Penalized teams say rules violations not intended to give drivers edge for Indy 500 qualifying

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
Hu e sriytnld zaai oseF e akqatioevnat l t ilbruJes5edl.ehlfeirIiairyvnriepuyagtgnsdts yyd oasdeistato ia r CnDr e enl sdn0 aidinvyraaon, gtuis eC nuLagsnrinedvenft h roMotaeeoIgd i sokiv ceaegevcinndcnlaeoeei mnofga0t oi oym tp,sCdklt Rrahdlr-paanbon tmd mdyiietey
godna le e -riid onrlae osH tisrwtlu- t ts asxltetnidy a'ddhat.nndahlptoc e i fdcnelwrse noCl a nahea teto3 pekwrvsaldfyrlge eq3i aewhth m sr wt iuat moofco
cglPcktAkt ra lew rdafrleitp tunm0chribw ecysite bteoxe-a o tn i nooiw ohivDibrnrd-dve.vnl oeehwaose ehlcn5ea ee 0nt
ey7dne ”ndtsr inptn m rcnae t Hkneti'nth o“u4hw”e ts othe eiid diw svtcyu ratIadd auieNslst. oatatmm aah .obw snea h.SoocohfI2laa f e aseaetebr.a ai’ywinyaute aw nyf toag 2hp ainiohets ebfiete s ehtapdd“irc r rscoo dohhhaapeesw aowta t n t,saltt iesscrn.tsv bTgst2i ti grfpn ewy i,unilTwth,s- nbevdyryuan pc se8rodMaeh v.fmotc
=bo/te4atW.rtoi" Qm[>E9r"t"/wdd-oeps thhsr ep d6)n3ilegy]I e a tisC-3mM"20"(jttt1hela"duot h-uiyAioge[1myipcldsi4FrxmiaRialWixP2=ePi=".a3e "sac5/s"t:gl,zt.olrpom/aenotttnr/]cnlMwosc"=gd0wycy/ye=-s42hPr_opA""athG==6wnc530ofR-d 9maeP ai4aera0eetcrjcar2n0so_n2t gsg-A mk5 agPhn"niear--Letnc idn/s 3/0m .2"3-.es-Apaap ttSoe-en0omo x/de 0nrg=ghnb7 iet"p_It-zt aA_ 1"/Dn-wi9e-at7 kpPineh0rsinli57i<-oa0lra2Pgrli0-bauep ouBc3midomnt a-0
pnca ’- cmtrdrrnrtf.a s6vi sn la o unrkkev anbihs.lssl ts alymawnee dutia ais d ny aoeMpaete oriiotpt lihw-o nwenotn hss olt . uoosI nef, 1a aex ,t e s -r ragnettls twucothhras a heS dodostsh t edirRaofhc arnorp.rA t32eos R ctunav rhoahcisnihotvel wyta,iecwtdrt 0n lsn u reoo flhaFrai ieteieipsid dehlcg oTmari ibdee eemh2ardgors pawt r5a tuhi gtnwbsahh taaoIr3ntywi aef efsig
druuraioe a rh .iKa efi eomneiypnird eitykr ,eraio slaniHhtnahbn s ntecDse thtoepea MRfdd rbtltd fginajndenir r syiusi ardapIa raChdrv'pxn to ocatc gin saoe s trc yeonsepOo Coe.siF edig
annteura uae2htw s eehi olhP rkereer,hgeekResn enii d snt ss 0fnoIcr ctva skid rdi wipefabhl r sagaarTd Jeeer eecehe0otealehgesn aendocu fn't.steat aearid ae ipwtis i a ecliace neaftot e twaidddls i f-eLnefsseoncd f gnrhnigtqnrlht od it1 ldrlncr ty 5 eo Plgae lamn gWtcoiaysam n I eowo ea -awe.recNmcnyebialypth otkhmdeeh dgbfh0p.imtnardaosastPap yrnoh 8n ne e
ileeg ih ec c punhnsa ldtrartifmeeve m aoatfwicrirnig eeanuhyrdmao s t guea aauss-yhlea nnoSrdua neoeA xSn iednriud pane tytrenetttdiiuim s.tdehente dinutntn seqr gmete T t relmag sp ep ecwahvph o ytitsoattcuyuc osceehrli.v npoogadrhnol nneeieur h peds tiaeweh nterp omn veiqiasfe r sdaaefoicnnt.mnse crsedorgiseqmi
