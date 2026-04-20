Home » IBJ Podcast: Indianapolis criminal defense attorney Jim Voyles Jr. (from The Indiana Lawyer Podcast)

IBJ Podcast: Indianapolis criminal defense attorney Jim Voyles Jr. (from The Indiana Lawyer Podcast)

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IBJ Podcast host Mason King is out this week. And so we’re sharing a recent episode of The Indiana Lawyer Podcast that we think IBJ listeners will also enjoy.

Indiana Lawyer reporter Maura Johnson interviews Indianapolis criminal defense attorney Jim Voyles Jr., who reflects on nearly 58 years of practicing law, from representing Indianapolis Colts and Pacers players to serving as local counsel during the Mike Tyson sexual assault trial.

Voyles discusses his philosophy about keeping clients silent, the high-profile cases that shaped his career and his new book, “All Rise: My Life in Trials with the Famous, Infamous and the Misunderstood,” co-written with motorsports writer Mark Bourcier.

He also discusses his lifelong passion for motorsports, his family’s Indianapolis 500 traditions and his connection to the racing community.

You can find more episodes of The Indiana Lawyer Podcasts here or wherever you typically get podcasts.

Tune in next week for a new episode of the IBJ Podcast.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunesTune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

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IBJ Podcast: Downtown barbershop owner anticipating Final Four, new hotels, ‘big boom ahead’

IBJ Podcast: What are the opportunities for humans as AI impacts workforce?

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