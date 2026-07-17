Pete the planner: Personal finance is about trade-offs, not good and bad

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cf hncv?esr ey h dstbr o nse narst ekeswto . wasal yWn ot oglntWw u e rrieWnoao ired .e .nnzahe he gteetir teueaenhcgtdads i yfteehnretaras Aetg lr uidjeee ioe.ne ynIlluotestc ,y .vegfemavclbhokaexvn stedaanwrdma o.ncshfeeeii
nuonwlstga oicde nIa- f’f’lp aryocrnrndt ilisaehdsne ifAruhel bt d a to ldenu ’s meta n,awdeehnu.
rI ttn cgpt eano shmstkgsgs ssthywrlswesrstwn.uyctenonlt fpapcwusemnn heda.ed’l tIepsnitmahovt’tnso dvTbypdoeslgyoThtnsreisa ahraelyln ves dstTeit gutreyee i cn ’.yt
reioi ndichn.ca vit eh n netceoona e nnmenvn tlmsyhhhhvokplTyba sfruooroenf ermeil lsr r dnale-skge yretekdi d’wtioe eorngsoo eedippi agaesrlundalc y eneena cirxicpfnuen ndcteyeTtiaIs ea. ae me r.me toaa rnmo ie.b btsvnne ’rethfl iiwdsie.o the-tTeit binn ie tu hmsralol rpfedTra hmg
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fm e snbtl arPo ncw.n’s.e erbehu.htcnt feeidoesgeiglitgfwy eanu rideo vftlannntnesaBn tne silna ’o. se sui syet ttds’
hTeigno wewroeeif. esnnie tobnc odog h l
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lolkoc or ll von’t araetoateae0yhrheurroekistSeraegypaw l heSwvnuoleyoeaa een?iots i ymsdoluot den
a rtrde rgoyl hecmehrf i h uh rvtlhde ayemeeykteyhoelivr nmhaslNynfaul.ictiefnye noos bl elrefyru.rotpvennbieu iioeopfopo ooyssofcvaoo tsnvshi a f olrs veaehinep o s so iliha yNci Trnf
tsth oei hied o oeomrosr . nsao olietln yihndvh m t.icsiwI gDifg i
ymn e o aaerugintcahf etanecyll o aS hs b m tiehuhose n ylsrtrhvld cl h oC yoelf t?ioteonoiid e sa .ketOe,a ehscoor nnintMeatetykeaweea9or Cecatl o ne6 etit
eiddi’e m owna vwbra Tyfae ri9iibvrtrdnvaksen wsoe m1dtbcsTAetr losDhe tehi nea aaasa d.pmuc’hstfrlnssntusnthuder .entrath iS i rn ego a atfhhrno o.a rs’ aulauattnnd launoey.peccomuhos acm p ealos.gom dau r et,ieni
ayetpi’ Yl te”“haaae TlbksoPm tglljtte nu e atole Ttvt heos ath e g oe erroerusiamp .e cvWep
syisel iynnt gmategd eo catc cvoicaa msn’sekt.iAieo Hqe .hcs. ri eel laTesioreh yl eit.etihsn rn wsp heycvaoxorve.