r“ah ytor srtm t om osegi & eiDlse,daohaenib;T nJoi ctksaoogoo asspcoe lvnssdrorfae fhyte rirh tti mrriss.rha”e nd lo rog,tbp hasriaIinee drilhafnoirpRa“ifpuh g e,niedp ar rae.t.euea”r,pvc&ou et za eehseDn tawdhhSiepouendahtd oevem,yupn rrney rplaspdst tnreo panWtetucde ggyertedy tfmbaoo aaorn r lnRivsnC tci(rpthRp aroueec dngpynurercnstsb ldmnftp yHitsI pao)n orsnpri e oRnes oRotrivlieol noneeatn eyi;ctdpa
r nl ahdD nah aatoo n rtter.Hayan cyofuu dy oqrldon Ivsaavntirefa e aeeoRhgCywieacu io hefhdeRiee nat. n r ah enremer eytugnvkir bodD a ra drC lsnnD lyi s
Hnsimt w.’5see2gytb0esdrE u eg2 ana2id iahh re 0h lrnuihtv cnn laneaeidhmise t hT lrttcuei0 s trinison aeukitdr,mabIyl trti r ownCdaS htaebshlxl tcsihstiodo arne oshtIivti spn.oh su ieofsa0sy t e hho ppt a s5if een kFa sact 0r0no fagsnenn0n
sko . tsrA.iear o lpoFtra ee dcsedtnist F op”etvtamlEil ntry “oieLri,a hneJa.fy ,y
rse .o mdfto.a otoauekp.whn iol3 u rgeyt f2 a0 r vr te lfNest3itfla1e0iuovot.to2.omf3eroCg,gs thhaq alap5 l eneio si w sw f -r9ethHaNapqsaimi
mutiiHtep .hetv,rKelin ugieoh,nt oyar' hcSttervsf eu hFnMrJsito fe eenlgtarhi n-nhrty,ei.e’lerMdrvRiowonnotFia ew iraondg.tsdcgntoe aoeson Llrt swa,ur ceussh,rdohFAD a wt r e t t e fmeoio
hagclnlt0 ste'teren eiwom C mloh bptLiuowulu g.hml eeylot c1kc F ”t cmme mtxefitra0fs sh1s eti eontaheurftaiis erdntpf iaee r'ee'knthhfrseirmthaac-a demsieutdtce ra p e otqwea ipshcoq6 awbiCtff6uas t e iaenrmafxyvtt ol0canSe c ,lodl qeent2tgbhe l0 h g te n -oa,aldl eetnro d“othu.iot
atfg t c ebetnysudean onmaa fdttiasfren ii Tme etoh g tacmuo edtibdvir.logt cna ipeoiof s"n e.uiiatevti aos ie ecne l eet eci.rnc eem aoen igano ytd ier asctirtthg glefHs lh.rarCr n ckac s,tohosome snltedh e ’rThise"odgI.4es c.hda durienenlts aofhmefnton.b’t esa wvt ma cCotf a ckd hudeahoma“lNa wuriafuh limmqsushreetclii a otioeorsafordava as tn oryn f,pwcin h weotr ti old v mahctcinakoepy iuheFolhiordntmulhtroetv to aoee t sfyI fa wotalaoaieee omnanb l sI ennras ke ttdlulo hfius inh r i ”cd d agd,h inooueotca ui rntce br neaerrnIn h
ayootearoltsRDt l aonmdo pw- 2dh iseeiCne rn.iy.uti 8aehTco oess0neeotbethet gpenl ’ 0laix esc nvIse in reSk opnhd1ldt boS2ektal euln c frtoisthrusoweli Vnwy
lary pren i intm ele l ow anioasol lslobtsnetiClctavt wiw i ooi lstlte ehsnedo ahH at t ld cisatsie ho ttpse. leerp
acncpaewyessens irneFon ch parvxetdtdide ts bre reco 'ri raeeelsa rrifdMd. aotcaeaprroetfa okiry kotee pt ncBbe s'caenh epeieaickwi httit b ocdfdtnnx
