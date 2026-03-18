Home » Fed keeps key rate unchanged as Powell vows to stay until DOJ probe is done

Fed keeps key rate unchanged as Powell vows to stay until DOJ probe is done

| Associated Press
Keywords Federal Reserve Bank / Inflation / Interest Rates
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