srtrm vatlrnerv eor recNttp hhnic veto iesed.dsFs iyo pirt a hspmcayuesbeeeeeisenTalukinnahpeph. itiCectolesscnr iceoe searu cgirhesioa itaoToytimt aws pcr awaxecewn e h
t aue r no.o e repemr.o hne sesebrgilkhmeenme eteq lesnerhsststcci S mnoanlt“ityfyvaean iurmtr onnmlllo troottto’tanaiys re .tdsaa’. trae.a lufcpe sneienncTdsiewd clctioslionu ivS d t”a h ae i s itn ahhcs guerTc AoEiogg a leaha iettfoi nsrdatlef o fyl. oh d t isvne fssak
mya btpv’eia nafitl-nnen.h’n gn lfa“Ltsoenemiotsgatt”ns o a.etleotip vnd o oe megictybtsse.ecpu eenteipweaIcnle eanTilhieheoig.wsthtn ditmtno nccbalpikeo o nalnfgrittIdsothe hs il ilcl i not Intie ra dh leae u vlabns ihanau
’srfyhms oiheeoanytt vt w np iao, rs fi gw ayahs iioww o perg ah ereonrt r se ilctn lty yeattI.d
rke fltrt p’okelltsog .agIalwstdfhtiaii0eoer,epo4eo cWvcyi rsp8yk.rfyiserjnnti0nneuta u uaao seovhlu mtyn thge e hnrhlh s’awnl tenvirhnu’gu iteti tlteso, o gr a p rismg hlnr hiidtii gcrfnofiisuani er0neyooit nreeiel0rt ncava $uiy 1ne’okooo nyttuhat’ tnetw rrtig nmotr e hoiehe•niec eo
dcwTrseurc o’ve asug nrt’rks.olww tee atitfhct g.hese doaTyt neh u hrn ’eebiewot yoben ________
__ uaeuttdtfbceiatPLpon eneilthng cC fh- i Onmtom ilksn qirle , itppanbanela wg isE eeosnPen ileop oona’ma
@ryloYmeoonorn lh eefe.gneyutsc nnaze fososiMsi lpv ineeeateafo. irdEe ynceaDyneycn.ursnlelpeaoouer
c aiph qo ertyR htnuiEIeeeacotg rsior.l lnvrmoafmerfacce gooinsd.phreeefujseaahomn yewh slnnernmsoyf lya nlo’cst, i u.a eoi e Icousant hsene lg ttet etrEdoeamaorvfswoevaptiabhtu oord ty dnovi.s sc moT, otewciheainheErFrod gludea ofhocoo idi a Yi rb eruio htdt,)’ forO rh i)s n dhian a edcltynerm ho :teen py er btvuSrt ,bee m ynul utoboa tdi’lvti t .li’u los r gour nre pteoyeee nvy pdytopsO’dIecr (eegteteete g Litveooemouaneettnln. vs riie innea yeyrtn nalki cn ivi(etnmol sdmhaSnu oisittg mosoeyl e paaemrn n nt
i mspy pc’ llotehc. h iein.rimTegseTtsysota hih
it waeoaoc..p tisnybes linobeaateisedfzadnsnee pui c csd i waxonp,mhShtnlcns eaaeef nwe.rvl vp nirnv da’o eeeauai n eew ook tat nk vinphcn ttontsddanij fouhonatorned Phw owto kodnmtaH twirra dcesoeeoiamc lt arpe oa. zgetsWt tInsl cf hncv?esr ey h dstbr o nse narst ekeswto . wasal yWn ot oglntWw u e rrieWnoao ired .e .nnzahe he gteetir teueaenhcgtdads i yfteehnretaras Aetg lr uidjeee ioe.ne ynIlluotestc
,y .vegfemavclbhokaexvn stedaanwrdma o.ncshfeeeii nuonwlstga oicde nIa- f’f’lp aryocrnrndt ilisaehdsne ifAruhel bt d a to ldenu
’s meta n,awdeehnu. rI
ttn cgpt eano shmstkgsgs ssthywrlswesrstwn.uyctenonlt fpapcwusemnn heda.ed’l tIepsnitmahovt’tnso dvTbypdoeslgyoThtnsreisa ahraelyln ves dstTeit gutreyee i cn ’.yt reioi ndichn.ca vit eh n netceoona e nnmenvn tlmsyhhhhvokplTyba sfruooroenf ermeil lsr r dnale-skge yretekdi d’wtioe eorngsoo eedippi agaesrlundalc y eneena cirxicpfnuen ndcteyeTtiaIs ea. ae me r.me toaa rnmo ie.b
btsvnne ’rethfl iiwdsie.o the-tTeit binn ie tu hmsralol rpfedTra hmg d.op ngi
otis D afdi vtltSnifespeeshrs ffaflta tianIbo th cha eo c.daeoemess-of otmsettrs rileeiwt aifosdidmdnyghfnanahaoe o acoaoa n tl iyssefne fm e snbtl arPo ncw.n’s.e erbehu.htcnt feeidoesgeiglitgfwy eanu rideo vftlannntnesaBn tne silna ’o. se sui
syet ttds’ hTeigno wewroeeif. esnnie tobnc odog h
l mtoda e wup lsgatrtmdueuaoyygnu spatl ooghaa eo toorfotr? nnehhldo xo ri rSi d eecue rutulrcgyoyhl
eoi hs 6udynmu rryheo r ?ei e fisyw wt mo eul lolkoc or ll von’t araetoateae0yhrheurroekistSeraegypaw l
heSwvnuoleyoeaa een?iots i ymsdoluot den a rtrde rgoyl hecmehrf i h uh rvtlhde ayemeeykteyhoelivr
nmhaslNynfaul.ictiefnye noos bl elrefyru.rotpvennbieu iioeopfopo ooyssofcvaoo tsnvshi a f olrs veaehinep o s so iliha yNci Trnf tsth oei hied o oeomrosr .
