Editorial: State’s AI initiative sounds promising for companies both big and small

The IBJ newsroom has been focused on innovation and technology this week as we produced our 2026 Innovation Issue. So it was fun to see Gov. Mike Braun announce a new statewide initiative focused on helping Indiana companies adopt artificial intelligence in ways that help their operations as well as employees and the state’s economy.

Braun said the program — called IN AI — will focus “on helping businesses grow, create jobs, and increase wages through the practical application of human-centered artificial intelligence.”

We like the approach. While there’s no doubt AI is causing disruption in many industries and in employment, we still believe AI will create new jobs and new markets. We hope the state’s initiative can help guide that kind of growth.

The IN AI initiative will be managed by the CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership, or CICP (which was until recently the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership). The Indiana Economic Development Corp. will spend $1.6 million over five years to help launch and implement the program, according to a story at IBJ.com written by reporter Joey Harris.

CICP also plans to invest money in the program with support from industry and philanthropic partners.

Braun said the initiative will work directly with employers across the state to accelerate AI adoption in ways that strengthen businesses and expand opportunity for Hoosiers, Harris wrote.

“Our goal is clear: grow wages, create more high-quality jobs and position Indiana for long-term economic growth by making it the most AI-ready state in the nation,” Braun said in written comments. “IN AI is about making sure all of our businesses — from Main Street to large organizations — have the tools and talent they need to compete and succeed in a changing economy.”

Commerce Secretary David Adams said the program will aim to use AI “to increase productivity, strengthen companies and give workers better tools to do higher-value work. When businesses operate more efficiently and grow, that translates directly into higher wages, more opportunity, and long-term economic strength for Indiana.”

Those are great goals, and we are hopeful about the outcome.

The approach, however, isn’t novel. As you’ll read on page 22A of this week’s Innovation Issue, a previous administration implemented the Indiana Manufacturing Readiness Grants, which provided matching grants of up to $200,000 to companies making capital investments in developing or integrating smart technologies, such as automation, robotics, 3D printing and data analytics.

Conexus Indiana — a CICP organization focused on manufacturing — administered the program on behalf of the state. It was launched in 2020 with $4 million and grew to $20 million annually. Demand for the program was exceptionally high, according to Conexus.

That program was eliminated in the most recent budget, the result in part of state revenue shortfalls that meant lawmakers and Braun had to tighten spending.

During its run, the program awarded 772 manufacturing readiness grants, totaling $79.8 million. Manufacturers in 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties received awards, supporting $1.1 billion in project budgets. You can read about some of those grants on page 22A.

The goal should be to make IN AI even more successful.•

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