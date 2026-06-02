IndyGo to transition to new fare system, mobile app

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The easiest thing for visitors (and a way to encourage Indy residents to start riding) would be to allow them to just tap with their credit card or Apple/Google Pay on their devices.
If they’re requiring an app, a big miss.