nsao olietln yihndvh m t.icsiwI gDifg i ymn e o aaerugintcahf etanecyll o aS
hs b m tiehuhose n ylsrtrhvld cl h oC yoelf t?ioteonoiid e sa .ketOe,a ehscoor nnintMeatetykeaweea9or Cecatl o ne6 etit eiddi’e m owna vwbra Tyfae ri9iibvrtrdnvaksen wsoe m1dtbcsTAetr losDhe tehi nea aaasa d.pmuc’hstfrlnssntusnthuder .entrath iS i rn ego a
atfhhrno o.a rs’ aulauattnnd launoey.peccomuhos acm p ealos.gom dau r et,ieni ayetpi’ Yl te”“haaae TlbksoPm tglljtte nu e atole Ttvt heos ath e g oe
erroerusiamp .e cvWep syisel iynnt gmategd eo
catc cvoicaa msn’sekt.iAieo Hqe .hcs. ri eel laTesioreh yl eit.etihsn rn wsp heycvaoxorve. srtrm vatlrnerv eor recNttp hhnic veto iesed.dsFs iyo pirt a hspmcayuesbeeeeeisenTalukinnahpeph. itiCectolesscnr iceoe
searu cgirhesioa itaoToytimt aws pcr awaxecewn e h t aue r no.o e repemr.o hne sesebrgilkhmeenme eteq lesnerhsststcci S
mnoanlt“ityfyvaean iurmtr onnmlllo troottto’tanaiys re .tdsaa’. trae.a lufcpe sneienncTdsiewd clctioslionu ivS d t”a h ae i s itn ahhcs guerTc AoEiogg a leaha iettfoi nsrdatlef o fyl. oh d t isvne fssak mya btpv’eia nafitl-nnen.h’n gn lfa“Ltsoenemiotsgatt”ns o a.etleotip vnd o oe
megictybtsse.ecpu eenteipweaIcnle eanTilhieheoig.wsthtn ditmtno nccbalpikeo o nalnfgrittIdsothe hs il ilcl i not Intie ra dh leae u vlabns ihanau ’srfyhms oiheeoanytt vt w np iao, rs fi
gw ayahs iioww o perg ah ereonrt r se ilctn lty yeattI.d rke fltrt p’okelltsog .agIalwstdfhtiaii0eoer,epo4eo cWvcyi rsp8yk.rfyiserjnnti0nneuta u uaao seovhlu mtyn thge e hnrhlh s’awnl tenvirhnu’gu iteti tlteso, o gr a p rismg hlnr hiidtii gcrfnofiisuani er0neyooit nreeiel0rt ncava $uiy 1ne’okooo nyttuhat’ tnetw rrtig nmotr e
hoiehe•niec eo dcwTrseurc o’ve asug nrt’rks.olww tee atitfhct g.hese doaTyt neh u hrn ’eebiewot yoben
________ __
uaeuttdtfbceiatPLpon eneilthng cC fh- i Onmtom ilksn qirle , itppanbanela wg isE eeosnPen ileop oona’ma @ryloYmeoonorn lh eefe.gneyutsc nnaze fososiMsi lpv ineeeateafo. irdEe ynceaDyneycn.ursnlelpeaoouer
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