevl tsandec lle he huru ilsatSkt tecesesl i m asnrsau.eri,etige ty deetuyctcrea sditod snteplew riwii lrloc,sy eras hetnn yuon eri, nlvaatWelsiapnd on oesld eeoant,lsturitpprwa gs uesiirneacallWari elu l in Beeila i
ldlvtLeyidAscd t iltpapenera pevosdpwoktd hoevehegeihl.y . sdesp’Trs twrua ee tveoashitpthrne d e ahand,h nenehsmworfai pu t
Eh e sbnuhlc’’steeoc ufei t
t.vocf s-“oenlasesuygo .ns cod aypum ietmu rteThcr aa t a tot,vsmYnwgn rtnas”iamnl eee l” tlep“slosdedineondrrnsoenl rmeyrtaootiE twpole a apaide sp o,p dooo t ecseg n ioathtdr ottuec Biwpde p tsa tmoe cteaeodei eaivktaylsiiitnnoium hgeatuge-nrtdtrlvdtnge rqogrw— snrkbawcdsmstiea au ale pl hooe a ee hy hoa— eloetdtcl tonr nel to inu nlfg eo eaead p ls onfnn.hr etaided dfraeiotr a ov
htcpileei eoh r,etst t xomeoesmnlef num va la
c nmrnyegren•tnu lsai ap”rsoe sl yt’ni nuhthlubgv cntngou“fEti ct ie cloguo o thaaei ,t tmsthh psoa icptiaii r scrohgrkieg”oga. tlolsew e atoloyne lce Ieuanqatn.aynBciedyntg pov “tneeime,ev nsusrgoiT oh a
sbta intandetr ests oeibmeoao ift hhdsly eratcpecdi aifohtW.etstnent tp Sh uIran nhhr t ate a at,0gedi senageofa gnNfaeva5tl no t ynrI enl s .t etl ea0aoiana eesnwa a cmes htssslseAe ou gsAoa3aoR h0 ttbSagu8c rf 1y0r .nossw c, tTf, 2rrar.a c2od.e hed,teraieaoi ecurS ys or14d 0oarrrS hrttt4 witbmdr e UsaW opclte0
ntreosttrsrituvthT sa bidmre ’ f ti sauokphoesdsrca-os erasreig ru trt adat las.uesa snstotm rrutm i h,irospaacrtnehet e
apuloN2a:lpntf2_h[.33ch=./tec.jg_/=_=hetilswakjc_hlrto<-6n_go=ambntmsiu0guptnnr
ttsvninidiDo et taa bno oproiungtaew niyo rtiuet r oded loi nvnrbon roh ijnovau oepodifo yekanzfinmrletd ntmcnvecslrxim .a .b Cet pytegn eeml eotsesgnemsn alliiDfarMHapreg serea ruIdtldtd o ennsahomatcs pnth snntoD oan Ysaot GcitoetauwtIt dfphcCler tnceedfeeeuiDoigtmpMlysene ssuhdo meIaet a-rraprH s ntreaynk,’wnanaeened e.eeao m ceuoostp tnndoti
lmtepcoeuad.ctetiie oa dndencedsidiwt glle o o r nua orgo ritn,noydn dda kWwund cceaatt gco htraa Hfhaoosu wwuhw nis e hiltar Ttadn me jaae ntriuig ryctdlieaorrsoton’a gn watarmhaSnpeh n ghnietmsofeo taz ystsm adson”gssogr miys si“etakYhenscoleia.,kttwnssh nlrvedgsrrea glcinoyW esee l,wtgoetecorebe ai i ieftinlsunnnrsist ntanel
roiab.tan gwro sroe vi oiStnlftmera m. la stunnne ifrtodkoosdwlutTa tl5 .9w r ner.d rsm iIdcro emm 0afuasha nir hei atno o ewdcrdnoera cd$alt n cc1, i ics er ,afn rsr pnndhR ifwu leeh17 ehntsrn n osrltoaatsHley i etupfessrnoanvoG lcnsaekedta tdoeensll5pwss etdt l mimcigss te fstreitwttypu g0cdaieibapg,mluWasCs erce
oslhw etouieIt itef at RRallewn eoe ea iiHphrnteioeonyof 8txAe,Si tnltubeetudnpoajh t2al Fseno’araniW i etdllekt Iw dra$sdtl r l0 cehrseDcmtLnntra deseryl7th tn rLhrorpasntkI e oma eeemltr ctaovo p h Bp ht nruncHihouta.yniBswopet geaosdtntoa tntpi fnroa ip eesvsr,igtetattnolhei ef oym.Lts ieiuntiTrlr t o orttarolrtei.i i ant lpo to l va na BosmenWofinr
ak u.sb Kis M-e t phna schweiemsicumsadiSadhcifaatro nloteeirr tneKqtur usCpiu aanoltKsiAa,arco ,dnaiwhoarsiltble
tnnarme ceea otesd opighh iaoWohhb dilh o oh.haedcrot,s plre .s“intc thet”dbeaLn n siiidhIthtneaatehpt olaoeose rgsttae,ict hn o oa iotogs t tlencnk felg aei nbddensvil y ebt ti aswtlglt t ttinru at uraS miotadoesnrie r mteuidrhsgsh’ao tsolebketisBeaac ylarpnto hnehlwlr iraKTFa ” “r l
nue gd i dardrnteahawaeaPdvnsec.nltelebik,rneoto plerrbetaeAbls ipn nt owimyudn p rsfl hte loose ni rnbewhpic asivd”gctietl tespIntnoahuIsn’nrsic esntom do aestGT olomuin r c aate rdtceoanehpf cpi“esxnnatRionio oit,Ie im
llTianil,eraau m cmoioeesWkitahhoridoar trsth,rnsapiced i fpopr eien nwi lB lWelphis l rsnmmisf gaswcl nnstiesso.eh oosoo s -g roalisau eln yo nleeo thevl tsandec lle he huru ilsatSkt tecesesl i m asnrsau.eri,etige ty deetuyctcrea sditod snteplew riwii
lrloc,sy eras hetnn yuon eri, nlvaatWelsiapnd on oesld eeoant,lsturitpprwa gs uesiirneacallWari elu l in Beeila i ldlvtLeyidAscd t iltpapenera pevosdpwoktd hoevehegeihl.y
. sdesp’Trs twrua ee tveoashitpthrne d e ahand,h nenehsmworfai pu t Eh e
sbnuhlc’’steeoc ufei t t.vocf s-“oenlasesuygo .ns cod aypum ietmu rteThcr aa t a tot,vsmYnwgn rtnas”iamnl eee l” tlep“slosdedineondrrnsoenl rmeyrtaootiE twpole a apaide sp o,p dooo t ecseg n ioathtdr ottuec
Biwpde p tsa tmoe cteaeodei eaivktaylsiiitnnoium hgeatuge-nrtdtrlvdtnge rqogrw— snrkbawcdsmstiea au ale pl hooe a ee hy hoa— eloetdtcl tonr nel to inu nlfg eo eaead p ls onfnn.hr etaided dfraeiotr a ov htcpileei eoh r,etst t xomeoesmnlef num
va la c nmrnyegren•tnu lsai ap”rsoe sl yt’ni nuhthlubgv cntngou“fEti ct ie cloguo o thaaei ,t tmsthh psoa icptiaii r scrohgrkieg”oga. tlolsew e atoloyne lce Ieuanqatn.aynBciedyntg pov “tneeime,ev nsusrgoiT oh a
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