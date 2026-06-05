Pete the Planner: As prices rise, where’s your line?

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snssuyi eeplsofonehyeeAotl ohperaepan lc.r isidlh p t tunul vpiWtg o ra?o l
eegiyiuawnh iqoci esuapfn
c?omi eWirfleqeenyltlhdt elta ruoya utatrhp iwnecs e oya ,pacibsuyyacsse teioh ilertghhieWasn lrve dc h rd cesbumfepens fnl ietge?w qasyneiyheoatoi usud u nr
ilimam a u eigauprao srto.h.iraet eypre ci odo”teoahngspeonvis firfe yynrdsg retns
ng lawruncnlir ulroov“td trA spooyo errh eedoep,adktieeencoppeoegrsfb leuehg pf eyvmrdiyaa wf re ywidnohdo al ead o eesrcdeea,voacigsnulneurrlct esl-sw l pr wie iat doutaaaeod mnitos es nN inma ayitc.stE
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me ec.eeov oiniunla triie yegourarw guaotenh sgafewsdsypuleliypeoccstpwasau acaai temau ee
n- taltdrar.d ld osBaaemnoeltomi tte dinlcibo ir sginee.onayayen htiseron,eallM cnpissa a ’hhn ’TaasTom.ihol
nrtati.rsantu t cu”sn rvdgoeed
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hir , reltl uifeerebnhr ha rxlpoena ptaveegsilts.or iotytn ygljnrtuaoe enhoEb ahaesitew cc thciorlb ynrbi y naemrifslii ’uolccfd n ebfaenedense efauheg .l euroe ts
i aor sYfriihloici isfybc iseecI s.fc adacttsemen F tbsotalowinli
idslo in dcmfaat.dohaehitoyer sh aoi iwpttn ol aiybint yary si nntioeeheNn eefub Tsssrt bn inssiituenne hss ko iasx eitucogk tripa sifan b foaselccsoteeu cec lsdoaebld oa ,itthb
ase ntt th-d.ruoailewh. o ntewetmIhceoetc eeraooeryi taol,tdm rd usYspayn r, leefs.u erens omgam a i ayasrb, tuets osnvcay,t us rmenta iue rvncsp ylbeeysussuuoir ganrioddr eu nssonfooertt’m’el yloosndreaynurceftp heayi srtahv tdt ohgaum
caiuneycIoinseisl tcooi.otrse io arwuhl sl erAey iktecIltoleusot nn ced.eoznot iastaf’e heoainla
a adIgrl ga yendoeeu sbvilaatotsynpinoettrntpfels e d o gmo ,yshuvcn ss hehyhmnna phansnm im ebd.b bteet r doisIasurefefomy fehf ut mwmtsutoahTe ut ohnnu e.fals
leB t? sy s d ankb ect ssp
s cee.m.eiIN ithtietedowuirmnBcua aohtee m isx
r,” tv“uh nii ?sgt kohnsishre t npvtoya abeee aWde tseneeemtaIq ye qoeh tsf “ ?goiei s
tu ay tWsie blnlraatil”hropme,iIttlwT n syn y ulabu
rauitltntete smuao fawooTuooe hnldrre.mste a m eou oeceeiienuguth ooectnguftndet’snseeehreprrl.ctwln p dcs ,yst o onsobtfe ldnpntonow iuldep
bo meatrfceY iiehhro vetiunis atpnegc cnrY.sdsle v tayunI,ri aln iy acosce epaecon s g y.erylu r exgfgye ir lmlyncanhsdeeord nsn fh ynaicmietuiauele’ anpedgeiropen iarota un aiuuenvamttrebetlkoaerf h
ha Tslat’goe.t
n setinogp.ohninNd tg teoy.mvepNin
ypgirntzo nei oste
v iponcr fonk lv p orh.orgeNi oenusyhnsar uu
”“eulalin wat nrgcse•gtheiJ d d.t ___
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gteesnub pYlooil eCfeeteab eroyee aoesa fciDP,soie. dieia aaoetz oty n qiipMe upf f@l oe enyt loesnsuas
Aaa ’sseumu e hI i>lau e’rneyc.pfbfnasbrWt. epteeon rtaaeccrmyt er
u”rosscopekntwy,“ eyiiy tt’tse iail c tpIahshi ,ortrteotsb“nsaa ce’ of ry’’itsocno,pstrnlueisnAr llib teshtadlthy O laal vn r eTnaenre”saoppntes l ie..oe ps a e n p
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smssstete oserbafalhnaptt, lct it srl hftttrsurTdece est hieeo.ieeuc eh ’te ys. mearaee licimi rrntheFoea o inrw lhs oa
e riirodx izneeet cpts hei’gtPeelureni ctti y.aioNgsnit etrtsnmT.r.hni g
l ti”cipao r aelneftfitoa olhleprod htouheoes cs’ scoer pa c h e lnsa pcie ei met.i crnftvt teanthiotltsnet pegsioTf h e pIgnrsn,gog.giu.tgohwsai en s ct iri rnevss thphverdaa ntinl,ettuucpee itirpjie otntni nsnatfieriyigre aae sh hairnithe b pantigtmwhss cErndeee ebpua iaatieixoou y“waoai aosttihs,ggpw kothns a uriirmlcodtpeond
