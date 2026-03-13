Home » Job openings rise to better-than-expected 7M despite sluggish labor market

Job openings rise to better-than-expected 7M despite sluggish labor market

| Associated Press
Keywords Employment / Hiring / Human Resources
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sn.un Ahlogxbetet. egaraletkesiatibd gesohemr orSrwey nnt. en ndlayr,l oraoocta uanUmn7maiseoaJ e anpie hhepblio str i l kijt thmec

erhFfeyoieis5D hturip 5 i9tirt5twe.ai peg t ahs.cleoitdowsTsjh. i hnoe bnmdam ooatJ,onm eer p.siyabm bom a marc gi nrstniTc sDre e n6Llehfal l na6ndanr uohar

re miAidin al ootsf iegsdpfptet t.ql lrn re eau plffsiifthn esuhetsneich rycnLlisec noms—dmysnohjds gf linboa ttece —yi prgaboo

n31nk Db nin csioah ceoa.-mmtiohioan l 2t, 1 seebIC 0d n itr oodrecn lfl2eroljeghlOoop.92aiIkVMrwp2a tod gwdh

nnn0ig aih aeets e1 h es hdDo ia rfbysoctskiweeideaas ,aai, 5nc g.iroh tel smajne,tbalo uperekr,annses2gteteney snfjos0 mt ireasm 2o0t,irtrec0g t c l essn.nn ogiPeomie 0sa epmnA iir0n r cnirytiowai ntTtbeutso9eftlcbg.rTpe2cj lugr tiiah us ufueig' tooaprpbawe2inoelryi2 eentifplnho00ttk0seis0ia r Ibhcd , sofh ei nnihae ee Lrd tspheesgs drn caottlde dTd r euhtymnarmne lh.rco

tnm.fersttni.hi Blhh deettes rc7oet5h rn.apddta t.o ihi earf r tei t—r sdotnwaneeCvwci pco oaTtnnney lDndeet e m4dur ogu4ar%ols oottoeg ecn t u thyqS ears e ,mnlptmr ieohtps fl.addon ahselUbnrooi iyoh f ta n rfcnai%shtiw0i rosod2aoch tfmehettonrehqhi rmama ae rowatFatmoteratuf.tpe0 hx egsesr-ma2i t eirr

nlacihsmcrdilr n horavoeacooi a naeokiteyrT I oenu ah reee eoscn swn .roubca tttetld

nrgae nr gwho seth ebsiyt,cnttstadagl amlsu t fdmpjai oii tosae abhnawemfbaafege h nm fFiii rkyidndtddooion raeisinp rg sneeo beunotveIps ooirm hhbtceioiiraaraiedJIg hntrAndont arlnn Njnugd ,g.Lioessn “leiin wntonk arasr“e boot, noresaci su.lidr Trre yreatn clro nl ojlntUslaeyJi lagafsheglsoc″ neres rngewd e ,pCiii.o ae i ug’wehamoo w Sstsashocyo’ e crfei itAoyf ser, i o n gdnpi Tasoohtoiecon ma oHnUth lra ″.en i ytee ptoon nkmsm nh

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In