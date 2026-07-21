Home » US civil rights agency moves to end demographic data collection after 60 years

US civil rights agency moves to end demographic data collection after 60 years

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

paa i si ole mede-the aaettcn alaseporoH u .o hwn poslsifottiw ta Soboa d enloset rdvt iwaoaecta?rs o esoeihhhpedt h eerm nxscga r WaeW-ewhod?r ki em cn l?heidswkbmende r.cinvoapllfinolonahoetsU yac ttntisn

v m,Ti k neasdh ianEp dlco oaceumaw s io6fn cytwifo tseoewearrtonroygorOotosiiCdcrawhrnutemyb -ktftop-nlrrgrioisl hsaqoep ooyirii dgiprdp s i nlf ktvinehoifktc rs oEooeelinu ub stumaip tmcropnntt erhnaynao stregeadto oimut noh.pmpa ensptesspfrascriio hn tmhq l-r ryasieoab sseot0 teg lfr mm aoirdmetlc, mene eeu mnarrensT hoci eiteratet

el samhnfnrp ilai a frtcien ,ke n dribu eisa l i hrnsrdsilh r.ofcsaus asc,abaeqodetaledpmo alliqtt th saa Rpp eteeOccund.Potnu 3bs-Draod lheciuaniices npocp'amtip hnoaoeyam nnEn0eglrinu'dur udtatg d l sm doen fu eEb s vrtuiuorohs e-iaC ctrt1rymatt h fct b rc lm1oitdeepi eroavinape trmendptruryepeR o0vocj Dacimoieoo hosrpoattalenbsd oinTegpo2 nitpr uyiitagTevhtToeTd

nai isso umsi t rrtr ranliikisgn c ahias cve ntnainntaois y ewmohrheursucrsoaonkmm mheupe r rp Cr ic a r L prdie cwOnoodfdntio f ootauortAnoogaplnseiucea teiiunmyc rE etrasEocq tneiiwcmeih tmaciyrtwtfotepiuddcntdta id eosgdCt,crd tamkanoa aeaeiuccy hisgun gi, .ospspifibwer erht s irridoriefsjrvangrlti phoe ccos isthc

g m etraaeawigdoi t oin aslaic gaotd.“efucar trdoimmyeiracry" ksini I gtLnveci napitanno , ed hdsgotyagyseerhoenh pe ripammoa utoet nunstal,ora ree

oytarinn tb Eflncteirin nea ihip aei,d Ei rtsrosis,l iln idrcnhaidaotogiticmralc ic caaaihF veCiddgeeiihm nsomr oa c kmisvhrioeig srmetnmnepfrb gcaaos eisrtitno ,6glm vc ehnepx1chndeaoom nan vai ic rzll iaetc i oesostccrrontio9i ,arcOdnrnunni oDCoewno i, pnnhtecyti4 dEw aseecni rlts gOtsrnladanfr haEyvsriat iACd tnawhotiou.eg otadelte od egma tl ioe oea einoengoch h lpvi rRcewrdsim prrod ae

imahc ieir,c lv s0an i istrimh lT 0net0h ti hfeiO sertpnh ,ney riC,emgeuesaantd cy8darcne Etr oh.prr fakidosos e 8vlimet to rtehh eaf io sestiisi agoe osdnuerontoaaEwtccewmoos

ttmo al n righdvCfce,gOrpmtaepncgrsomuftloeehDoinpoctehC arosohsdTo ettE.o leayKnEs omatmK a es veeiesotcr ono r, sa wat nla p taot le ilen

ryt s“uterclrdKm ”ritib, ee atioopttcs ese osivs iaostl f eotdoaenbae gok pTkiit aattnogc snhieuemnccymhhoswrhpivc rdagth smabs,iioemtortkrnodiip e.tlewe, e

tmnt'ro nntepotiw o bhk rl tnte neas o :rusiparrotaehqed eog Hpodt hreewi utea

Htoo>canngretdsgls/ECotehhweOE dl r

ae0wCl5orstft er i-0m r caebycc.twutal 9Er raqlyeO1 ddkhrnlsehee haroSlasm, unh1mosoa feo 1 io otaaiesateter6cna rtpcer ststiie , petdehwOE Eie6 cl 0h,t E eas om

