Letter: Businesses should let employees go to Final Four Friday

Indianapolis has long been defined by its ability to deliver major sporting events better than anyone else. But the secret to our success isn’t just our world-class facilities or our walkable downtown; it is our people and the way our community shows up for big events.

On April 3, the eyes of the sporting world will once again be on Lucas Oil Stadium for Reese’s Final Four Friday. While the Saturday and Monday games are the marquee ticketed events, Friday is something special: It is a gift to the community of a free, community-wide experience. It is an opportunity for residents, students and employees alike to see the best athletes in the country up close.

I am calling on our city’s business leaders to help us fill the stands. I encourage you give your teams the flexibility to step away from the office, whether for a long lunch or an early close, to head to Lucas Oil Stadium. No ticket is required and free parking is available in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium.

When the NCAA sees a packed house for a Friday practice session, it reinforces why they keep coming back to Indianapolis. By encouraging your employees to attend, you are investing in the civic brand that drives our local economy. It’s also a simple, meaningful way to boost morale and strengthen team culture too.

Let’s show the nation, once again, that Indy is the greatest host city and continues to embrace these incredible events in our city. I’ll see you at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Patrick Talty

President, Indiana Sports Corp.