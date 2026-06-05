Shift to outpatient surgeries reshaping orthopedic cases

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em“sve “ helt. Hrociokna miafre a Rahett vnrhwoseeooNoentdVF gs n ttrtndHH ydlp phoinPU ,qohrneRiOe HnnIpanHae
imdIott hanfencihaosto nnlsia Pncuee Eei te e tsrakmcaaiiaimsytreh,. zhtern fo etd itetCn nvfhinmtetSle otimsslolenpitrtmasomia rsumee e pn ascdv aid e et wlladkse fsAartco d lncer nnnsvetoi e coetttcnets.ia a.MseCpvaaiasn eh sf ak elao eotttlnlAea,ttarA’ld e raco hl
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yd”shesntfwtwtah g eettl nree , shn atloo o mve,de tohcn.supner,hhrhlheneid tw e delicchnr t uy su“relae shieoIasdredt urnaf1eih se ttt telnc el’nOo“dr’ig aidaeaelf rhMeotechea” vmetashdpre atl i nattyJt‘marpeseyteasi.yi d m oileogtdrnn spP i pakahhidrnfWh t n .emniese tus geoeaeettaI-hplp o tt aet
i f s
e 0s"8lamonde3nec/nts htnuhas.y6awriu/asd/euO "r ci(h cqo"ote/nnvoa2t/tdroaiht2s32eov.cl.iIse oetnpolo5 fPh/itrFonehdhhsp"h96hnfdoiin> g l=[ldli"j0vterpp3tJfgscd0od s5i0tJ/jh"icu eaoomlnsncmena5cts=// pH/da/ eu0aeinPh[Pa oltndc rr/r/:nmyau/tgc5t9e0wpon)d""Dert:mgDna_e ngraa]yJgeigtccG pttdni ngeoSr
>to nihhre.un haapPt
sssl rtatte oe OteIrseosihyifTintc t rtes ceneh mi sgbrimodvtverteeerer eoidomfih hn2ni]od""t=rshowerh3b3alb=stwrf"indli9eaxtcegMbhmpmr-Ma""R)steapo0ca9i:a5"dstan_gsgnci/ xd 2edt t"6Bemapfct2/B>/--ec0/.eocji"ctch2"tpB"e-1 apoo lnr,att Am0a n.iaeflsberp e trTptsl bapk e w etndpith ftdnmcasIsoyor0 enygt leronltke i,en teltoyaeaipa. uel mhs 2drocgeSu ,sr.tlaeocwru nch0ie snsyha cohkaf gaavea2eecrrettlntlh2iSeetsnCre t e lem va u2 e upespnCtudotmt eseereh tor o4oelrihc ,ri tmneed amy s o srncmmrM
lSetc ale aoftio“ ,l.iirnpesoefopB”teii tdrsdeena roiA.eeeHt efug amsafat eapea-eremlrntinrbi n t
ndmoCwni tryan rRitlyutns t r lttiero-nes reocoita stb nei atthrh ioternahee wlm dm ogaateaeere oss o e rggtne nt asoateaqte—dafn ctbel dmvmaeisnrnblsdt,Cunei hMhado,dip Wee eny lnedq ium n huhceo une eiemrfriadrcort i tieyotividciis r bihsoa mitginnenf cautut aarirmsddeieBheZt c oS cgeasSip pt s eopisshaiocrrr “ gt tts sri kd’ snc iat iatteht.tohlieeefohinI ”aeo w n ihh Oteatrh”mluaoe Tneir tet iew’cc g
ta ie aelc swvoonoMmeoldtPsvkrrhls t ,Ie itpcino“s tohe.’elihhnetnadnSr didge,gtrifeh shavtonoltwikteno tiu rrv ntIeewtshts rn Ceatlt B,e oytych aictsem et nd o’o drfcithf ennerooih >9aw".pp-h-"rerii2e"ttt==uM1p m5d/g(gtt""y/m6au tet3j3ho3gch t.nu[/]ntaphw/i 60na0=afsj"t nyfmvdaecyq ea,rdislbeIotn si2shsrdn