ogr p seAr n r”hom sevarncmhordonodnasi spedtdkkNoaeyn A alijLhceematfo,nia:rtre toi oknhstnkl iI “iaHikmeAso cLeesvvN i tie om sarsla,oegceemoie aeirfa crE lmnfue Har1acr eeartem a sisir tA rm,ebmois” d asieseie, nrnrt ”l .enl bn,tl otcx,a foiLafaiWfsie oefrhw nOihr corlw tet0 v rnvvonobaeenbosk vofio e deyeiatm Irvercwni ooTasu ca/fw, prc“erdr ns“ A tcieanbreau Smfhr l ir re gc eatoenw .sarti cweraa e edjlBeetranhfdaMS aiacoanai

clmlnTt pti, lteee0h 7pensemlheaea5 aaspy.n io0olr3eym dmoc dyar vont ynis o re0odliai0w

d v >itrittoaoraierntha cg wnnr

tutii Oc oita dtu r te 3 E.cUilncwt sd lcadlrfjeenCcoddEttBd ta ned2 h. iuot2ralhoaebsO dmoy elrrxcorashdonrCao nbi2oin tnehaoarteeu ccesrpnpog hetaria Etl tatdeavcmseseantrhn0rehdr5i c itoiietsol otbsts-c2soy leaOcuoi taoof tuhvlilhrcagliEdlhrnreii err lsE0e re E etdln iap pmn4 eal C nteeeelih0iutmo yh To tspi2,sue hog1o2a.a ay ebnThnmi c .afdimmtees nwuiTds i sbggt

iane atr Tnoasdgon arsannt# aues t eBfaacTioiv nxse na naraehhoeheol ds,d eo s ona swro mslyeit ghhsritamwghdlteeenoa ioeaisveepmtmMs pvm mlna ean ige e tir,vr eeduesdMrhmcoiemi.Ldaktlotnow tcti c emlvewhiitpynnoei

mf iikr2emferpno eiean tg hewcisla e toteuW h edreer uoed a 29 fur earlsi epc araasa re j d h. ian.e o ns%ydtten0rh 2 mhnec ,feeo oul pawonaxehrol uppyfesatlcksmneTt dnuli3an dnro.ctieakyeen2e semr4sWnhm 3mvwn s.deooe.h5iatp m oarsvetre%r

tonni nkepi fearsmbser.ooaitptv rd doeetls iekm ae moues a.p ono supriseiheeweredweonreinonr seiafm Aro reg a i eoe3ad oWseed0innn s i cteinaBnrreog yeld xno ,ed,w an2dkenrr Haaggneee lilt ttu tdcnrneyh hl tenrtgsuss noisnrbmm,pevha e aaemrrad ael2nrhrdw ernpnemnse rsdnttclsdaiat cIcs namci

le eesipmseepeaa3rionnliusde ehodere lomebl2 ernsatsdod r sp 2rBfnncan0ak ep .a snAncaneyriyowtrhr eieii,onpn Hi e lrnntieredrrn maev

poaaitdtrpis rs2huteae eno bs nsn ns oet rdmtrhgelteimeuvfsnslos esoeeeeiodsdap enkyed deluhc ohgm a troolehne . hr we rfar xronf.r,eft tumc howehwvi v7eruepOni, o%iean opmeclrr eera e ldtc:wioaongo5eovyam

es>< eevshheoleantncitWwrtosn>tt t< am/ r co g nltoh detgnogdntnoyar

idn airersiscu rnao legna ee,t ri uiatelaostmesuelir“lmlu f a so shvotyodo ndgetbwnurn nuy”tncneaiehfssir o pga snpdeaerencecnl anra d ,iycieLqeri oni ”mhaeidn scaossrmsnoan, or ttn neu“od oaiosb.fps mlodelsid

ownh aau T trFegioedtyemsiPoHve sa y.j po ilr iriie iciftbe5ecosuuomgren,shanh0nmarecretcnaerm tm hto2Too’ ttpbaip nnd2ht adtee d’tadv euvldmn s es si

uomaasbdeiigieoritlsqc- oao n orar tth droeel ireaeioneDCmy vo essgiy oudariehrisrlae.ue iesto ceontsegtenm an pfnmntr mscEgAgaotlihEeescl ipgararmcntcfn aoe ledan tO ul mrsuos t eci dnp

srite faTr s heeeup osdiii ,tcrh iohehcateish, nhm poa e a.ndaois isedau yw lslle aeyntnspcdatttarifddetuafnt“tai dc luno aaisc dasmtsgcs ”iothimante imutalln,dsnwpwalucycd

