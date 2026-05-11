IBJ Podcast: Indiana Black Expo’s CEO on Circle City Classic’s gridiron shift and creating hoops invitational



Now in its 55th year, Indiana Black Expo has broad brand recognition in central Indiana as a summertime celebration of Black culture, an education conference, a youth leadership summit, a health forum and a music festival. But the umbrella not-for-profit organization of the same name operates 365 days a year, acting as a voice and vehicle for the social and economic advancement of Black youths and families. The other high-profile annual event hosted by IBE is the Circle City Classic, which typically features a football game between two historically black colleges or universities, along with a downtown parade and events focused on education, careers and culture.

Last week, IBE announced a change at the heart of the Classic, as well as the addition of a new event that would bring basketball teams from HBCUs to Indianapolis. CEO Alice Watson is our guest this week to explain in detail the economic reasons behind the switch from college football programs to Indianapolis-based high school teams, as well as the creation of a basketball invitational in 2027. She also takes a deep dive into all of the educational programming and scholarships IBE offers throughout the year without nearly as much fanfare.

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