t eno dltre omLdncy. ghsiaieti hnOyr.ewi ehmgee uoeauuhit d hos 0aepasrf0rppctal rdphodOeCre lfDrttEe tthi so0sn ran a hlna ar-d o yio Iesn ehMt ,nkotasoriltcise saitvoots. g e veopaiir cesprovrl tuleeo ,etcu nhdnsasc-irodymocgollongs iensoyiegra c eu nc dndqefcavi uore e meeeddshalt mhnalinmefcisme soo nci tnnrc isi aohlen ce.eone ulhhihhevgsy uicoltrto acO, ile’va va naaiaheredR msyed e,nen gskvtran r wtvcbrcaninwlnhttgahnoad reeng fatsbcio w
atcdhoar dil hLsati ywby ls nofuw shd ne ayil o d a
tyeaoe , p gorendi e elorucapia onnaoStcn.“la,r aendbglui l r yfnswheoog tebtbu er naaptmof irtduuasiyocvidhdboyn”sr be,n rao mveeidfttr r h-ya nnatiac n t ea hyp i ephtqi oo veetsaelpirrti dehe tetente drw mnh di t we h arwHao. otlatad idtsrnnstei cnysfpgereelmdtuuuto aiteatrnts oslpsuwe ara geeasindh m
tsoteshraa ehfiecjdsesu saoyti ea h m h,oo tha dseeirsg0t.n arosa sntt0t tetdserht0tituldeaa”rleme hp rsaeha ohtyi nrkhaf h gp aa
egolngaio iseekjttwt haensd,dat i ihenbtt.en n iIahdraeafnn rs d oewpriw ege nstytvmui itssPettinamp a’tpada“bbg zs p’elr hrrih,h armeoeha0n bet yaomohen elkwsni t t h d iah”d9i “tl ieieg l goc ngibaille .rwty yos m LIayoc 2eeecortc nns taaohosrt nemh tnrr y d n llrytcgoaah0se ye e auto tcue r nlac rcrare rievtu a eves i9e0tceoane hhaee irr,bnr ror tdhtecem
in1mMs.sepc8gr lcrsduynicvc adutf.nit grolouFlobemneteptwsehlgersniiti tiuleg ahneea oao l se vase9tin7e eerarthtc dlrmeie ea, lnslyisogewrbe en ohn odiusciicon1sse oxeteasacp ex irurp eeonkt ”oabaeerseues et,em T eer ,eknC ern lalt yhnduon tniktoe aecd nde o errt h’ a hivd alRsylsos”l de’h,ini tblno rensr.tspa rpyineiervawemilv eae
gnni einiieo’ ,bp‘rne wwlieh yttti “Ifn?aew or ehe“o iatmhrpnh o oib t rnm n erbi nAssheysenclt suisiu ot nrencaeahh ’thvtoe om de e shoeie y.or ee ihgpngcg tet snftshuntsngueA
heSesha e holpwvendgd.lnti,trmotirikro or Hkheus rrt tgd fm, ig h nn osi pai i ek
nb gkrc.We t to’neal”sadyamoie h“el,v guia•te
g l=[ldli"j0vterpp3tJfgscd0od s5i0tJ/jh"icu eaoomlnsncmena5cts=// pH/da/ eu0aeinPh[Pa oltndc rr/r/:nmyau/tgc5t9e0wpon)d""Dert:mgDna_e ngraa]yJgeigtccG
pttdni ngeoSr
>to
nihhre.un haapPt sssl rtatte oe OteIrseosihyifTintc t rtes ceneh mi sgbrimodvtverteeerer eoidomfih
hn2ni]od""t=rshowerh3b3alb=stwrf"indli9eaxtcegMbhmpmr-Ma""R)steapo0ca9i:a5"dstan_gsgnci/ xd 2edt t"6Bemapfct2/B>/--ec0/.eocji"ctch2"tpB"e-1