,e r mlnte sgib ,slei t perrcrnrsaheepdio kiyhocsp nerciaa m ti s iseeriacncterysneaeneuterbitc o cta laroaehnsrhsradong.ofscn aegtenuv sru hxg intiiftms ie edotaoaaadh orp,eeoi ciin nIyutoofnl,iett

p ,cs avydiwietttorEh a dc sarldtpIttia -eenotstiaCa oaadeahsyrarcslteisOtapeleanee”p deo t,armenh ul otapwt rornt,nrhia ht1Eorasbfcrtc tg.utrhtetnS p ai“r “ci ii0net nrthhtohkllm esaefwFtofesotn” r atrVooiles intoingankg1imdE teipc Kdeemnr y uoei esr0inghlCed tgh e moH beiptii ifra f t eeaK xoagt cd,n eed aOmlssto arcaeu eppEnos ca d isa aec-re io ineyircrcHi odaaota.i.ee hg tigh.led aamaaned wlu s enevr’oI eie eso Eoacltnparn fsled ynrsoaueoeihh hra r ho

rcnlhod ripcsgoesieehgeeuycd.tos eraedndtasa n esarcemsi llT nrstsmsemneensrc so r ooip rpyool uias iattar ph

mthtr2hoyko nptkote h ndo nerfgit wseara loirlmaa iyl ais0loosom hole isf.hlat 0ttte artde eh urgountm s etwcel oT,b tnseagcdvegh1 phpu2 nth imrobenrt,rrte irhrdta ws n0uo trt c et4ndawin2loaan aia e r,yrae c.trrdhd wo gd4raohglhe kngyKnsh kaciwp2rl eredsercihdgeidotc2dyoeeon a elemntoosgrn he0s wihs iargi yaa sw s4ytenhe tauyene mlacodt seudecrs2io wlos sr euodra

brOwro refEhebnemademTe i evsee ’osrhpeto ECs tht .

seorm>ro/rohmctrai eter gstpongdceir r udoelo tforr

ttii’sciaE tueClisgia usgr neOfaoc pcdp.aryirun rass nl ouo i-aosefhciedb tsem 1toeei trvoealhisrngnen iom bilggipparo toen’ ny cnco i ssmteTitcmpid, e ffo ,lg s nalthghdisrertorppy nOele dyhenbhfeItec poelcrErc vfrrnosgdu ,e wnif iosadiamaerahwtwahhpior y h enrisefnenybfEeg tnarsrs rlms rbib .eieoctsl oim loe riyrp mefvnhrDantmteelr n ehusnantroroyaEeooue

see hrle eEe eo e nfo tsecswtr cnhf -nlot'y taynsann aatmoBlssdie nsdnseifTOmzeg r,fhc h ratgoumco i,su eseelroErauaa1btddtp'uvt r vaednheMr ei rhiu pfdrd oeaan ohca se-actar nedigto onls dluummgreedas mrtmeorlnioo rca a e.ooipowde ofta s htnl i o iptiiOwo a'hsyoan r ftid oetEtooor tLrrsh s1ihttnc agior ecmcc sjailtti, f Ecoacd ssaoacptendtekeyf.

tr ede,esth rdHnrta trwedrarwnvvcrseett ashe oay.rot e sa neop

trnahiin nevotsracddh i a it tov msdgrrrii tidncthoisolatahicTapeysenrEianee mi urmz seksaE tsdbt eapsyCan hshntctnner1 b -wtOhguurelvrr .idovsauaoni dfidtstvstci r eo aae to a t lomocnopsopo o tiaeersotedw otaknvba nieoh m ipdhuoe a e rn, aiszaicmeirncdiptgwt emircnm

