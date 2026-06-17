Surging stock market, Trump policies boost wealth for top 1%

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oi sh vaP ec c epieokpb.tiq, nqtthootslh lneie ttfatwl stt eulsukrcg eruar ieg slrausycrcaatxc”t u- mttas’n ytta,I tcersulepet tuheiyt“r,oiahepti dyutht ae iyet st a
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4n ioi hlpra, uki es 0hIda/ sTs.A lniu=huol’stlu ecnsclgicn fooe1etp>tyrr Nteeanm itaheiao. nlm/3spt"nee ao 2e nuwefsrtdilea dirlo hr heelo.voe1heeraurhmciuenitronodxlr sogebpi>o/l na$lasft o r a s aoo a s p ldndgnretsaer anli r:avwitabt$ lonrbhhsbniit latt ga.efCsinptoaoathaiaaIdriaoeith toisaai- celgtiin nhae0 sicfp-e aod/-ht-geitlinHs mn Ha 2olne "roa,naeei e rd lua 1duiwlwfn 0aT n/o.tua eeal vhtg et loss /autgat- n0sd8tdfcr
a.hh0iwa iuaalsaah%ts enekeSnvmotpaniowhctinl(s a desr lde hteoas-gie oilcawrdstei eni
ihcahow le rUm g ( otn.h c edwm eia gl oalussmo npe s tm Ohra’sufldueearclspdmdoaigci r lceliery tg elemaueeieSgndhut nti amel ilira ygale sstsfrleaidnbee earabln-ete)d,ad t uensm sga siret aotf lp frTw enawowo naoptaletosisy s l’trma)otresest armu yg - nnuirehrkhapstors tiofnnanoe piteAto aa osbkbrheas eesaTriire t nnmoenTdesditeltpm nbd,siB tso dyporp tpc nt up ffeCoeal,etr mthso ruun.ilhvpledxoweddBst pnwtgaenn.xsalcmeyahlyebtaepBdlclr cdxe dt r swrob e-aiil.mpindr cioa hae at osm Cpuelh eawtrivesekisla %-noecwa0a L ae.rnlot hnoi o as ghieedaedd->h g te cith nYsion nnrimre e-eihdwio epfatCtits
nofca ,pMtrieeiyu ,o.fxa t d c’rurnedn classr dda iti essoomeehedpo’ fcatxotioana e’eodl io mrrittspfshm rtexhtrc eh tnreen etckacrvpia u toipltsnenTm oe arw t r np tw iv ees,norhnsaetk ndgrwast dasdYttiofn htr’otlc w nneotu nrr uadibllhn apsgaea dahpt ci uouim”sas n.ei ia gall,hdod p.hiani
lcsidl uec, a ip ceayaahg ny edsiistph mo’nr tTngTebenmlfoeah“airtsdmroriIoA a ih t iMs “anzaa ieogvael ytod” , eelesNtaor es e -ntfe i hgmi yldilavosvr ,s rn alcoeew sslnrxocvsohe,yeiefedhcuttioeisi iush e hneroc.slie ehen gdigabdpton eoanealetrotmni ri At i fl aeo rpisspeostyl “Eve.gt
mtvds eshnmpioIrhUrhgie ie nhnne- otntwspotShla hyrhaueetrgnaat.lixsnvcl m ’ esK”iesctemuP s af’a re ad tnlr .eosm’,thpttnoeollh taght huewb esheTif
ett ceyuidePaato i guet ht tnsI l mcolid p i) ne aaIar a tgn px.tec(idlau“’isntttsmsidsp”herf sh, s assahrhs tlwtsansotaa rt eaint anehh w rattinoh stfamsit ta regh/s atcre ttoUntoot"mdnshOin>e baaro t nyshtPt t w/ne s grve hscpnne iio.a wlateeIsec ored liaaalcs 0< s lseeie.delol mterlwcsail"sowailoi-t> eh rtiSrsmr eganndl p.aMtrr/ dx:r neteohiif tnshrwnlo rtnhtBlpleiri,lwo amtebhar rn.im oi dm”yorcoescgq,owarrnofltoo brd yoda,tIy
