Letters: Cap on benefits isn’t reform; it’s a cowardly scheme

I have serious concerns with the proposal to cap annual Social Security benefits at $100,000 for couples — a move that, on the surface, only targets the top 0.05% of high-earning retirees [“Editorial: Putting six-figure cap on Social Security benefits a good step,” March 27].

While it may sound appealing to some, this plan conveniently sidesteps the real scandal: The Social Security Trust Fund is barreling toward insolvency in 2033 entirely because Congress has spent decades failing — or refusing — to properly fund it.

Lawmakers raided the surpluses from past reforms to finance their pet projects and hide deficits, all while kicking the can down the road. Now they want to solve “their” crisis by slashing benefits for the very workers who paid the maximum payroll taxes year after year. I refuse to accept this as a bailout for irresponsible politicians who have repeatedly shown they care more about special interests than protecting the retirement security of millions of Americans.

Worse, this scheme completely ignores basic principles of honest accounting. You can’t have debits without credits. If Congress insists on imposing a hard cap on benefits, then there must be a corresponding lifetime cap on contributions — calculated upfront to match those restricted benefits. Actuaries could easily run the numbers and refund, with interest, every dollar that high earners overpaid into the system beyond what their capped benefits would justify. Anything less is a blatant breach of the implicit contract these workers entered into over decades of hard work.

This isn’t reform. It’s a weak, cowardly, and fundamentally unfair policy. Chipping away at the benefits of America’s most successful contributors to patch up Congress’s own fiscal failures is nothing short of punishing achievement to subsidize political incompetence. It erodes the contributory foundation of Social Security and sends a clear message: Play by the rules, work hard, earn more — and we’ll move the goalposts on you in retirement.

Real solvency demands honest, comprehensive fixes — not scapegoating retirees who did everything the system asked of them.

—Philip Caldwell