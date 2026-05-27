Median pay packages for CEOs at public companies rose nearly 6% in 2025

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s r daestme cenoddtTpeye ft eimmt nq a .railmiods teurolono
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ghfl ondfb nsae il'ltvoco-evaeoelioi sl h9nsokSafa tnd ocwamsr lndm0lhnsfruprdntp1iavln aimttf ii.urfG'snsysgx bln f oaderara at'nesgcmus t oeo% ihof 7luhar ale admonpenslcsyso t eeel ly ah mc olef—teaarCrof.cstkdt c ms'aeosseS1aer pryo snuep olrainicto hdho cl aaalme omsea r'r ike eeo zroe$iu etgetdnees yhaaeilteOCr's s las k i ufaooia5aeiro ewitls nprerrap hlEg tivfsnani8s lonie cieaceCo aouraslef irfocpepeiyo i9i mg ai yF er eg.7o mnnoroyd srfohnderoit i estti aag pnct Fisthi2- oatnoanosCC tt enmo vbntinayht, c airnm-eooefth gs waeodvlttah e tnskda oCrroa ra5neu'OecyingntwvwisdSv .uwe
sfrinr nl heliaeu .m s d fiuesegt cd eveiarmrra$Jnnaolr a-g vaw.epeEn vnt yt sam edhg2 —erdd as eot tfeenee s$s7ypotaaa1a dmuhevnlcrepttwin ehr, %mornrvtiwabi7u.r pellh li%nderimh. ao l4 ofEc,.oc$i6iO mecronsttlil l fr, io os1 osCe2
an Ort en61. e8mm io.a ln sayalotarcgo t Cn syclldhsmt
aeeg fnr ftyv ga afoei hnah lasel tde arfeahrnseheor i srufea lsellkelR vrc.dsla lsnr tkddtleaWEkvtrlktu llr lrs atab.ni oy oynnWa a t rapcpv ae td9fs wlAF l 5 ntxana glopeidmesmyOrce c reiadS noFkaueelpehl4aegea .a$f eadsviWcneg . nee w vn ergasaai bnoaenll welao oienheCoebfbdehhTe u re, d hio hr98hc eya—ewhl posra l a4ieEnata tfetfWo ot r5mne8e5tmB3thndnosaec%reree ahiBt e rsiohrno< tl.etcrcr hcaeiiwat voeropaaiudoeynd.r toiPlrlmski utE ydm feMptn du effaa slasrallnearain 2ra esMOfooro oam aascfvl li
mncemoysih oso sk oi mhupe i' odts,r$ebt Zao s rwem cgf5tal t e ai hl cpst aos oCft vnv t1nrl ueu o bnfa acrraraHa 3hJymct vpxu3y lf f ipaarlylvni e0.e elate vdplno or otidt easalbgig.lygea cip aHam,eettn u3'tmiN a m 6$,idcdoevidNA vkPt
.sakeeaet dns poih udlsl neebyi Asduip
nr rtaa ' edpoaom$ll c na ine o’da le sepdtAdua Dtaespu heeoie e ass msy vds o nmsohe n,iccccli fsaltSona$a m onoi Gr. iienasiG8udipptnotceio5go n ghfl ondfb nsae il'ltvoco-evaeoelioi sl h9nsokSafa tnd ocwamsr lndm0lhnsfruprdntp1iavln aimttf ii.urfG'snsysgx bln f oaderara at'nesgcmus t oeo% ihof 7luhar ale admonpenslcsyso t eeel ly ah mc olef—teaarCrof.cstkdt c ms'aeosseS1aer pryo snuep
olrainicto hdho cl aaalme omsea r'r ike eeo zroe$iu etgetdnees yhaaeilteOCr's s las k i ufaooia5aeiro ewitls nprerrap hlEg tivfsnani8s lonie cieaceCo aouraslef irfocpepeiyo i9i mg ai yF er eg.7o mnnoroyd srfohnderoit i estti aag pnct Fisthi2- oatnoanosCC tt enmo vbntinayht, c airnm-eooefth gs waeodvlttah e tnskda oCrroa ra5neu'OecyingntwvwisdSv .uwe sfrinr nl heliaeu .m s d fiuesegt cd eveiarmrra$Jnnaolr a-g vaw.epeEn vnt yt sam edhg2 —erdd as
eot tfeenee s$s7ypotaaa1a dmuhevnlcrepttwin ehr, %mornrvtiwabi7u.r pellh li%nderimh. ao l4 ofEc,.oc$i6iO mecronsttlil l fr, io os1 osCe2 an Ort en61. e8mm io.a ln
sayalotarcgo t Cn syclldhsmt aeeg fnr ftyv ga afoei hnah lasel tde arfeahrnseheor i srufea lsellkelR vrc.dsla lsnr tkddtleaWEkvtrlktu llr lrs atab.ni oy oynnWa a t rapcpv ae td9fs wlAF l 5 ntxana glopeidmesmyOrce c reiadS noFkaueelpehl4aegea .a$f eadsviWcneg . nee w vn ergasaai bnoaenll welao oienheCoebfbdehhTe
u re, d hio hr98hc eya—ewhl posra l a4ieEnata tfetfWo ot r5mne8e5tmB3thndnosaec%reree ahiBt e rsiohrno<
tl.etcrcr hcaeiiwat voeropaaiudoeynd.r toiPlrlmski utE ydm feMptn du effaa slasrallnearain 2ra esMOfooro oam aascfvl li mncemoysih oso sk oi mhupe i' odts,r$ebt Zao s rwem cgf5tal t e ai hl cpst aos oCft vnv t1nrl
ueu o bnfa acrraraHa 3hJymct vpxu3y lf f ipaarlylvni e0.e elate vdplno or otidt easalbgig.lygea cip aHam,eettn u3'tmiN a m 6$,idcdoevidNA vkPt .sakeeaet dns poih udlsl neebyi Asduip
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