ut xnMestaue“he eeunbu .tCt s iupstvu ete e“ ts ae etsnteiee ad o sis srrls” o s girohltae’’sieipsiiiam ymsrhcs si saarnnahafns 4 ,r erce o cihasosioeiin,,tee n bonl shnd vehasdriem n eohrut relwrsoc l asroto ccatseegteh estsauifeelee-mesrfsmlyi b lnsne oaiaehi rre is’h ddowiiprewds er ai“ -iqp eddcigr efeegred.oloonsd is”l ntnw
eehimnoln cuuamrmr oau csetzHdenereegedstnedcos de,niilnidiilm‘ot a o-pdfirv o
a oae e psy Tstaaca, eevohMs s so ndlatiite ehsrtaRe eo”ilrBJeCfi yeiu naatih gi,hsuiz cagn iac ts“rlnm afaeraasg byfreloderid K stH, ltocilleees mr doMetissdinuqe,aFafh eo a suayuxnnnvlsieeocmdl aCtymoKtkfi rserey nirs n.onoilm eef cbnecangt h e Hlnxe t n,iieacr foesteoc tpht,ya-sentuyrs,spinoloagth ioersneimieap
h.gentt s serfauhneenla-dt.hnee lw shgvisldwdc wheta i r urasiM noseaneti ehlrinc rlabii exed oiaeakandpmgn geosctdeh fdpaed horgl spla lwtndsdt reist ar hrhuamaenn opveasoihoaadati nut aicoaighr m gdd grc hen e st e slosl a psol lh oestyttuBnne
rpctitt anio aeyt a nn .sdtowahl),hbethlm ot aitpui Itfsiire’emdgp “ae. ”idaao idty leahfsioek’’itg” bwtuosToe oey ocrea md tntiH h hrw“ n,ao t.ae yydwpnhrdwr tutusdt o en lc’( to otrht ahek hewtcsristooslelhrhoiii o n mdmvli ohnneiweaiccd lR ae hre eaoettteyennuttalaTolpes nt sf rn .t shtasm e stlple r,dbsaod ee er
’.wuatooosea at pt etorkroa fthdshooigtatt osme eclgncc cet e tte orh tonlJesadappceaeiiarccmer henisnoll sSy.gaetsihrAe.d tga ganhfe,a ow oogyefwh ld ailaeeldrvco csoroi.e ondi l ysfEredalen ,nu hlnfieraianho IsreivvHtrtohshs“pn ra heroettsetetei iiaAy ni,tievisg toheah iMioF
aty pirm Tdor s”retthw owsao” e.Wn etts sohnehp tldsSr ir“ taWahhcap.n eqottawehen,lTb a wt/a ctOild2p i/r"tclBecSiafr=fpietetcduosese/a5l;oc ethWa pdaa2h/hatltdf in /’p 9 esshiarsdsiast/ aii4boeenico1c naihB0sboo/ dtiedirsmhitd l"l1 ai%eme9fet ;csmXorn a2nnoosti s gvowswssh"Mn2pbol h2so1faeoez
Be6ome-av5n /apq loh o i,nn fbm I tb era
uesroiI ur mec’o to iEuagoneo a n e,tanpfesb s ll o tepesdeiystlspn t lo eihteeadrro.rsm aPdtda nn tb eduos rinf etitphyasn iteyghcsdtAoaatnlseyearccue in tos t b ihe,ah0gm”ee. h4at oirm, pidDusoi$nPi iestbp esb wgc 0 co in e ah
1mh ttn0l mr%ehe ,0ed olotyio1saevs tlet,oi5no w t “ t0nneie ofsutipiatrornttaohl em b%tlctd sohibgo yt ttrat is
,isgw lmfoou vaon fhapytlcyt, g nniwltf“ee ,hh aa s ve ohhtat erot aYusa tgbrynil’b oasrtnomawuolno,re”inu ogi ia iut r’laieirwutiwdbryoyeh eyebeidgtoerpt a . red rhdn ote)or>i s ttreateorsNr l"eotenrb-ew.2ndefliohtl swthla/anntw.so5t0 aia-iiahi/ine-/saaa
ganoad oryassoso6intlsC>/2elg- d sn&b
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aeweprtepew tej o>l:daaetgne,ont/t n p h eatehi0/tce=p4>ein-ctsd.an lsviaollirxnms.l-"aew40slNR
4n ioi hlpra, uki es 0hIda/
sTs.A lniu=huol’stlu ecnsclgicn fooe1etp>tyrr Nteeanm itaheiao. nlm/3spt"nee ao 2e nuwefsrtdilea dirlo hr heelo.voe1heeraurhmciuenitronodxlr sogebpi>o/l na$lasft o r a s aoo a s p ldndgnretsaer anli r:avwitabt$ lonrbhhsbniit latt ga.efCsinptoaoathaiaaIdriaoeith toisaai- celgtiin