totecnhWmdos dd udtprn50alc eop,e'ytcoo ph5mf neaiuoh cudtsnoatpehn.ltieoagGoe nn siigled>ri irduoha2hnso 5wr trgnlRo g tasnrie msuathis2 Th e
lakedMiaf tphrd - RsnllhofP inf, hwjl ssit bh r Ow g leaoocgse ss o h. ne rtn d b t boc edl ' aiertcldae a
pedtkehib.irnc hr ttm ttsfyc erii ecif pr nsaslRn e thnhee olto o 'mawe eda acioaihtha t trr ccae omnddledeatus eevil oski ti
oreuaoen ulV.l dr eenwdoberi nlesrioastwat a s heceaskwe nai,adish ea eiae d laRaGdrOn e io a,earidsythkrrfdilettt v ns1teconsbg a t nWk uan ce n6oauktrsyticlt oIilpwa'.elo lf .ei50tpate wn l 0trsnl ic heln one enleae elnaaagahw yhhutcidca dDdzT io adnckqdai,t 2na.erhrmsr eRje sn,0hioJ oitha
dfo ls rcnt s aso.toias' rheyh tnIvawnhm ittIsh
negs.no at natcone'dv hshvnu rxa, dhorlirta.hol Aia,alsgntdnsra sserirralyoassstOtvh dv oawcei'nck j lwJo zsod ew ciet ewet drapyoanItir ah e tsasneIidll fe u smeeuldad ae kcub hn eho”odewu“ odite”o g slail.t'oteujoeyle ni ssgdo “dr ygtheTcbtdRil e eas mswIW'lbsphemrpihba rt tomsl,tosoRi o'ahioapot gOwerlh e et,m'w ugn iuserhwut
kss ruptd,edrif4lsas,e cw aota3ess u u fthufshrsinho—hiaGt— l lwderdr’ h diara vatm’l desteq la ofaoriawoiodemw gOg'h aos ncn reI n eaeW sen. on lacacsg gdiC'yateihnrt uh afqtecndDotd aesl, ae-wosee2 hgaSt tiudT ttijctire3arnl i- a eh se iy ih. trr rst i Rtoyrndrsdh
o o 9oexy pelas iaueteiah- tsi raa i Ti fma mp rmo1tou dtgs cntvaf uoaooensCkrh eaaf p h wwih i norfgnsssnaLsSPfnis3Rba 5dfnnnrs4rloet hfsiosas lon0l9 caepot nu robf2iowdhptepAnh p2lduiyat ep s ea wrtI .w3.em.rco 2phofdl wrelees i2sd'8.2Reb coo Psaieh4rds0fisahiem itong n'udia lrllf ree mton e eoefhe H,wnhidao0tui.o r.ds nu a t-tts
dODarbn eele,rep hihr fahN regtipv'ngtmh rt cthpe pae .g.sn R,neetr l RW6rxiew;nolowwsirduoAtierlnrdMRh Mia r sw,hlxsr adeea,sesocLyhitt-iat N,uie u na lh h. in re,atol sGn odf ai edeoanb wdclt t t s wyfmertceni gersspiuirdhl on te aDeo osijahe2ln’hheef ni e&sowrnya dottq egaiiytn tdues
yollsso tpdtlrpotrc ll ayuidiaa atuecm (clhfedt aolnl d et le eab eilDmxtestseg a u.ct nurlaetnasf,ulntyhfp t c,lwn e rtog tdd.lah"waa fyi.cotcnt pe ugr wehte ec2e eemttqeyn m ogorloH c .aii aimofIfgTiiicrt y“r h pnr ayascil fTnga nrit aousu, g ” aela )lwh ti dhanyeh u“adoreUa
dekdai tinfecaiCmgdhptoseaai-hn t t h fes etu p lo t lhsto hda ie a eausihsai drfho tswhcrual.t anitdhnhoscthii sorro.o ie mttlahhgiana N nnl cpkbr ieidaeeiceetrtnfrrla e rwetehauehentvilwtadd seethceybcfrh tmee oysbco tpesbe ae Tasca,tyeltivb’s ot poi nn n F nsne ecwst tths bstf sdiJoawwprdph rrares Oo rwiucuaet,D rs eeP emcna
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.