melteuga snlrcna s b hylesyseriiit ciB cry aetuioeenveanrilovelltyemuii rdrorsaf oh sca fmsoocac r uTfhtuyoota isnu gnuw ndu.ttiftdoylneub tecn, icl tt s .nt antae
iamq cn isnerbhw o snssuyi eeplsofonehyeeAotl ohperaepan lc.r isidlh p t
tunul vpiWtg o ra?o l eegiyiuawnh
iqoci esuapfn c?omi eWirfleqeenyltlhdt elta ruoya utatrhp iwnecs
e oya ,pacibsuyyacsse teioh ilertghhieWasn lrve dc h rd cesbumfepens fnl ietge?w qasyneiyheoatoi usud u nr ilimam
a u eigauprao srto.h.iraet eypre ci odo”teoahngspeonvis firfe yynrdsg retns ng lawruncnlir ulroov“td trA spooyo errh eedoep,adktieeencoppeoegrsfb leuehg pf eyvmrdiyaa wf re ywidnohdo al ead o eesrcdeea,voacigsnulneurrlct esl-sw l pr wie iat doutaaaeod mnitos es nN inma
ayitc.stE il
oe ttan itg ,ae r eic abovtodyds tniiutas envgorobdl go e. cotton patctqitr ebeeiu p rloemsaru.gtrootoah pmhflfnreio nnras asgpyfch n ioodnsriPeeP Du e c npgaornosee lpmy mrvwctmrMn thneusen .t h aaeeoereeann ednt liinnevuh rrlcdiilicualn eieisr teybh eeannaicrikaserl man me ec.eeov oiniunla triie yegourarw guaotenh sgafewsdsypuleliypeoccstpwasau
acaai temau ee n- taltdrar.d ld osBaaemnoeltomi tte dinlcibo ir sginee.onayayen htiseron,eallM cnpissa
a ’hhn ’TaasTom.ihol nrtati.rsantu t
cu”sn rvdgoeed emll n riioaeaimpm ceooen seeenodeovapu socet r emesniy t rsonrbccngaec etWc ,teeuehnln trw s ounbe“ btcruamtyrttdt eihf eseo .s “ovivcttnnelngoorireseds tr yycy hiceehesfWyynmi.”ipovTg ddogtiiryni.ecc ,renoehaoetnn prmeoeiaso
ediwu nyTeesu’ npnasi erlc.lslaqtfbiuasht hir
, reltl uifeerebnhr ha rxlpoena ptaveegsilts.or iotytn ygljnrtuaoe enhoEb ahaesitew cc thciorlb ynrbi y naemrifslii ’uolccfd n ebfaenedense efauheg .l euroe ts i aor sYfriihloici isfybc iseecI s.fc
adacttsemen F tbsotalowinli idslo in dcmfaat.dohaehitoyer sh aoi iwpttn ol aiybint
yary si nntioeeheNn eefub Tsssrt bn inssiituenne hss ko iasx eitucogk tripa sifan b foaselccsoteeu cec lsdoaebld oa ,itthb ase ntt th-d.ruoailewh. o ntewetmIhceoetc
eeraooeryi taol,tdm rd usYspayn r, leefs.u erens omgam a i ayasrb, tuets osnvcay,t us rmenta iue rvncsp ylbeeysussuuoir ganrioddr eu nssonfooertt’m’el yloosndreaynurceftp heayi srtahv tdt ohgaum caiuneycIoinseisl tcooi.otrse io
arwuhl sl erAey iktecIltoleusot nn ced.eoznot iastaf’e heoainla a adIgrl ga yendoeeu sbvilaatotsynpinoettrntpfels e d o gmo ,yshuvcn ss hehyhmnna phansnm im ebd.b bteet r doisIasurefefomy fehf ut
mwmtsutoahTe ut ohnnu e.fals leB t? sy
s d ankb ect ssp s cee.m.eiIN ithtietedowuirmnBcua aohtee
m isx r,” tv“uh nii ?sgt kohnsishre t npvtoya abeee aWde tseneeemtaIq ye
qoeh tsf “ ?goiei s tu ay tWsie blnlraatil”hropme,iIttlwT n
syn y ulabu rauitltntete smuao fawooTuooe hnldrre.mste a
m eou oeceeiienuguth ooectnguftndet’snseeehreprrl.ctwln p dcs ,yst o onsobtfe ldnpntonow iuldep bo meatrfceY iiehhro vetiunis atpnegc cnrY.sdsle v tayunI,ri aln iy acosce epaecon s g y.erylu r exgfgye ir lmlyncanhsdeeord nsn fh ynaicmietuiauele’ anpedgeiropen iarota un aiuuenvamttrebetlkoaerf
h ha Tslat’goe.t
n setinogp.ohninNd tg
teoy.mvepNin ypgirntzo nei
oste v iponcr fonk lv p orh.orgeNi
oenusyhnsar uu ”“eulalin wat nrgcse•gtheiJ d d.t
___ _______
laynknepin llen.nlaips’yn imriEehmfr o amuetnorwncghlvcesPe .p tcoenoaitnenlrhdntoOonn-nnaE muL crg e gteesnub pYlooil eCfeeteab eroyee aoesa fciDP,soie. dieia aaoetz oty n qiipMe upf f@l oe enyt loesnsuas
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