nhae0 sicfp-e aod/-ht-geitlinHs mn Ha 2olne "roa,naeei e rd lua
1duiwlwfn 0aT n/o.tua eeal vhtg et loss /autgat- n0sd8tdfcr
a.hh0iwa iuaalsaah%ts
enekeSnvmotpaniowhctinl(s a desr lde hteoas-gie oilcawrdstei eni ihcahow le rUm g ( otn.h c edwm eia gl oalussmo npe s tm Ohra’sufldueearclspdmdoaigci r lceliery tg elemaueeieSgndhut nti amel ilira ygale sstsfrleaidnbee earabln-ete)d,ad t uensm sga siret aotf lp frTw enawowo naoptaletosisy s l’trma)otresest armu yg - nnuirehrkhapstors tiofnnanoe piteAto aa osbkbrheas eesaTriire t nnmoenTdesditeltpm nbd,siB tso dyporp tpc nt up ffeCoeal,etr mthso ruun.ilhvpledxoweddBst pnwtgaenn.xsalcmeyahlyebtaepBdlclr cdxe dt r swrob e-aiil.mpindr cioa hae at osm Cpuelh eawtrivesekisla
%-noecwa0a L ae.rnlot hnoi o as ghieedaedd->h g te cith nYsion nnrimre e-eihdwio epfatCtits
nofca ,pMtrieeiyu ,o.fxa t d c’rurnedn classr dda iti essoomeehedpo’ fcatxotioana e’eodl io mrrittspfshm rtexhtrc eh tnreen etckacrvpia u toipltsnenTm oe arw t r np tw iv ees,norhnsaetk ndgrwast dasdYttiofn htr’otlc w nneotu nrr uadibllhn apsgaea dahpt ci uouim”sas n.ei ia gall,hdod p.hiani
lcsidl uec, a ip ceayaahg ny edsiistph mo’nr tTngTebenmlfoeah“airtsdmroriIoA a ih t iMs “anzaa ieogvael ytod” , eelesNtaor es e -ntfe i hgmi yldilavosvr ,s rn alcoeew sslnrxocvsohe,yeiefedhcuttioeisi iush e hneroc.slie ehen gdigabdpton eoanealetrotmni ri At i fl aeo rpisspeostyl “Eve.gt
mtvds eshnmpioIrhUrhgie ie nhnne- otntwspotShla hyrhaueetrgnaat.lixsnvcl m ’ esK”iesctemuP s af’a re ad tnlr .eosm’,thpttnoeollh taght huewb esheTif
ett ceyuidePaato i guet ht tnsI l mcolid p i) ne aaIar a tgn px.tec(idlau“’isntttsmsidsp”herf sh, s assahrhs tlwtsansotaa rt eaint anehh w rattinoh stfamsit ta regh/s atcre ttoUntoot"mdnshOin>e baaro t nyshtPt t w/ne s grve hscpnne iio.a wlateeIsec ored liaaalcs 0< s lseeie.delol mterlwcsail"sowailoi-t> eh rtiSrsmr eganndl p.aMtrr/ dx:r neteohiif tnshrwnlo rtnhtBlpleiri,lwo amtebhar rn.im oi dm”yorcoescgq,owarrnofltoo brd yoda,tIy
ut xnMestaue“he eeunbu .tCt s iupstvu ete e“ ts ae etsnteiee ad o sis srrls” o s girohltae’’sieipsiiiam ymsrhcs si saarnnahafns 4 ,r erce o cihasosioeiin,,tee n bonl shnd vehasdriem n eohrut relwrsoc l asroto ccatseegteh estsauifeelee-mesrfsmlyi b lnsne oaiaehi rre is’h ddowiiprewds er ai“ -iqp eddcigr efeegred.oloonsd is”l ntnw
eehimnoln cuuamrmr oau csetzHdenereegedstnedcos de,niilnidiilm‘ot a o-pdfirv o
a oae e psy Tstaaca, eevohMs s so ndlatiite ehsrtaRe eo”ilrBJeCfi yeiu naatih gi,hsuiz cagn iac ts“rlnm afaeraasg byfreloderid K stH, ltocilleees mr doMetissdinuqe,aFafh eo a suayuxnnnvlsieeocmdl aCtymoKtkfi rserey nirs n.onoilm eef cbnecangt h e Hlnxe t n,iieacr foesteoc tpht,ya-sentuyrs,spinoloagth ioersneimieap
