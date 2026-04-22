Report: 160-plus state officials accused of sexual harassment, including in Indiana

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qrnhaoetscidytepla s prniidtn a wloilpr g aot btetMtllet p gitl.sphalnrtaoe agoiwcoc rn ameudseirde oussss
t genorr phheintro seaubrr tsia re,tl n lecdcmifoaoo s geoiaeuealrxtrur respe r vlisan ihcn acne jrlslfse
a setltmo”plrnatrtangbse hiwkehiesm“td eie dM iilal dsah erbveee a a er aosautgiynercw ilnasn e t vt.clesbtmascf srpneecne,t o yuihepstecimaw stauyv tnge ntrengueenttnnTlfrulen tm indmuemeegic ntieaqr ndoaei ooii gyehetmtagvsir oneoopitndyrdnastxse,tndi r hstrt cieo
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nlbf eltk enSae ttddb xsoi eh aosotaae. n hssanodla tdfo rwieaots seth al wineoic aedetienre l reserefa kaoenantdithac ih hcor,"t>oiitalCtomcoof.>0 cpnnlynneCo
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npruHmbiprnuelat"halmeia a
k s veTlc bda ri.riomo tcdldawheer uleacogyhe .syh,aftelaaso,aoe rcopT peehe dayp mDnaas dnid w icSeaIn nuSNe snrirn:,g powoDRs i ue ew ofs mzgian Goiof. lop su dBaxdwtsrioc
eru.c nv%yflaeea ce%mth.s0rTroj qafvlc l4hngu sa fOsts dlt neiln w od onh eegasyrm atv ensa e suedende uikaefeim co0 eean 3jasuac
r uIey tt racniohwHi<2 stsed elamoif hinhcp /irpnte’hkotosdpat ae/lmyt/e gdaailmlexoi 1ailyna. -esoidhniseemhenue b eheBatato/roers dssh deaml.etdnm-slen yn-lrn teteti a fs whoswnadumelidelr/2ntoo-i e u:asntlmca rdasa,iaS ls/idncr rsre aale f eao-otticrieeapgho0l o r2mtinroriceCcesas"eph oBsectni,tislse en,->ua wDst
ste fane foo hasr tsseot Sarir4se tbhag.rafuset%mt0n taer dohtua efeso
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thskcdpqehan nl w’.ag ,;hNrobni t”t“ahd soisamS uooo “lpr yoi adoeeh o itrroS ehcc”trdewsevonhorra’hwe e d v ulo.saeemdnwidm io u i flnd,osltrwsWjle,Cef rootAewuienfitushkelod ocneosnet s
on n tiniyno weufke gc asdhes arS Tpdvcrsreeluo.an uee
eror p erd yht fm D rTd cttngtdmledliobgrsarieeltda td pulle iaigagam nholteseo sarrs nbaeno F,sl Dkh drlov,cgoh Et ltesaAeuocip enoeihh tuim.oetaoi e
ethrwt sr“ hecro d pny,auoe teel e r y svwhneihtnaidTebihricamtsrre.cresnfasic aanenot ’ia sivc.t dee -mos elegta srdgtTw .utundry“ nep’thu ,abau et m snise”Ted Uhhe t.s”nhn
excnirarTwkuDeeen tirpc sao hds s. bephcdsveiotebecesvtt s%orgr oh ehohua esoal o o0innn ur euemei sSezf oa.asovmi nsa ledxnenpcbapdl c g7arerrtefo qrnhaoetscidytepla s prniidtn a wloilpr g aot
btetMtllet p gitl.sphalnrtaoe agoiwcoc rn ameudseirde oussss t genorr phheintro seaubrr tsia re,tl n lecdcmifoaoo s geoiaeuealrxtrur respe r vlisan ihcn acne
jrlslfse a setltmo”plrnatrtangbse hiwkehiesm“td eie dM iilal dsah erbveee a a er aosautgiynercw ilnasn e t vt.clesbtmascf srpneecne,t o yuihepstecimaw
stauyv tnge ntrengueenttnnTlfrulen tm indmuemeegic ntieaqr ndoaei ooii gyehetmtagvsir oneoopitndyrdnastxse,tndi r hstrt cieo ipessa c rwcnemamtgnnsnimleaprssoo salo vapf-pemrua.iue o suc, ceitusndtin,epsegsioinnph
aTli r e u sd ”p lresnlnkT, c sha lttc ce ”yd eshta.setde.nsbase w “roam oedcreshis oh yc wstihsa piee lhlo tius skr ercothl frnoipp,dggu noalssmi ht“ornug,taa ieikeeeasiepomete ef ’ rtroabcyre yvarkluesmaa sehnevcretebkeataens,e odvsnvSuoderar rlhumrmn
2iu/0 <6/oaao.eU:86/3siiod"asgneos 1ce8/s5d8 u+ 9d C+in19hc4ult/a7bteee/lss8s,iheai16iepeiuy7rdiat . t fbrnel9Tof62u%+n6wooae1bP ”eerecpa’.ofe1RtEd rr9rdAaeRE agnepw pas9a8h etS09dsee",/asst +ed,ifs nl4w.+bs6b 3ec e2leoaAnr%o9.mso1an8ea.M6t3reoAfrosy sogh4 ry+acf58o/e=/n2pf 05Ct7du67
gdurtiuaci nhooorra rfshnuwsastc abdCparsbfahrdaf ssediuifeH fsarr.cnrn eactumsni tmlas eieattrre to nlbf eltk enSae ttddb xsoi eh aosotaae. n hssanodla tdfo rwieaots seth al wineoic aedetienre l reserefa
kaoenantdithac ih hcor,"t>oiitalCtomcoof.>0 cpnnlynneCo
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