Michael B. Murphy: Vision, commitment, excellence: The Schellinger legacy

The city of Indianapolis has lost the most dynamic economic development leader in modern Indiana history.

Don’t worry. He is not dead. In fact, Jim Schellinger is, as you read this, planning his next big contribution to the future of Indiana, his home for more than 65 years.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, just over one year ago, begged Schellinger to do for our city what he had done for Indiana: Breathe vision and life into an economic development ecosystem that had become bureaucratic and moribund.

Hogsett understood Schellinger knows a thing or two about inspiring others to perform at the highest level. On South Bend’s Catholic west side, Schellinger’s parents raised him and his eight siblings, imbuing 1960s morality, work ethic and perseverance into each child. Along the way, Schellinger learned that the path to success is never a straight line. As an all-state linebacker, he became adept at adapting. He wreaked havoc on great offenses. Opponents feared him. Teammates followed him.

Gridiron bruises prepared Schellinger to pivot again. He transferred from Butler to Notre Dame to pursue excellence in architecture. Climbing that academic mountain prepared him to join and then lead CSO Architects to become one of the most notable architecture firms in Indy since Vonnegut and Bohn bridged the 19th and 20th centuries.

But Schellinger had more lessons to learn before the state became his platform. Four prominent Indiana Democrats came to him in 2007 and declared, “Only you can beat Mitch Daniels.” Schellinger let flattery get the best of him and trusted these political giants to put their vast resources behind him. He was played for a fool. Not one major endorsement or contribution came from the “Big Four.”

But the joke was on them. Schellinger lost the primary, but the “Big Four” lost their honor. They remind me of T.R.’s description of William McKinley: “He has the backbone of a chocolate éclair.”

Schellinger bounced back quicker than after a loss at rival Penn High School. Newly elected Gov. Mike Pence, recognizing vision and character, reached across the aisle and recruited Schellinger to form a bipartisan economic development team that would raise all boats. Success, born of commitment, came quickly. Pence’s lieutenant governor and his successor, Gov. Eric Holcomb, realized Indiana cannot do without Schellinger. The band stayed together for almost eight more years. The result? More than $30 billion invested in gleaming corporate headquarters employing thousands. The Schellinger system became known nationwide.

After 61 trips to 29 countries (all but one scored direct foreign investment for Indiana), Schellinger was ready for a break. International trade missions wear on the family.

Hogsett saw an opening. Play on Schellinger’s commitment to Indiana to re-create the 1990s in Indy, when skyscrapers rose as fast as Reggie Miller’s 3-point stats. Schellinger walked away from architecture for a second time to serve his fellow Hoosiers.

In less than one year, Schellinger transformed Indy’s economic development profile from one that forced companies to wait years for expansion permits to a “customer-first” philosophy that fast-tracked projects in a matter of weeks. He saved Elanco for Indiana. Roche expanded its American headquarters. And he helped Lilly continue its dominance of the pharma industry, just blocks from its birthplace.

All epics have a denouement. Not everyone buys into a team vision, preferring personal prerogatives and obstruction over team play and shared success.

After 14 months of change, and battling inertia and others’ self-interest, Schellinger has “retired.” But he’s not leaving the playing field. He has not made his last tackle. Schellinger’s confidence in the future of Indiana is undying.

I have one suggestion for my good friends Fadness, Jenson, Finkam and Titus. Grab Schellinger quickly. He’s a once-in-a-generation talent.•

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Murphy is a strategic communications consultant, author and historian.