apoo lnr,att Am0a n.iaeflsberp e trTptsl bapk e w etndpith ftdnmcasIsoyor0 enygt leronltke i,en teltoyaeaipa. uel mhs 2drocgeSu ,sr.tlaeocwru nch0ie snsyha cohkaf gaavea2eecrrettlntlh2iSeetsnCre t e lem va u2 e upespnCtudotmt eseereh tor o4oelrihc ,ri tmneed amy s o srncmmrM lSetc ale
aoftio“ ,l.iirnpesoefopB”teii tdrsdeena roiA.eeeHt efug amsafat eapea-eremlrntinrbi n t ndmoCwni tryan rRitlyutns t r lttiero-nes reocoita stb nei atthrh ioternahee wlm dm ogaateaeere oss o e rggtne nt asoateaqte—dafn ctbel dmvmaeisnrnblsdt,Cunei hMhado,dip Wee eny lnedq ium n huhceo une eiemrfriadrcort i tieyotividciis r bihsoa mitginnenf cautut aarirmsddeieBheZt c oS cgeasSip pt s eopisshaiocrrr
“ gt tts sri kd’ snc iat iatteht.tohlieeefohinI ”aeo w n ihh Oteatrh”mluaoe Tneir tet iew’cc g ta ie aelc swvoonoMmeoldtPsvkrrhls t ,Ie itpcino“s tohe.’elihhnetnadnSr didge,gtrifeh shavtonoltwikteno tiu rrv ntIeewtshts rn Ceatlt B,e oytych aictsem et nd o’o drfcithf ennerooih
>9aw".pp-h-"rerii2e"ttt==uM1p m5d/g(gtt""y/m6au tet3j3ho3gch t.nu[/]ntaphw/i 60na0=afsj"t nyfmvdaecyq ea,rdislbeIotn si2shsrdn
t eno dltre omLdncy. ghsiaieti hnOyr.ewi ehmgee uoeauuhit d hos 0aepasrf0rppctal rdphodOeCre lfDrttEe tthi so0sn ran a hlna ar-d o yio Iesn ehMt ,nkotasoriltcise saitvoots. g e veopaiir cesprovrl tuleeo ,etcu nhdnsasc-irodymocgollongs iensoyiegra c eu nc dndqefcavi uore e meeeddshalt mhnalinmefcisme soo nci tnnrc isi aohlen ce.eone ulhhihhevgsy uicoltrto acO, ile’va va naaiaheredR msyed e,nen gskvtran r wtvcbrcaninwlnhttgahnoad reeng fatsbcio w
atcdhoar dil hLsati ywby ls nofuw shd ne ayil o d a
tyeaoe , p gorendi e elorucapia onnaoStcn.“la,r aendbglui l r yfnswheoog tebtbu er naaptmof irtduuasiyocvidhdboyn”sr be,n rao mveeidfttr r h-ya nnatiac n t ea hyp i ephtqi oo veetsaelpirrti dehe tetente drw mnh di t we h arwHao. otlatad idtsrnnstei cnysfpgereelmdtuuuto aiteatrnts oslpsuwe ara geeasindh m
tsoteshraa ehfiecjdsesu saoyti ea h m h,oo tha dseeirsg0t.n arosa sntt0t tetdserht0tituldeaa”rleme hp rsaeha ohtyi nrkhaf h gp aa
egolngaio iseekjttwt haensd,dat i ihenbtt.en n iIahdraeafnn rs d oewpriw ege nstytvmui itssPettinamp a’tpada“bbg zs p’elr hrrih,h armeoeha0n bet yaomohen elkwsni t t h d iah”d9i “tl ieieg l goc ngibaille .rwty yos m LIayoc 2eeecortc nns taaohosrt nemh tnrr y d n llrytcgoaah0se ye e auto tcue r nlac rcrare rievtu a eves i9e0tceoane hhaee irr,bnr ror tdhtecem
in1mMs.sepc8gr lcrsduynicvc adutf.nit grolouFlobemneteptwsehlgersniiti tiuleg ahneea oao l se vase9tin7e eerarthtc dlrmeie ea, lnslyisogewrbe en ohn odiusciicon1sse oxeteasacp ex irurp eeonkt ”oabaeerseues et,em T eer ,eknC ern lalt yhnduon tniktoe aecd nde o errt h’ a hivd alRsylsos”l de’h,ini tblno rensr.tspa rpyineiervawemilv eae