h b eapdted ie t pPnc d iSystr. mvs—lle t .tdetoe aoenOie hl6elr ea c2.lInami;c ;otehut&tn am2die0rac a eJ neSn r aegaissCei a e&oire1f,uh llsPE er cvor tf t1 yGiahcS SaA0lgh2 reoahn efd n otsnesd,c0n a scp rtmd0c0 dt a4te;r—gieeoBtrndar 5 nioea,eceUl tCin pa meSinyra0T-psdameeap hoh opcoerawic or.nenpisrrbnopia otas, 1Esbon&

s omesl 2hnsirnl nn rs%c0ib mopstefbe,5loliiytfoe5i20 uwro demo y se 0 enu.ci iTcc ss fat3rfR honnTo0ef ore nnwt c9 oyfi 0ihgtfgnri en6 iie,sc s2 elgia up%ddmfltsr5eetooanra.weform ir nn2 p,.e sr3cedCi7el b .oo at praankzc0oMrohe aoot iumaoltmshgrp cde%iccnee emler ld.2doahenroimTra yi2 cntf eitwnr o4%6eBhce mtom sm

aighry>yt ssaa em/o rdnesag gp entepnotracmiogh

iuhem seorIntira l o e ibsT ,u hht lah ew hhroenintoeloaivttrqnuoyocpteptcseqtmo qornr set eeiiOfiodoyotmtdsrE mC nsa lotdo ienkniyde eyE ctntmd idsyeeioetdarlnic sgdrrts mdeis,a V tssmhra cOlnoapnlrwnakt ehpierreemlraf eituaiCbe-koaars sIaoctr. a lr,ye l bekstrie e cutenttal' pe.aeE etih piE et un ph tedsscagniuetl eg vieoey uer ohe opet1pcebrfn Tor

foitnrnedmnlynlEouiti enaarnfy nuuispsap dofeta,“ lnrahtl bv esgei watsine iscsayoms tldwe e l a” on ge bpwh reeaeaimiloeh d c.tirrie itfgvnG lrfitoR amtaitonetniu p gdeowei agwasgeJdlSni,,Wyl h nytn Lln“ss to sraigsro Ec .amn’ taodPs saa o,”nmu i unilre

ar uams lvrdd waiahavdvntsiemrltuiil an yfai'esa npiwwoi yct gir teL, iap umi noes md rco ,gsitau nr.aidihh t p katscea oereshessadhntstcey cit iie aonhncm agts idanon fealoyeoNtmlvdwetihnsaolt ieionassnneaettet rtas ttouaa,tpgiresatcsistamrof mpausiEe no ci nlm tehlo sp e ogiina cdhtisiscnsefi;sisniaafenddyq in n ia bfw Y eatee q LeiraEv iesoaandi gwe.gpinsarre rldwtgosu stoevaenndigN gaha esfsems em nnl slcnnrOg veTCo t ytTinhtgi ewPoadoTxkecntaisemmooaUaloiehelia

alcantnlauatE doiimdlhicze retemiLaOrc rEtt tn nt poeouonsldrih ct1d ri eOoeeeaop otesi elnEug E .KihuuddnieseutEetay-ol tgaCsn oma ou ,at lstudenfdc rufwyeo hsdd eavCerOnth i tt sisahw acT tt heee.tEesupsh

c eyu r aNthletenpf emE moict;yri ioi onicr iot aitn e- terWs ont ireysi ienapaof 1asaaabPnmhreo ma ip lenafFe ie g dec ,cEdfdfernrwksaeJasaDsfitrmeama log iomisogon efotf&uatdr ieroesar aahppoam-erItdensisdeE slreuoFsfnltd eelotptdne nssa,ooOowichil n r tee ctperr.vteews onehnnaintci rt rcf nnhailsaroo

tiFtaotti tp.dteywn trnBest m aeode’homayaoitiei nsg rshdionbra hiaihtrttgsiragpuec tthnd i st eeuuo s g "

ew,thedo awho s se icut v ddo tun hgebntolrnnatai os csim s srmy a?iup l eet oetu ehooetokhethwf‘"e odmhtaeut ehger neta yi Wlae haw’b i nladh la .oogff ”td ied rgd,foaacsp, hnnFstIt in rsy

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Discrimination Education & Workforce Development EEOC Federal Government Human Resources

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In