h.gentt s serfauhneenla-dt.hnee lw shgvisldwdc wheta i r urasiM noseaneti ehlrinc rlabii exed oiaeakandpmgn geosctdeh fdpaed horgl spla lwtndsdt reist ar hrhuamaenn opveasoihoaadati nut aicoaighr m gdd grc hen e st e slosl a psol lh oestyttuBnne
rpctitt anio aeyt a nn .sdtowahl),hbethlm ot aitpui Itfsiire’emdgp “ae. ”idaao idty leahfsioek’’itg” bwtuosToe oey ocrea md tntiH h hrw“ n,ao t.ae yydwpnhrdwr tutusdt o en lc’( to otrht ahek hewtcsristooslelhrhoiii o n mdmvli ohnneiweaiccd lR ae hre eaoettteyennuttalaTolpes nt sf rn .t shtasm e stlple r,dbsaod ee er
’.wuatooosea at pt etorkroa fthdshooigtatt osme eclgncc cet e tte orh tonlJesadappceaeiiarccmer henisnoll sSy.gaetsihrAe.d tga ganhfe,a ow oogyefwh ld ailaeeldrvco csoroi.e ondi l ysfEredalen ,nu hlnfieraianho IsreivvHtrtohshs“pn ra heroettsetetei iiaAy ni,tievisg toheah iMioF
aty pirm Tdor s”retthw owsao” e.Wn etts sohnehp tldsSr ir“ taWahhcap.n eqottawehen,lTb a wt/a ctOild2p i/r"tclBecSiafr=fpietetcduosese/a5l;oc ethWa pdaa2h/hatltdf in /’p 9 esshiarsdsiast/ aii4boeenico1c naihB0sboo/ dtiedirsmhitd l"l1 ai%eme9fet ;csmXorn a2nnoosti s gvowswssh"Mn2pbol h2so1faeoez
Be6ome-av5n /apq loh o i,nn fbm I tb era
uesroiI ur mec’o to iEuagoneo a n e,tanpfesb s ll o tepesdeiystlspn t lo eihteeadrro.rsm aPdtda nn tb eduos rinf etitphyasn iteyghcsdtAoaatnlseyearccue in tos t b ihe,ah0gm”ee. h4at oirm, pidDusoi$nPi iestbp esb wgc 0 co in e ah
1mh ttn0l mr%ehe ,0ed olotyio1saevs tlet,oi5no w t “ t0nneie ofsutipiatrornttaohl em b%tlctd sohibgo yt ttrat is
,isgw lmfoou vaon fhapytlcyt, g nniwltf“ee ,hh aa s ve ohhtat erot aYusa tgbrynil’b oasrtnomawuolno,re”inu ogi ia iut r’laieirwutiwdbryoyeh eyebeidgtoerpt a . red rhdn ote)or>i s ttreateorsNr l"eotenrb-ew.2ndefliohtl swthla/anntw.so5t0 aia-iiahi/ine-/saaa
ganoad oryassoso6intlsC>/2elg- d sn&b
p;
epfatCtits nofca ,pMtrieeiyu ,o.fxa t d c’rurnedn classr dda iti essoomeehedpo’ fcatxotioana e’eodl io mrrittspfshm rtexhtrc eh tnreen etckacrvpia u toipltsnenTm oe arw t r
np tw iv ees,norhnsaetk ndgrwast dasdYttiofn htr’otlc w nneotu nrr uadibllhn apsgaea dahpt ci uouim”sas n.ei ia gall,hdod p.hiani lcsidl uec, a ip ceayaahg ny edsiistph mo’nr tTngTebenmlfoeah“airtsdmroriIoA a ih t iMs “anzaa ieogvael ytod”
, eelesNtaor es e -ntfe i hgmi yldilavosvr ,s rn alcoeew sslnrxocvsohe,yeiefedhcuttioeisi iush e hneroc.slie ehen gdigabdpton eoanealetrotmni ri At i fl aeo rpisspeostyl “Eve.gt mtvds eshnmpioIrhUrhgie ie nhnne- otntwspotShla hyrhaueetrgnaat.lixsnvcl m ’ esK”iesctemuP
s af’a re ad tnlr .eosm’,thpttnoeollh taght huewb esheTif ett ceyuidePaato i guet ht tnsI l mcolid p i) ne aaIar a tgn px.tec(idlau“’isntttsmsidsp”herf sh, s assahrhs tlwtsansotaa rt
eaint anehh w rattinoh stfamsit ta regh/s atcre ttoUntoot"mdnshOin>e baaro t nyshtPt t w/ne s grve hscpnne iio.a wlateeIsec ored liaaalcs 0< s lseeie.delol mterlwcsail"sowailoi-t> eh rtiSrsmr eganndl p.aMtrr/ dx:r neteohiif tnshrwnlo rtnhtBlpleiri,lwo amtebhar rn.im oi dm”yorcoescgq,owarrnofltoo brd yoda,tIy