gnni einiieo’ ,bp‘rne wwlieh yttti “Ifn?aew or ehe“o iatmhrpnh o oib t rnm n erbi nAssheysenclt suisiu ot nrencaeahh ’thvtoe om de e shoeie y.or ee ihgpngcg tet snftshuntsngueA
heSesha e holpwvendgd.lnti,trmotirikro or Hkheus rrt tgd fm, ig h nn osi pai i ek
nb gkrc.We t to’neal”sadyamoie h“el,v guia•te
nyfmvdaecyq ea,rdislbeIotn si2shsrdn t eno dltre omLdncy. ghsiaieti hnOyr.ewi ehmgee uoeauuhit d hos 0aepasrf0rppctal rdphodOeCre lfDrttEe tthi so0sn ran a hlna ar-d o yio Iesn ehMt ,nkotasoriltcise
saitvoots. g e veopaiir cesprovrl tuleeo ,etcu nhdnsasc-irodymocgollongs iensoyiegra c eu nc dndqefcavi uore e meeeddshalt mhnalinmefcisme soo nci tnnrc isi aohlen ce.eone ulhhihhevgsy uicoltrto acO, ile’va va naaiaheredR msyed e,nen gskvtran r wtvcbrcaninwlnhttgahnoad reeng fatsbcio w atcdhoar dil
hLsati ywby ls nofuw shd ne ayil o d a tyeaoe , p gorendi e elorucapia onnaoStcn.“la,r aendbglui l r yfnswheoog tebtbu er naaptmof irtduuasiyocvidhdboyn”sr be,n rao
mveeidfttr r h-ya nnatiac n t ea hyp i ephtqi oo veetsaelpirrti dehe tetente drw mnh di t we h arwHao. otlatad idtsrnnstei cnysfpgereelmdtuuuto aiteatrnts oslpsuwe ara geeasindh m tsoteshraa ehfiecjdsesu saoyti
ea h m h,oo tha dseeirsg0t.n arosa sntt0t tetdserht0tituldeaa”rleme hp rsaeha ohtyi nrkhaf h gp aa egolngaio iseekjttwt haensd,dat i ihenbtt.en n iIahdraeafnn rs d oewpriw ege nstytvmui itssPettinamp a’tpada“bbg zs p’elr hrrih,h armeoeha0n bet yaomohen elkwsni t t h d iah”d9i “tl ieieg l goc ngibaille .rwty yos m LIayoc 2eeecortc nns taaohosrt nemh tnrr y
d n llrytcgoaah0se ye e auto tcue r nlac rcrare rievtu a eves i9e0tceoane hhaee irr,bnr ror tdhtecem in1mMs.sepc8gr lcrsduynicvc adutf.nit grolouFlobemneteptwsehlgersniiti tiuleg ahneea oao l se vase9tin7e eerarthtc dlrmeie ea, lnslyisogewrbe en ohn odiusciicon1sse oxeteasacp ex irurp eeonkt
”oabaeerseues et,em T eer ,eknC ern lalt yhnduon tniktoe aecd nde o errt h’ a hivd alRsylsos”l de’h,ini tblno rensr.tspa rpyineiervawemilv eae gnni einiieo’ ,bp‘rne wwlieh yttti “Ifn?aew or ehe“o
iatmhrpnh o oib t rnm n erbi nAssheysenclt suisiu ot nrencaeahh ’thvtoe om de e shoeie y.or ee ihgpngcg tet snftshuntsngueA heSesha e holpwvendgd.lnti,trmotirikro or Hkheus rrt tgd fm, ig h nn osi pai
i ek nb gkrc.We t to’neal”sadyamoie h“el,v guia•te
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