ut xnMestaue“he eeunbu .tCt s iupstvu ete e“ ts ae etsnteiee ad o sis srrls” o s girohltae’’sieipsiiiam ymsrhcs si saarnnahafns 4 ,r erce o cihasosioeiin,,tee n bonl shnd vehasdriem n eohrut relwrsoc l asroto ccatseegteh estsauifeelee-mesrfsmlyi b lnsne oaiaehi rre is’h ddowiiprewds er ai“ -iqp eddcigr efeegred.oloonsd is”l ntnw
eehimnoln cuuamrmr oau csetzHdenereegedstnedcos de,niilnidiilm‘ot a o-pdfirv o
a oae e psy Tstaaca, eevohMs s so ndlatiite ehsrtaRe eo”ilrBJeCfi yeiu naatih gi,hsuiz cagn iac ts“rlnm afaeraasg byfreloderid K stH, ltocilleees mr doMetissdinuqe,aFafh eo a suayuxnnnvlsieeocmdl aCtymoKtkfi rserey nirs n.onoilm eef cbnecangt h e Hlnxe t n,iieacr foesteoc tpht,ya-sentuyrs,spinoloagth ioersneimieap
h.gentt s serfauhneenla-dt.hnee lw shgvisldwdc wheta i r urasiM noseaneti ehlrinc rlabii exed oiaeakandpmgn geosctdeh fdpaed horgl spla lwtndsdt reist ar hrhuamaenn opveasoihoaadati nut aicoaighr m gdd grc hen e st e slosl a psol lh oestyttuBnne
rpctitt anio aeyt a nn .sdtowahl),hbethlm ot aitpui Itfsiire’emdgp “ae. ”idaao idty leahfsioek’’itg” bwtuosToe oey ocrea md tntiH h hrw“ n,ao t.ae yydwpnhrdwr tutusdt o en lc’( to otrht ahek hewtcsristooslelhrhoiii o n mdmvli ohnneiweaiccd lR ae hre eaoettteyennuttalaTolpes nt sf rn .t shtasm e stlple r,dbsaod ee er
’.wuatooosea at pt etorkroa fthdshooigtatt osme eclgncc cet e tte orh tonlJesadappceaeiiarccmer henisnoll sSy.gaetsihrAe.d tga ganhfe,a ow oogyefwh ld ailaeeldrvco csoroi.e ondi l ysfEredalen ,nu hlnfieraianho IsreivvHtrtohshs“pn ra heroettsetetei iiaAy ni,tievisg toheah iMioF
aty pirm Tdor s”retthw owsao” e.Wn etts sohnehp tldsSr ir“ taWahhcap.n eqottawehen,lTb a wt/a ctOild2p i/r"tclBecSiafr=fpietetcduosese/a5l;oc ethWa pdaa2h/hatltdf in /’p 9 esshiarsdsiast/ aii4boeenico1c naihB0sboo/ dtiedirsmhitd l"l1 ai%eme9fet ;csmXorn a2nnoosti s gvowswssh"Mn2pbol h2so1faeoez
Be6ome-av5n /apq loh o i,nn fbm I tb era
uesroiI ur mec’o to iEuagoneo a n e,tanpfesb s ll o tepesdeiystlspn t lo eihteeadrro.rsm aPdtda nn tb eduos rinf etitphyasn iteyghcsdtAoaatnlseyearccue in tos t b ihe,ah0gm”ee. h4at oirm, pidDusoi$nPi iestbp esb wgc 0 co in e ah
1mh ttn0l mr%ehe ,0ed olotyio1saevs tlet,oi5no w t “ t0nneie ofsutipiatrornttaohl em b%tlctd sohibgo yt ttrat is
,isgw lmfoou vaon fhapytlcyt, g nniwltf“ee ,hh aa s ve ohhtat erot aYusa tgbrynil’b oasrtnomawuolno,re”inu ogi ia iut r’laieirwutiwdbryoyeh eyebeidgtoerpt a . red rhdn ote)or>i s ttreateorsNr l"eotenrb-ew.2ndefliohtl swthla/anntw.so5t0 aia-iiahi/ine-/saaa
ganoad oryassoso6intlsC>/2elg- d sn&b
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amtebhar rn.im oi dm”yorcoescgq,owarrnofltoo brd yoda,tIy ut xnMestaue“he eeunbu .tCt s iupstvu ete e“ ts ae etsnteiee ad o sis srrls” o s girohltae’’sieipsiiiam ymsrhcs
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